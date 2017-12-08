Monarchs Announce Roster Moves

News Release

Alexx Privitera, Matt Buckles and Branden Komm to Manchester; Evan Cowley recalled by Springfield

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Alexx Privitera has been signed to a Standard Player Contract, Matt Buckles has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), Branden Komm has been acquired in a trade with the Quad City Mallards and Evan Cowley has been recalled by the Thunderbirds.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Privitera, 24, returns to the Monarchs after beginning the 2017-18 season with Medvescak Zagreb (EBEL) where he played 23 games and scored five points on one goal and four assists. Privitera began the 2016-17 season with the Monarchs and scored 22 points on five goals and 17 assists in 33 regular-season games, and scored four points on one goal and three assists in 17 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Old Tappan, NJ, has logged 19 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, where he scored six points on six assists. Prior to turning pro, Privitera played two seasons at the University of Vermont (H-East), where he scored 42 points on 13 goals and 29 assists in 77 career games.

Buckles, 22, arrives in Manchester after playing 13 games for the Thunderbirds this season where he recorded three assists. The right-shot forward was drafted by the Florida Panthers (98th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound native of Toronto, Ontario, played collegiately at Cornell University for four seasons. During his time on campus, Buckles skated in 118 games and scored 44 points on 29 goals and 15 assists. After his senior season was over, Buckles signed with the Thunderbirds and played nine games and scored seven points on three goals and four assists.

Komm, 26, comes to Manchester via trade with the Mallards. This season between the Mallards and the Idaho Steelheads, Komm has played five games and has played to an 0-3-2 record, a 2.96 goals against average and a 0.891 save percentage.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Williamsville, NY, has played 79 career ECHL games with the Evansville Icemen, Cincinnati Cyclones, South Carolina Stingrays, Steelheads and Mallards and has compiled a 33-32-4 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a 0.902 save percentage.

Cowley, 22, returns to the Thunderbirds after being reassigned to the Monarchs on Oct. 27. With Manchester, Cowley has posted a 4-4-1 record, a 3.21 goals against average and a 0.904 save percentage. In two games with the Thunderbirds, Cowley has posted a 1-0-0 record, a 3.18 goals against average and an 0.882 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound native of Evergreen, Colo., was drafted by the Florida Panthers (92nd overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, and won a National Championship with the University of Denver last season. With the Pioneers, Cowley posted a 5-2-0 record, 0.955 save percentage and a 1.13 GAA in his senior season.

Buckley, Komm and the Monarchs are back in action Friday, Dec. 8 (7 p.m.), when they host the Norfolk Admirals to begin a three-game homestand.

The Monarchs will host their annual Holiday Game on Dec. 9 (6 p.m.), when they host the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena. The Monarchs will wear ugly sweater jerseys on the ice, and fans are encouraged to wear their own! Don't forget to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Monarchs score their first goal of the game! All stuffed animals will be donated to local charities in the Manchester area.

