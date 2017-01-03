Monarchs Announce Roster Moves

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Joey Diamond and Alexx Privitera have been returned from loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) and Ontario Reign (AHL) respectively.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Diamond, 27, returns to the Monarchs after playing seven games for the Thunderbirds where he added four points on one goal and three assists after a Dec. 6 call-up. This season with the Monarchs, Diamond has scored 22 points on 11 goals and 11 assists, while adding 46 penalty minutes in 19 games.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound native of Long Beach, N.Y. has played 97 ECHL games in his career between the Monarchs, South Carolina Stingrays and Stockton Thunder, accumulating 87 points on 35 goals and 52 assists in 97 games. Diamond has also played in 54 career AHL games, registering 21 points on 10 goals and 11 assists.

Privitera, 23, returns to the Monarchs after his first-career call to the AHL on Dec. 26, where he played two games with the Reign without recording a point. In 20 games for the Monarchs this season, the rookie defenseman has posted 15 points on four goals and 11 assists, while earning 10 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Old Tappan, N.J., finished his collegiate playing career at the University of Vermont, after playing for two years at Boston University. In all, Privitera played in 125 games between the two schools and scored 68 points on 19 goals and 49 assists.

The Monarchs are back in action Tuesday, Jan. 3 (7 p.m.) when they visit the Orlando Solar Bears for the lone meeting between the two teams in the regular season.

The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.), when they host North Division rival, the Adirondack Thunder.

