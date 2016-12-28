Monarchs Announce Roster Moves

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Sam Brittain has been recalled from loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), and Rick Pinkston has been loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Brittain, 24, heads to Springfield after posting a 13-4-1-0 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .906 save percentage for the Monarchs. Brittain's 13 wins ranks 3rd in the ECHL and his 1100 minutes were the 5th most in the league.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was selected in the 4th round (#92 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers before playing four seasons at the University of Denver. While on campus, Brittain posted a 51-34-11 record, was nominated for the Mike Richter Award (Top Goaltender) and was named to the AHCA/CCM All-America First Team (West) in his senior season.

In his professional career, Brittain has logged 1687 minutes in 32 AHL games between the Portland Pirates and San Antonio Rampage, and posted a 12-12-4-1 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage. In 46 ECHL games, Brittain played 2647 minutes and earned a 27-15-1-1 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Pinkston, 26, heads to Milwaukee after playing 16 games with the Monarchs where he scored five points on two goals and three assists. The Monarchs acquired Pinkston in a trade with the Allen Americans on Nov. 12 for Alex Guptill.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Trenton, Mich., has played 12 career games in the AHL between the Springfield Falcons and San Jose Barracuda, and 68 ECHL games with the Monarchs and Americans, where he won a Kelly Cup in 2015. Pinkston played collegiately at Dartmouth College (NCAA) where he logged 117 games and 34 points on 11 goals and 23 assists.

The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Dec. 31 (6 p.m.) when they host the Norfolk Admirals at SNHU Arena on New Year's Eve. Come for all the hard-hitting action on the ice, but don't miss the Great Baby Race, the Year in Review video, and the largest indoor fireworks display in New England.

Holiday Packs are available, but for a limited time, and include tickets to three (3) games of your choice and a $20 gift certificate to the Outback Steakhouse in Bedford, N.H.! Click HERE or contact the Front Office for more details.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.