Monarchs Announce Roster Move

January 25, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Travis Armstrong has been signed to a Standard Player Contract.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Armstrong, 26, signs with the Monarchs are playing 19 games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL), where he scored three point on three assists, while earning 37 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound native of Smiths Falls, ON, has played 20 career games in the ECHL, posting one assist and 22 penalty minutes between the Kalamazoo Wings, Brampton Beast and Norfolk Admirals.

Armstrong and the Monarchs are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 25 (7:15 p.m.) when they begin a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.

The Monarchs will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (7 p.m.), when they host their North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, at SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

