Monarchs Announce Roster Move

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Ed Wittchow has been recalled from loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Wittchow, 24, returns to the Thunderbirds after playing six games on his most recent stint with the Monarchs, after being assigned to the team on Jan. 12. On the season, Wittchow has played 10 games with the Monarchs, totaling five points on five assists and a +9 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Burnsville, MN, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 6th round (#154 overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In this, his rookie campaign, Wittchow has played 11 games with the Thunderbirds, recording one assist and 24 penalty minutes.

The Monarchs are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 25 (7:15 p.m.) when they begin a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena.

The Monarchs will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (7 p.m.), when they host their North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, at SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825!

Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.