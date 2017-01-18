Monarchs Announce Roster Move

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Thomas Schemitsch has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Schemitsch, 20, returns to the Thunderbirds after playing three games for the Monarchs on his latest assignment, and has played seven total games with the Monarchs this season recording two points. With the Thunderbirds, Schemitsch has played 18 games in his rookie season, adding two assists.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Thornhill, Ontario, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 3rd round (#88 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Schemitsch is the youngest player to ever play a game in Thunderbirds history.

The Monarchs are back in action Friday, Jan. 20 (7 p.m.) when they begin a three-game series with North Division rival, the Elmira Jackals, at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs will host LA Kings Night on Saturday, Jan. 21 (6 p.m.), when the Elmira Jackals come to town. Tickets for the game are still available and the first 4,000 fans in SNHU Arena will receive a complimentary Tyler Toffoli bobblehead giveaway!

