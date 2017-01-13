Monarchs Announce Roster Move
January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Justin Agosta has been loaned to the Albany Devils (AHL).
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.
Agosta, 26, receives his second call to the AHL this season after being loaned to the San Antonio Rampage on Dec. 12. With the Rampage, Agosta played one game. Agosta leaves the Monarchs as the leading scorer among defensemen to this point in the season, after scoring 21 points on six goals and 15 assists in 30 games, while adding 31 penalty minutes and a +17 rating.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound native of East Meadow, NY is making his third career appearance in the AHL after playing eight games for the Charlotte Checkers in the 2015-16 season.
The Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.) when they host North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, for in the middle game of a three-game, home-and-home series on Girl Scout Night. The Londonderry High School Marching Band will perform on the ice during the 1st intermission, and the Girl Scouts will be selling cookies on the concourse throughout the game.
The Monarchs will host LA Kings Night on Saturday, Jan. 21 (6 p.m.), when the Elmira Jackals come to town. Tickets for the game are still available and the first 4,000 fans in SNHU Arena will receive a complimentary Tyler Toffoli bobblehead giveaway!
To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825!
