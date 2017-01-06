Monarchs Announce Roster Move

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Thomas Schemitsch has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Schemitsch, 20, returns to the Monarchs after playing 18 games for the Thunderbirds. In his rookie campaign, Schemitsch has added two assists and four penalty minutes. Schemitsch played two games for the Monarchs earlier in the season, and recorded one point on an assist.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Thornhill, Ontario was a drafted by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (#88 overall) after playing three seasons for the Owen Sound Attack (OHL). In 182 games with the Sound Attack, Schemitsch scored 97 points on 29 goals and 68 assists.

The Monarchs are back in action Friday, Jan. 6 (7:30 p.m.) when they continue their four-game Florida road trip, when they battle for first place in the Eastern Conference against the Florida Everblades.

