Monarchs Announce Roster Move

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Daniel Ciampini has been recalled by the Ontario Reign (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Ciampini, 26, heads to the Reign as the top point scorer for the Monarchs this season, after recording 28 points on 12 goals and 16 assists in 28 games, while earning eight penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Concord, Ontario, has played 25 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Worcester Sharks, posting seven points on four goals and three assists. Ciampini has scored 66 points on 26 goals and 40 assists in 76 career ECHL games with the Monarchs and Indy Fuel.

Ciampini spent four years at Union college, and left campus with an NCAA National Championship in 2014, and was named to the First All-American Team (East) and a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2015.

The Monarchs are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m.) when they look to stay atop the Eastern Conference in the start of a three-game series with the Florida Everblades in Estero, Fla.

The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.), when they host North Division rival, the Adirondack Thunder.

