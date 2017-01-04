Monarchs Announce Roster Move
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Daniel Ciampini has been recalled by the Ontario Reign (AHL).
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.
Ciampini, 26, heads to the Reign as the top point scorer for the Monarchs this season, after recording 28 points on 12 goals and 16 assists in 28 games, while earning eight penalty minutes and a +16 rating.
The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Concord, Ontario, has played 25 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Worcester Sharks, posting seven points on four goals and three assists. Ciampini has scored 66 points on 26 goals and 40 assists in 76 career ECHL games with the Monarchs and Indy Fuel.
Ciampini spent four years at Union college, and left campus with an NCAA National Championship in 2014, and was named to the First All-American Team (East) and a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2015.
The Monarchs are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m.) when they look to stay atop the Eastern Conference in the start of a three-game series with the Florida Everblades in Estero, Fla.
The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14 (6 p.m.), when they host North Division rival, the Adirondack Thunder.
To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017
- Monarchs Announce Roster Move - Manchester Monarchs
- "Tip-A-Player" Announced - Rapid City Rush
- Rush and Roadrunners Swap - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Watson, Ralph To Coach Echl All-Star Team - Adirondack Thunder
- Gameday - Adirondack (15-8-2-3) At Norfolk (6-20-4-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Valcourt Traded to Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Alaska Aces
- Taylor Doherty Called up to Providence Bruins - Orlando Solar Bears
- Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Brad Ralph Named as a Coach for CCM ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Watson to Head All-Star Contest - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Watson, Florida's Ralph to Coach ECHL All-Stars - ECHL
- Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Day Storylines- vs Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Hockey this Friday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Komet Veteran Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Mallards Sign Goaltender Milliron - Quad City Mallards
- Komet Forward Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Cazzola Named CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Americans' Riley Gill Named Goaltender of the Month - Allen Americans
- McAdam Reassigned to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Elmira Jackals Community Report - December 2016 - Elmira Jackals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Walleye Street Hockey Coming to Area Schools - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Get Point in Third Straight Game Following 4-3 Shootout - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.