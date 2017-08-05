Monarchs Announce Re-Signing of Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman has signed a Standard Player Contracts for the 2017-18 season.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

LaVallee-Smotherman, 31, returns to the Monarchs after spending 18 games with the Monarchs last season, where he scored 20 points on 12 goals and eight assists, including a stretch when he scored nine goals in nine games.

The forward from Corvallis, Ore. spent five games last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) and then signed with MODO in =D6rnsköldsvik, Sweden. The left-shot forward scored eight goals and an assist in 14 total games in Sweden. At the end of the 2016-17 season, the veteran returned to the Monarchs as an assistant coach during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

LaVallee-Smotherman was drafted 116th overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his career, LaVallee-Smotherman has logged 373 games in the AHL between the Chicago Wolves, Syracuse Crunch, Providence Bruins and Springfield Thunderbirds, as well as four games in the NHL with the Thrashers.

Lavallee-Smotherman and the Monarchs open the 2017-18 season Oct. 14, when they play the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center (7:05 p.m.).

