Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Sam Kurker has been loaned to the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), FranÃƒ- ois Beauchemin and Michael Downing have been assigned to the Monarchs by Springfield and Branden Komm has been traded to the Reading Royals (ECHL) for the ECHL Rights to Adam Comrie.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Kurker, 23, heads to Springfield for his second AHL stint of the season and first with the Thunderbirds. Kurker played in 12 games this season for the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and recorded three points (2g, 1a). In 34 games with the Monarchs this season, Kurker has scored 28 points (11g, 28a).

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound native of Boston, Mass., completed his 2016-17 season playing in one game for the Albany Devils (AHL), without recording a point, after finishing his collegiate season at Northeastern University where he posted six points (3g, 3a) in 28 games.

Beauchemin, 21, returns to Manchester after playing 16 games this season for the Thunderbirds where he totaled three points (2g, 1a). Beauchemin scored his first professional goal on Nov. 17 against the Charlotte Checkers in a 4-0 Thunderbirds victory.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of MÃƒ©tis-sur-Mer, Quebec, spilt the 2016-17 season between Val-d'Or Foreurs (QMJHL) and the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL), where he scored a combined 97 points on 45 goals and 52 assists in 69 games. Beauchemin has played in 12 games for the Monarchs this season, scoring seven points (4g, 3a).

Downing, 22, joins the Monarchs for the first time after playing in 26 games this season for the Thunderbirds, scoring five points (1g, 4a). In the 2016-17 season, Downing recorded 67 games for the Thunderbirds and racked up 13 points (2g, 11a).

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Canton, Mich., played three seasons at the University of Michigan where he played in 105 games and totaled 54 points (11g, 43a). After departing Michigan in 2016, he played one game for the Portland Pirates (AHL), recording no points and four penalty minutes.

Komm, 26, heads to Reading after playing in 13 games for the Monarchs this season, recording a 2.88 GAA and a .912 save percentage. During those 13 games, Komm posted an 8-4-0-0 record, climbing over .500 on the season with an 8-7-2-0 record in the ECHL.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Williamsville, N.Y., has played in 92 ECHL games for six different teams since departing from Bentley University in 2014. Komm has made two stints in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors and Thunderbirds in his career.

Comrie, 27, has spent portions of the 2017-18 season with the Reading Royals, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) and Utica Comets (AHL). Between those teams, he has racked up 11 points (5g, 6a) through 29 games in the AHL and four points (1g, 3a) in 14 games played in the ECHL this season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Kanata, Ontario has played in 280 career AHL games, totaling 102 points (33g, 69a), while lacing up the skates for five different teams. Comrie also has 143 ECHL games under his belt, racking up 101 points (48g, 53a) while playing for four separate teams since turning pro in 2010.

Beauchemin, Downing and the Monarchs return to the ice Thursday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.), when they face-off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

