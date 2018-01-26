Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Charles Williams was returned to Manchester from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Matt O'Connor has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Nashville Predators (NHL) from the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL), and Branden Komm has been loaned to the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Williams, 25, returns to the Monarchs after being loaned to the Penguins on Jan. 19. Williams is playing in his second season for the Monarchs, and has appeared in 24 games this season, while posting a 13-6-3-0 record. Williams ranks 10th in the ECHL with a 2.54 GAA and 8th in the league with a .918 save percentage this season.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound native of Detroit, MI., has played in 27 games for the Monarchs since finishing his collegiate career at Canisius College, where he was a Hobey Baker Award finalist after posting a 1.82 GAA and a .943 save percentage in his only season as a Griffin.

O'Connor, 25, comes to Manchester after playing 12 games this year between the Quad City Mallards (6), Atlanta Gladiators (4), and Milwaukee Admirals (2) of the AHL. He appeared in one game for the Ottawa Senators (NHL) in 2016-17, and posted a 3.10 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 71 games for the Binghamton Senators (AHL) from 2015-2017.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Toronto, ON., played collegiately for Boston University for three seasons from 2012-2015 and won a Hockey East Championship with the Terriers in the 2014-15 season.

Komm, 26, heads to Springfield after playing in 12 games for the Monarchs this season, recording a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage. During those 12 games, Komm posted a 7-4-0-0 record, to even his record on the season to 7-7-2-0 in the ECHL.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Williamsville, N.Y., has played in 91 ECHL games for six different teams since departing from Bentley University in 2014. Komm was loaned to the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) in 2016-17, but did not record any playing time.

Williams, O'Connor and the Monarchs are back in action Saturday, Jan. 27 (7:05 p.m.), at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, Pa., when they begin a two-game series with the Wheeling Nailers.


