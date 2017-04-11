Monarchs Announce Multiple Player Transactions

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Matt Leitner, Colton Saucerman and Tony Turgeon have been returned on loan by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), and Rihards Bukarts has been recalled by the Thunderbirds.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Leitner, 26, returns to the Monarchs after being loaned to Springfield on Mar. 18. In his most recent stint with the Thunderbirds, Leitner racked up three points on three assists in 11 games, and has scored five points, all assists, in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Los Alamitos, Calif., returns to the Monarchs as the team's leading scorer with 53 points (14g, 39a) in 51 games this season for Manchester.

Turgeon, 27, returns to Manchester after being loaned to Springfield on Mar. 9. In his first call to the AHL this season, Turgeon scored two goals and totaled 21 penalty minutes through 12 games.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., has played 70 career AHL games between the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates and Thunderbirds, along with 67 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Allen Americans and Monarchs.

Saucerman, 24, returns to the Monarchs after being loaned to Springfield on Apr. 4. Saucerman played in three games for the Thunderbirds on his most recent call to the AHL, and has totaled four games with the Thunderbirds and one game with the Hershey Bears this season without recording a point.

Bukarts, 21, heads to Springfield after playing in nine games for the Monarchs since returning from his last stint in the AHL. During those nine games, Bukarts scored 10 points (1g, 9a) and has totaled 33 points (16g, 17a) in 37 games for the Monarchs this season.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Jurmala, Latvia, has played in 14 games for the Thunderbirds this season, garnering three points on three assists. Bukarts has played in 15 career AHL games with Portland Pirates and the Thunderbirds, and has totaled four assists. Leitner, Turgeon Saucerman and the Monarchs return to action Friday, Apr. 14 (7:00 p.m.) against the Adirondack Thunder, when they begin the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs at SNHU Arena.

