Monarchs Announce Multiple Player Transactions

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today Quentin Shore and Alexx Privitera have been called-up to the Ontario Reign (AHL), and Dryden Hunt has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Shore, 22, receives his first call to the AHL in his rookie campaign after playing 46 games for the Monarchs this season, recording 38 points on 16 goals and 22 assists, with 18 penalty minutes and a +13 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound native of Denver, Colo., played collegiately for the University of Denver for four seasons, accumulating 98 points on 40 goals and 58 assists in 151 games. Shore was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (#168 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Privitera, 23, returns to the Reign for the third time this season after playing five games with the Monarchs after his last return from loan. With the Reign, Privitera has played two games without recording a point. In 33 games with the Monarchs, Privitera has posted 22 points on five goals and 17 assists, while earning 33 penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Old Tappan, N.J., finished his collegiate playing career at the University of Vermont, after playing for two years at Boston University. In all, Privitera played in 125 games between the two schools and scored 68 points on 19 goals and 49 assists.

Hunt, 21, played two games for the Monarchs after being loaned to the Monarchs on Feb. 2, and scored two goals, including a game-winning goal Feb. 4 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Hunt has played 39 games for Springfield in his first professional season, and has registered 12 points on five goals and seven assists.

The 6-foot, 201-pound native of Nelson, British Columbus signed an entry level contract with the Florida Panthers on March 2, 2016 after winning the WHL's Four Broncos Trophy as the league's player of the year, when he scored 58 goals and added 58 assists with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Monarchs are back in action when they will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (6 p.m.), as North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, will visit SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

MANCHESTER MONARCHS

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.