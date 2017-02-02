Monarchs Announce Multiple Player Transactions

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today Thomas Schemitsch, Dryden Hunt and Tim Bozon have all been loaned to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL), and Ed Wittchow has been returned from loan and returned to Springfield.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Schemitsch, 20, has played 21 games with the Thunderbirds in his rookie campaign, and has scored two points on two assists. With the Monarchs this season, Schemitsch has played in seven games, and has recorded two assists. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Thornhill, Ontario, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 3rd round (#88 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Hunt, 21, has played 39 games for Springfield in his first professional season, and has registered 12 points on five goals and seven assists. The 6-foot, 201-pound native of Nelson, British Columbus signed an entry level contract with the Florida Panthers on March 2, 2016 after winning the WHL's Four Broncos Trophy as the league's player of the year, when he scored 58 goals and added 58 assists with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Bozon, 22, has recorded seven goals and seven assists with the Thunderbirds in 36 games since being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens organization prior to the start of the 2016-17 season.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound native of Lugano, Switzerland was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (#64 overall). In his career, Bozon has played 78 career AHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps and Thunderbirds, and has scored 22 points on 12 goals and 10 assists.

Wittchow, 24, has skated in 13 games with the Thunderbirds and 12 games with the Monarchs in his first professional season. With the Monarchs, Wittchow tallied a goal (the first of his career) and seven assists in 12 games while posting a +10 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Burnsville, Minn., has scored one point on one assist and has added 24 penalty minutes with Springfield this season. Schemitsch, Hunt, Bozon and the Monarchs are back in action Friday, Feb. 3 (7 p.m.) when they play the middle game of their three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays at SNHU Arena.

