Monarchs Announce Multiple Player Transactions

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Justin Agosta has been returned from loan by the Albany Devils (AHL), Ed Wittchow has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) and Travis Armstrong has been released from his Standard Player Contract.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

Agosta, 26, returns from his second call to the AHL this season after being loaned to the San Antonio Rampage on Dec. 12. With the Devils, Agosta played one game. Agosta returns to the Monarchs tied for second among defensemen with 21 points on six goals and 15 assists in 30 games, while adding 31 penalty minutes and a +17 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound native of East Meadow, NY was named a starter for the ECHL All-Star team on defense.

Wittchow, 24, returns to Manchester after playing two games on his most recent recall to the Thunderbirds, after returning to the team on Jan. 24. With the Monarchs this season, Wittchow has played 10 games and scored five points on five assists, with a +9 rating.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Burnsville, MN, was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 6th round (#154 overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In this, his rookie campaign, Wittchow has played 13 games with the Thunderbirds, recording one assist and 24 penalty minutes.

Armstrong, 26, was released from his Standard Player Contract and played three games for the Monarchs after signing an SPC on Jan. 25.

Agosta, Wittchow and the Monarchs are back in action Sunday, Jan. 29 (5 p.m.) when they conclude their four-game road trip in Reading, Pa., to take on North Division rival, the Reading Royals.

The Monarchs will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (6 p.m.), when they host their North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, at SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

