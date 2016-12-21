Monarchs and SNHU Arena to Host Blood Drive

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs and SNHU Arena announced today a partnership with the Red Cross to host a Blood Drive at the Radisson Expo Center located at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Manchester on Dec. 27 from 12-6 p.m.

In an effort to offset the approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells that are needed on a daily basis in the U.S., every donor Dec. 27 will receive two (2) tickets to a future Monarchs games of their choice, or two (2) tickets to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus on Apr. 21 or 22.

To make an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter "Manchester" as the sponsor code to reserve an appointment, TODAY!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.