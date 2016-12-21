Monarchs and SNHU Arena to Host Blood Drive
December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs and SNHU Arena announced today a partnership with the Red Cross to host a Blood Drive at the Radisson Expo Center located at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Manchester on Dec. 27 from 12-6 p.m.
In an effort to offset the approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells that are needed on a daily basis in the U.S., every donor Dec. 27 will receive two (2) tickets to a future Monarchs games of their choice, or two (2) tickets to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus on Apr. 21 or 22.
To make an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter "Manchester" as the sponsor code to reserve an appointment, TODAY!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016
- ECHL Transactions - December 21 - ECHL
- Mallards Twentieth Season Celebration Continues with Alumni Weekend - Quad City Mallards
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs and SNHU Arena to Host Blood Drive - Manchester Monarchs
- Rockford Reassigns Hildebrand to Indy - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Receive Keevin Cutting from Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Announce Time Change for December 31 Game vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Johnny McInnis Joins Reading - Reading Royals
- Eric Faille Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: Reading Royals V Manchester Monarchs (Wednesday, - Reading Royals
- THUNDER DONATE $1,780 TO FAMILY OF JOSHUA DEMAREST - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 12.21 - Manchester Monarchs
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Special Teams Carry the Americans to a 6-3 Win over Tulsa - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.