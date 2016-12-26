Monarchs and SNHU Arena Blood Drive
December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
Monarchs and SNHU Arena Blood Drive
WHAT: The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, will partner with SNHU Arena to host a Blood Drive to benefit the American Red Cross.
WHEN: Tuesday, December 27, 2016
12:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.
WHO: The Blood Drive is open to the public, and those who donate blood will have their choice of two (2) tickets to an upcoming Manchester Monarchs home game of their choice, or two (2) tickets to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to be held at SNHU Arena on April 21 or 22.
WHERE: Radisson Expo Center: Radisson Hotel, 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101
CONTACT: Matt Johnson at mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com (o) 603-626-7825 x 6105 or (m) 339-237-8021
-Monarchs
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016
- INDY FUEL PIT STOP Weekly: WEEK 11 - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Weekly Update: December 26, 2016 - Quad City Mallards
- Solar Bears Weekly Report: December 26, 2016 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report, December 26 - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs and SNHU Arena Blood Drive - Manchester Monarchs
- Alexx Privitera Loaned to Ontario Reign - Manchester Monarchs
- STEELHEADS: Steelheads Weekly Report: December 26 - Idaho Steelheads
- KANZIG RECALLED TO STOCKTON - Adirondack Thunder
- Allen Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Three Home Holiday Games this Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report: December 26 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets to Host Three Holiday Games Before New Year - Fort Wayne Komets
- Paint the Ice Party - Tuesday Dec 27 - $1 Beer Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Weekly: Raconteur Royale No. 11 (12/19 - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Weekly Preview - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Mavericks Weekly #11: December 26, 2016 - January 1, 2017 - Missouri Mavericks
- OIL DROPS: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 26 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.