Monarchs and SNHU Arena Blood Drive

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





WHAT: The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, will partner with SNHU Arena to host a Blood Drive to benefit the American Red Cross.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 27, 2016

12:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WHO: The Blood Drive is open to the public, and those who donate blood will have their choice of two (2) tickets to an upcoming Manchester Monarchs home game of their choice, or two (2) tickets to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to be held at SNHU Arena on April 21 or 22.

WHERE: Radisson Expo Center: Radisson Hotel, 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

CONTACT: Matt Johnson at mjohnson@manchestermonarchs.com (o) 603-626-7825 x 6105 or (m) 339-237-8021

-Monarchs

