Monarchs Add Mikkel Aagaard

News Release

Forward assigned to Monarchs from Springfield Thunderbirds

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Mikkel Aagaard has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Aagaard, 22, arrives in Manchester after scoring three points on three assists in 19 games while with the Thunderbirds this season. Last year, Aagaard split time with the Stockton Heat (AHL) and Adirondack Thunder (ECHL). With Stockton, Aagaard scored 11 points on five goals and six assists in 25 games, and with the Thunder, scored 39 points on 13 goals and 26 assists in 38 games.

The 6-foot, 179-pound native of Frederikshavn, Denmark, has played 20 career games for the Danish National Team, and 123 games in the OHL for the Niagara Icedogs and Sudbury Wolves. While in the OHL, Aagaard posted 94 points on 39 goals and 55 assists.

Aagaard and the Monarchs are back in action Friday, Dec. 8 (7 p.m.), when they host the Norfolk Admirals to begin a three-game homestand.

The Monarchs will host their annual Holiday Game on Dec. 9 (6 p.m.), when they host the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena. The Monarchs will wear ugly sweater jerseys on the ice, and fans are encouraged to wear their own! Don't forget to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Monarchs score their first goal of the game! All stuffed animals will be donated to local charities in the Manchester area.

