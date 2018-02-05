MONARCH STUN BEAST IN OVERTIME, 6-5

February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs scored four unanswered goals and beat the Brampton Beast in overtime, 6-5, Friday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (27-15-3-1) improved their record to 4-0-0-0 against the Beast (17-20-4-3) this season.

The Monarchs took an early lead at :25 of the first period on the 10th goal of the season by Spencer Watson. Crossing into the offensive zone, Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman threw the puck at Brampton goaltender Carmine Guerriero. Watson found the rebound along the left post for a quick shot top shelf over the stick of Guerriero to give Manchester a 1-0 lead.

The Beast tied the game when Jamie Doornbosch scored his 2nd goal of the season at 2:34 of the first period. From inside the right circle, Daniel Ciampini took a wrister that bounced off Monarchs goaltender, Matt O'Connor, toward the right corner. Ciampini grabbed the puck and backhanded a pass to Doornbosch stationed on the right-wing face-off dot where he fired a wrister past the glove of O'Connor to tie the game, 1-1.

The Beast made it a 2-1 game with a goal from Brandon Marino at 3:04 of the first period. David Ling skated along the left-wing circle and hit Marino at the top of the crease with a pass, where he slid a shot past O'Connor for his 12th tally of the season.

The Beast extended their lead at 13:38 of the first period on the 4th goal of the season for Ciampini. Doornbosch took a slapshot from the top of the left circle and the rebound came out to Ciampini in the right circle where he controlled the puck and sent a shot past the glove of O'Connor to make it a 3-1 Brampton lead.

The Monarchs bounced back on the 4th goal of the season by Francois Beauchemin at 19:46 of the first period. Matt Schmalz dropped the puck off for Beauchemin inside the left circle, where he took a wrister that beat Guerriero five-hole to make it, 3-2, Beast.

The Beast took a two-goal lead when Marino scored his 2nd goal of the night at 3:01 of the second period. Reggie Traccitto took a wrist shot from the top of the right circle where Marino found the rebound for a quick shot past the blocker of O'Connor for his 13th goal of the season, to put the Beast ahead, 4-2.

The Beast cushioned their lead on the 9th goal of the season by Traccitto at 11:01 of the second period. Ciampini took a shot from the right point that Traccitto deflected at the top of the crease and past O'Connor's glove to make it, 5-2, Beast.

Beauchemin cut into the Beast lead with his 2nd goal of the night at 8:59 of the third period. Eric Schurhamer pinched at the point and carried the puck inside the left circle where he took a wrist shot that Beauchemin tipped past Guerriero's stick for his 5th goal of the season to make the score, 5-3.

Watson brought the Monarchs back within one goal when he netted his 2nd tally of the night at 12:14 of the third period. Justin Agosta slid the puck to LaVallee-Smotherman in the right corner, where LaValle-Smotherman found Watson inside the right circle for a one-timer past Guerriero's stick for his 11th goal of the season, to make it, 5-4, Brampton.

The Monarchs tied the game on a shorthanded goal by LaVallee-Smotherman at 19:27 of the third period. Colton Saucerman floated a pass from his defensive zone to the offensive blue line and connected with LaVallee-Smotherman, where the Monarchs forward skated into the slot and put a wrister past Guerriero's stick for his 23rd goal of the season to send the game into overtime.

The Monarchs won the game in the extra frame when Watson netted his 3rd goal of the game at 2:49 of overtime. Watson skated along the left wing and threw the puck in front of the net, where it hit off the skate of Doornbosch and slid into the net, to give Manchester the 6-5 win.

NOTES - Craig Wyszomirski played in his 100th professional game. Matt O'Connor made his Monarchs debut. Hayden Hodgson made his Monarchs debut. Spencer Watson recorded the Monarchs third hat trick of the season. Colton Saucerman recorded his 60th pro assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.