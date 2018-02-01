MONARCH DEFEAT BEAST, 5-3

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A second period power-play goal by David Kolomatis helped lift the Manchester Monarchs past the Brampton Beast, 5-3, Wednesday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (26-15-3-1) used three first period goals to defeat the Beast (17-19-4-3) for the first time at SNHU Arena this season.

Brampton opened the scoring at 4:01 of the first period on the 6th goal of the season for Vincent Dunn. After intercepting a pass from Manchester defenseman Justin Agosta, David Ling forced Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams to commit to his blocker side, where Ling passed the puck to Dunn who fired a shot into the net to make the score 1-0, Brampton.

The Monarchs answered back on a goal by Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman, his 22nd of the season, at 8:36 of the first period. After winning a puck battle down low, Francois Beauchemin skated to the front of the net where he sent a backhanded pass through traffic to LaVallee-Smotherman, who fired a wrister past Brampton netminder, Andrew D'Agostini, to make the score, 1-1.

The Monarchs increased their lead at 11:53 of the first period on Spencer Watson's 9th goal of the season. Watson sent a cross-ice pass toward Matt Marcinew, but the puck deflected off a sliding Beast defender and trickled through the five-hole of D'Agostini, to increase the Monarchs lead to 2-1.

The Beast quickly bounced back when Daniel Ciampini scored his 3rd goal of the season less than one minute later at 12:44 of the first period. After receiving a pass at the bottom of the right circle, David Vallorani found Scott Jacklin in open ice. Jacklin passed to Ciampini at the back-door where he fired a quick wrist shot past Williams, to tie the game, 2-2.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 16:23 of the first period when Francois Beauchemin scored his 3rd goal of the season. Beauchemin received a pass from Craig Wyszomirski in the neutral zone leading to a breakaway down the slot, where he scored a five-hole goal past D'Agostini, giving the Monarchs a 3-2 lead.

Just :27 seconds into the second period, Dunn scored his 7th goal of the season and second goal of the night to tie the game. Reggie Traccitto sent a pass to Dunn who was wide open in the slot, where Dunn fired a wrist shot just under the glove of Williams, tying the game, 3-3.

The Monarchs regained their lead for the third time on the night at 4:20 of the second period on a power-play goal by David Kolomatis, his 5th of the year. After winning the face-off, Marcinew passed the puck back to Kolomatis who fired a wrist shot through traffic that went over the glove of D'Agostini, increasing the Monarchs lead to 4-3.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 7:19 of the third period on the 14th goal of the season for Matt Schmalz. A rebound off Williams bounced out to Schmalz just above the circle in the Monarchs defensive zone. Schmalz gained control of the puck, skated it down the ice and cut to the front of the net where he slid a backhand through the legs of D'Agostini, giving the Monarchs a 5-3 advantage.

The Monarchs return to the ice Friday night (7 p.m.) when they play the Brampton Beast at the SNHU Arena.

NOTES: Charles Williams recorded the first assist by a Monarchs goaltender this season. David Kolomatis scored his 55th career goal. Alexx Privitera played in his 80th professional game. Keegan Iverson recorded his 50th professional point. Eric Schurhamer played in his 50th professional game.

