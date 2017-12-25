Molino Leads Comets Past Crunch

News Release

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Syracuse Crunch by a score of 2-1 Saturday night at the Onondaga County War Memorial Arena.

The first period went scoreless thanks to the efforts of Louis Domingue. The Comets also did not allow a shot on goal in the opening frame.

Michael Chaput put the Comets up 1-0 54 seconds into the second period, burying a one-timer past Domingue. Griffen Molino and Patrick Wiercioch had the assists. Erik Condra tied the game at one five minutes later, capitalizing on a two-on-one rush to put one past Thatcher Demko. Matthew Peca and Carter Verhaeghe were credited with the assists. Molino regained the Comets' lead with 3:06 to go in the middle frame. Cole Cassels tallied the assist.

Demko shut the door on the Crunch in the third period to seal the victory.

Demko finished with 23 saves and his record improves to 11-6-3. Domingue stopped 23 shots. His record falls to 8-4-0. The Comets power play went 0-6, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4-4.

The Comets are back in action Wednesday night as they host the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

