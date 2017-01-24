Moises Hernandez and Jose Salvatierra Part Ways with FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (Tuesday, Jan. 24) - Moises Hernandez and Jose Salvatierra have both mutually agreed to terminate their contracts with FC Dallas, the club announced today.

"For the last 14 months, we were trying to provide Moises with an environment he could grow as a player," FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo said. "We were uncertain of his future and we mutually agreed to go our separate ways. We thank Moises for his contributions and wish him well in the future."

Hernandez, 24, joined FC Dallas as a Homegrown player in July 2010. The former FC Dallas Academy product made 31 appearances from 2014 to 2015, before being loaned to Rayo OKC for the 2016 season. Last season, Hernandez appeared in 26 matches with one goal and one assist for the NASL side.

"Unfortunately, Jose did not pass all the required physical fitness and medical exams," said Clavijo. "We wish him the best of luck moving forward."

Salvatierra, 27, was loaned to FC Dallas from Alajuelense for the 2017 season. A veteran of 155 matches in the Costa Rican first division and 30 international appearances for the Costa Rican National Team, Salvatierra did not pass his incoming physical upon arriving in Dallas.

Name: Moises Hernandez Position: Defender DOB: March 5, 1992 (24) Birthplace: Dallas, Texas Hometown: Dallas, Texas Height: 6-0 Weight: 160 Nationality: U.S.A./Mexico Transaction: FC Dallas and defender Moises Hernandez agree to a mutual termination of his contact.

Name: Jose Salvatierra Position: Defender DOB: Oct. 10, 1989 (27) Birthplace: Escazu, Costa Rica Hometown: Escazu, Costa Rica Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Nationality: Costa Rica Transaction: FC Dallas and defender Jose Salvatierra agree to a mutual termination of his contact.

