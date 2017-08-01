Mobile Sweeps Mississippi in Doubleheader

News Release

MOBILE, AL -- The Braves and BayBears played a doubleheader, making up a rain-out game from July 8, Monday evening at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile. The two games were scheduled to be seven innings each, but it took overtime to complete game two, as Mobile shut out the Braves 2-0 and then took the nightcap 4-3 in 10 innings.

Both starting pitchers went the distance in game one while eight pitchers combined to complete game two, three for Mississippi and five for Mobile. Touki Toussaint made his Double-A debut for the Braves in game one of the doubleheader and did everything but win. He pitched five shut out innings, allowing only one hit with no walks and four strikeouts prior to the sixth inning.

Mobile (18-19, 48-58) scored two unearned runs in the sixth to take a 2-0 win in game one. After back-to-back singles by Francisco Arcia and Alberto Triunfel to lead off the inning, Troy Montgomery popped into a double play. Michael Hermosillo then reached on a fielding error at third, scoring Arcia from third. After Hermosillo stole second, Toussaint intentionally walked Matt Thaiss. Zach Gibbons then drew a walk to load the bases, and Jose Rojas singled, plating Hermosillo and giving the BayBears the final margin of victory.

In game two, Mississippi (12-25, 46-61) scored first in the second inning when Joey Meneses hit a one-out single to right field. Emerson Landoni then singled to right, moving Meneses to second. Jonathan Morales doubled to left field, plating Meneses and Landoni to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Mobile answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. After a line out, Tyler Pike walked the next three batters to load the bases. Tim Arakawa then singled, scoring Jose Briceno. After a strikeout, Thaiss was hit by a pitch, bringing home Forrestt Allday to tie the game at 2-2.

The score remained tied until the top of the ninth when Mississippi took the lead with classic "small ball." Landoni walked to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Morales. Landoni moved to third on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt and then scored on Jared James' infield single.

Mobile tied the game again in their half of the ninth after Taylor Ward reached on a two-out throwing error by third baseman Austin Riley. Troy Montgomery came in as a pinch runner and scored from first on a Zach Houchins single to right.

In the BayBears half of the 10th, Briceno and Allday each singled to lead off the inning. Both advanced on a sacrifice bunt before Arakawa was intentionally walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Thaiss hit a walk-off single to left, plating Briceno to win the game 4-3.

Game four of the six-game series is Tuesday night with a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 PM. Mississippi sends LHP Max Fried (2-11) to the hill, and Mobile counters with RHP Tyler Carpenter (2-5).

