Mobile Hands Mississippi Eighth-Straight Loss

News Release

MOBILE, AL -- Balls flew out of Hank Aaron Stadium again as Mobile defeated Mississippi 6-3 for the second win of the series and handed the M-Braves its eighth consecutive loss. The home run derby in Mobile continued Wednesday night with three more long balls, one by the BayBears and two by the Braves. That's eight combined home runs in two games at Mobile. The BayBears' was a two-run shot by Zach Houchins in the first inning. Mississippi added solo shots by Connor Lien and Jared James in the eighth.

Mobile (6-7, 36-46) started the scoring in the first when Sherman Johnson hit a two-out single and scored on Houchins homer, giving the BayBears a quick 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third the BayBears picked up two more runs when Tim Arakawa led off with a single and advanced to third on Johnson's double. Houchins then singled, plating both runners to make it a 4-0 game.

Mobile extended its lead to 6-0 in the fourth when Johnson picked up two more RBI on a single, scoring Bo Way and Arakawa who had reached by way of a walk and a fielder's choice, respectively.

Mississippi (3-10, 37-46) finally got on the board in the fifth when Dylan Moore singled with two outs and scored on a double by Sal Giardina. The only other runs for the Braves were the two home runs by Lien and James in the eighth.

Mike Soroka was charged with his second straight loss, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in only three innings of work. Jesse Biddle pitched three innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Philip Pfeifer shut out the BayBears for the final two frames, walking one and striking out three.

Mississippi sends LHP Luiz Gohara (1-1) to the hill against RHP Grayson Long (3-5) for Mobile in game three Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

