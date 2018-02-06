"Moana" Family Movie Night Is Saturday at the Baseball Grounds

February 6, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable family fun does not have to wait for baseball season at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will show a screening of Moana on Saturday, Feb. 10, on the high-definition video board at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Admission is just $1 per person at the gates.

Gates open at 6 p.m., with free kids activities including face painting, balloon twisting and pictures with Moana until 8 p.m. Admission is $1 per person at the home plate gate or third base gate, while concession stands, Kids Zone inflatables and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will be open. The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m.

Birthday party packages for the event are available by calling Ashley McCallen at 904-224-8533. Reservations are due by noon Friday and include access to the Movie Night, hot dog, chips and drink, and an unlimited Kids Zone inflatables pass for the night for $15 per person (minimum 12).

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be allowed on the field.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp open the 2018 season presented by Community First Credit Union on April 5, in Jackson, Tennessee. The 2018 home opener is Wednesday, April 11, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Season ticket renewals and new packages for the 2018 season may be reserved with a nonrefundable 25 percent down payment by calling a Jumbo Shrimp account representative at (904) 358-2846 or at the ballpark Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southern League Stories from February 6, 2018

