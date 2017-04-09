MNUFC Falls to Undefeated FC Dallas

News Release

FRISCO, Texas-- On a windy night in Dallas, MNUFC faced off against an as-yet undefeated Dallas squad that won the Supporters' Shield last season and notched 60 points in each of the last two. Hoping to build chemistry with their newest additions, the Loons defense looked immediately better, but a bevy of scoring chances went begging as Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez turned shot after shot away in a 2-0 Dallas win.

Newcomers Sam Cronin and Marc Burch were brought in to shore up a shaky defense and they made an early impact. Cronin began the match with a lot of touches and a clear intention to direct players on the pitch to keep the defensive shape intact. The longest MNUFC had gone in a match before conceding a goal was 17 minutes, and conceding early had been a major problem.

"They're both experienced players who can play at this level," said Head Coach Adrian Heath about Cronin and Burch. "They've played over 400 games between them. There's not a problem for them - they can play at this level. They'll be two good additions for us moving forward."

Tonight, the Loons held off a strong Dallas attack for much of the first half by cycling the ball back to Francisco Calvo and Brent Kallman and letting them and Cronin send longer, probing passes forward. In the 14th minute, a string of passes up the left side of the pitch opened up an opportunity for Christian Ramirez to cut in from the right and get a good look at the net. His shot, though, sailed over the crossbar.

As MNUFC tried to build their attack forward more gradually, FC Dallas did their level best to take advantage by springing lightning fast counterattacks. In the 25th minute, Michael Barrios got out ahead of the Minnesota defense down the left side and into the box. Cutting right, he curled a shot that beat Bobby Shuttleworth but couldn't bend hard enough to sneak inside the post.

As the half wore on, Dallas stepped up their aggressiveness and physicality as they battled for possession in the midfield, but Minnesota's defense kept stepping up when they had to, including a beauty of a tackle by Brent Kallman in the penalty box that foiled a strong attack by Roland Lamah in the 38th minute without giving up the penalty kick.

"I thought we started the game well," said Heath. "And then - because we were moving the ball quickly, getting people in the right spots - then we started to try and force the issue - do things that we've not been working on - and then we sort of turned the initiative over them a little bit."

Dallas' persistence was eventually rewarded, as a long curling cross from Barrios from left to right found the head of Walker Zimmerman inside the 6-yard box. Zimmerman redirected it into the mouth of the goal and Javier Morales just barely dinked it over Shuttleworth and got it into the goal.

MNUFC headed into the half likely happy with the defensive effort overall compared to many of their matches so far this year, but still down 1-0 despite winning the possession battle 55% to 45%.

It didn't take long for FC Dallas to double their lead once the second half whistle blew. In the 49th minute, a miscue on a throw-in lead to a quick break for Dallas that ended with Barrios' first goal of the season, assisted by Kellyn Acosta.

"I look at that second goal and we've got a throw-in halfway in our own half," said Heath. "Two second later it's in the back of our net. We can't keep doing that to ourselves. We're giving ourselves a mountain to climb all the time."

Perhaps sensing that urgency was called for, MNUFC began throwing more forward, with Cronin taking a cannon of a shot from way out that forced Jesse Gonzalez to get a hand on it in the 51st minute. Collen Warner came off in the 55th minute for Ibson, another indication that Minnesota was looking to get more offensively active. Then, six minutes later, Abu Danladi came in for Bashkim Kadrii, another sub to tilt the field more toward the final third.

MNUFC responded by generating plenty of chances, but Gonzalez was more than up to the task, putting up five strong saves, including a few possible Save of the Week candidates. Both Johan Venegas and Abu Danladi put quality shots on goal that Gonzalez confidently turned away to record the clean sheet in the 2-0 win.

"[You've got to get] a bit more belief in the group," said Heath, "and believing that you can actually get something from the game and have some confidence on the ball and I think we did that a little bit in the second half. We started to move the ball quickly, started to get people in the right holes, started to get some good combination play. As I say, I knew we'd had a lot of opportunities. We needed more of them to go in. When the keeper comes up with three or four unbelievable saves and obviously then you always leave yourself vulnerable for the counterattack and that's what happened. Some of our approach play in the second half wasn't bad."

Ultimately, with two new starters on the field in Cronin and Burch and facing an FC Dallas team that hasn't allowed a goal in the run of play so far this year, MNUFC couldn't crack Dallas' defense once they settled in, especially given Gonzalez's outstanding performance.

Minnesota United returns to Texas next week for a matchup against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, April 15. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the team will look to build on their improved defense and making that connection from their half of the field to the opponent's half. Catch all the action on My29 and MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Lineups

Minnesota United FC Starting XI: GK Bobby Shuttleworth; D Marc Burch, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; M Collen Warner (Ibson 55'), Sam Cronin, Bashkim Kadrii (Abu Danladi 61'), Johan Venegas, Kevin Molino; F Christian Ramirez

MIN Unused Subs: GK John Alvbage; D Justin Davis, Jermaine Taylor; M Rasmus Schuller, Miguel Ibarra

FC Dallas Starting XI: GK Jesse Gonzalez; D Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Atiba Harris; M Kellyn Acosta (Victor Ulloa 71'), Javier Morales (Carlos Cermeno 79'), Carlos Gruezo; F Michael Barrios, Maximiliano Urutti, Roland Lamah (Tesho Akindele 63')

FC Dallas Starting XI: GK Chris Seitz; D Anibal Chala, Aaron Guillen; F Cristian Colman

Match Events

Goals

43' - Morales (Zimmerman, Barrios) - FCD

49' - Barrios (Acosta) - FCD

Discipline

5' - Warner (YC) - MIN

30' - Gruezo (YC) - FCD

61' - Ibson (YC) - MIN

72' - Kallman (YC) - MIN

88' - Gonzalez (YC) - FCD

89' - Grana (YC) - FCD

FCDvMIN Highlights

Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath

On tonight's game...

I thought we created some of our own problems again. The second goal should be avoided, but on the whole I thought it was a little bit of a missed opportunity. It's not very often you come here and have a lot of the play, a lot of the ball, and the fact the keeper got Man of the Match gives you an idea that we had a lot of opportunities tonight. It was a missed opportunity for us.

On his team's improved offensive performance in the second half...

We spoke at halftime about getting a little more belief in the group, and believing that you can actually get something from the game, and have some confidence on the ball. We did that a little but in the second half. We started to move the ball quickly, started to get people in the right holes, started to get some good combination play, and we had a lot of opportunities. We needed on of them to go in when we were having our best spell, but the keeper's come up for 3 or 4 unbelievable saves. Obviously, then you leave yourself vulnerable to the counterattack, and that's what happened, but some of our approach play in the second half wasn't bad.

On the speed FC Dallas possesses...

They're a good team. They won nearly everything last year. That's why, because they've got good players, they're well coached, well organized, but I'm relatively pleased with some of the stuff we've done. We can't keep giving goals away like we did.

On the debuts of Sam Cronin and Marc Burch...

They're both experienced players that can play at this level and have played over 400 games between them so it's not a problem for them. They can play at this level and will be two good additions for us going forward.

Minnesota United FC midfielder Collen Warner

On tonight's game...

Overall, it comes down to us keeping faith in our game plan. In the first half we were doing well. We controlled the game in the opening stages. A few mistakes led to us losing a step, our way, and what we wanted to accomplish today.

Minnesota United FC defender Sam Cronin

On tonight's game...

Obviously, disappointed with the loss and my responsibility for the second goal. I let the team down in the start of the second half and put us in a big hole to climb out of so I've got to do much better. Hopefully, over time, I'll improve. Both goals were definitely avoidable. The first one was just a bit of miscommunication. The second ball, we didn't track our guys well enough, and right before half is a terrible time to give up a goal. To start the second half, poor awareness on my part, and the timing of that goal, right out of half, is a killer. We just have to continue to sharpen up. If we concede a world class goal, that's one thing, but we can't give soft goals like that away.

Minnesota United FC midfielder Kevin Molino

On tonight's game...

Credit to their goalkeeper, he was fantastic tonight. Everything was on point for him, but no excuses. We, as attackers, should take our chances and bury it, but all credit the their keeper.

Minnesota United FC forward Christian Ramirez

On tonight's game...

Those are the worst games to be a part of, when the goalie is standing on his head. It just feels like nothing can go past him. Credit to (Gonzalez), he played out of his mind. We just have to continue to believe in what we're doing. That we were on the front foot for a lot of a majority of the game. We have to believe fro the beginning. Too many times we're starting, and getting a feel for it instead of understanding that we can impose ourselves on these teams.

On his team's improved offensive performance in the second half...

Kevin (Molino) and Johan (Venegas), Abu (Danladi) when he came in, they were in really good areas. I think the system fits us and our strengths and abilities really well. Molino put me in some good situations that normally go in. Johan had some shots that normally go in. We just have to keep believing in the system that Adrian (Heath) is providing.

