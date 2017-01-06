MLS Newsstand - January 9, 2017

January 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





1. Kekuta Manneh is ready to show Whitecaps what he's learned

By Marc Weber The Province - January 8, 2017

Kekuta Manneh belongs on the field - dribbling, darting, pulling fans out of their seats. For the final four months of the 2016 season, though, he had to settle for a view from the press box.

Manneh broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot against Colorado in July. He watched the Whitecaps win their next game to improve to 8-8-4. Then, without Manneh's pace, width and threat on the counter-attack, the Caps went 1-7-5, plummeting out of the playoff picture before a season-ending home win over Portland.

But Manneh believes he at least learned something from watching from up high. He's ready to put that new perspective to use, first with the U.S. national team during this month's training camp in Carson, Calif., and then with the Caps in February as they prepare for their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final and MLS season opener.

"It's different how you see the game from up there and not on the field," Manneh said. "I took a lot of positives, learned a lot of things, little things that can improve my game - how to create space for myself and improve the team. But you never want to be out for that long."

The 22-year-old winger/forward returned to full sprints about a month ago. He spent the off-season at home in Texas and came back to Vancouver on Jan. 1 to train out of the Fortius Centre in Burnaby under the guidance of Caps' strength and conditioning coach Jon Poli and head of sports science Rick Celebrini.

"I'm getting there," said Manneh. "It's a struggle just to get the fitness back but I'm very confident with the foot. It has healed up well."

Well enough for new U.S. coach Bruce Arena, the longtime L.A. Galaxy boss, to call Manneh into his first U.S. national team camp.

Manneh was born in Gambia and moved, at 16, to Texas, where his adoptive family lives. He's talked for a while now about his desire to play for the U.S. During the MLS season, Manneh's been living in Port Roberts, Wash., in order to become a U.S. citizen.

That day is surely on the horizon, although, for now, Manneh has only been cleared to train with the U.S. He can't yet be involved in their friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 29 in San Diego or against Jamaica on Feb. 3 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

He's hoping to be eligible in time for their next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, against Honduras and Panama in March.

"Fingers crossed," said Manneh, who has 22 goals in 100 MLS games for Vancouver since they drafted the speedster fourth overall in 2013.

"This camp is an extremely good opportunity and I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully I'll be fully fit. Not having played for six months, I might be a bit behind, but I'm just going to work hard to get to the levels and try and exceed expectations."

Manneh will miss the opening days of Caps' training camp in Wales. He'll rejoin the club in Vancouver on Feb. 4 and travel with them to the pre-season tournament in Portland.

The Caps face the New York Red Bulls away on Feb. 22 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals. The second leg is March 2 at B.C. Place, followed by the Caps' MLS opener at home to the Philadelphia Union on March 5.

While the Caps' struggles, particularly in the second half of last season, were down to far more than just Manneh's absence, it certainly didn't help.

They lacked a spark on too many nights, although Manneh's injury did allow young Alphonso Davies - now 16 - to showcase his tantalizing skills on left wing.

The Caps will not only need Manneh healthy this season, they'll need him to improve on five goals and two assists in 17 games. His talent promises more. Perhaps the bird's eye view will help him deliver.

WHITECAPS TRIALIST

Ross Jenkins, the former Watford midfielder, will join the Whitecaps on trial when they open training camp in Wales at the end of January. The 26-year-old spent last season in Romania's top league.

ITV News reported that Jenkins, an ex-England under-20 player, has been training with Oldham Athletic in Manchester.

GOALIE COACH

The Caps have announced Stewart Kerr as their new goalkeeping coach. Kerr, a Scot, spent the 2016 season with Orlando City and was with Toronto FC before that. Kerr takes over from Marius Rovde, who had been with the club since 2011.

2. Kortne Forde, Ricardo Perez sign homegrown deals with Colorado Rapids

By Daniel Boniface Denver Post - January 6, 2017

COMMERCE CITY - In Pablo Mastroeni's first season as Colorado's coach, he compared the Rapids academy to a fledgling orchard. It would take plenty of sun, water, rich soil, care and patience for it to bear fruit.

Friday was finally harvest day, as the Rapids plucked two college prospects from the farm. Center back Kortne Ford and midfielder Ricardo Perez signed homegrown player contracts - the first to do so since Mastroeni took over in 2014.

"We've put a huge amount of investment into our development academy," Padraig Smith, Rapids sporting director, said. "It's something we're hoping to reap the rewards from in the next couple of years."

Ford, a 20-year-old from the University of Denver, and Perez, a 21-year-old from Creighton University, are the fourth and fifth homegrown signings in Rapids history, and first since midfielder Dillon Serna signed in 2013.

"I believe that I'm ready to step in," Ford said. "There was talk about me doing this after my sophomore season, but I'm glad I waited because I had a good year and maybe gained some trust from the guys in the locker room."

Ford, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior from Greeley, propelled the Pioneers to their first ever College Cup in 2016 and hinted last month that he could forgo his senior season and sign with the Rapids, saying that discussions were ongoing.

"A part of what we're trying to do here at the club is develop players," Mastroeni said. "These two guys are real bright spots who have earned the right to get to this level and (I) really just look forward to working with them."

Ford joined the Rapids academy in 2012, playing on their U-16 and U-18 teams. He also saw time with the Rapids Reserves from 2013-14.

He was a three-year starter for the Pioneers, helping them to back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons in 2015 and 2016. Last season, Ford started 23 games and the Pioneers finished third in the nation in goals-against average (0.52). He started 19 games his sophomore year, as the team posted a 0.40 goals-against average, second best in the nation.

Ford said going back to DU for his junior season allowed him the opportunity to work with Pioneers coach Jamie Franks and make improvements to the way he hits switch balls, curled balls into forwards, his left foot, and become more dangerous in the air on set pieces. He scored five goals in 2016, including the game-winner that sent the Pioneers to their first-ever College Cup appearance.

Perez is a 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior who was born in Juarez, Mexico, grew up in Guadalajara and moved to Fort Collins when he was 8 after his father was transferred there for his job with Hewlett-Packard. He joined the Rapids academy in 2008, playing for their U-14 team, made his debut with the Rapids Reserves in 2011 and captained the Rapids' U-18s in his final two seasons in the academy. During that time, he was commuting an hour each way from Fort Collins, with every member of his family chipping in to drive him.

"I don't know how we made it happen, but we did," Perez said. "It was a lot of car rides, but definitely worth it."

At Creighton, Perez scored 15 goals and added nine assists in 88 games, which ranks third in school history. Last season, Perez scored four goals to go with five assists in 23 games and was named the 2016 Big East Conference midfielder of the year.

Perez said he likes to be on the ball and prefers to play centrally, but can also play out wide. As a kid, he idolized Argentinian playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme.

"He's so simple, yet so elegant on the ball; and he's effective," Perez said. "That's who I always looked up to and tried to play like."

Both Ford and Perez said their goal for their rookie season is to work hard, compete for a spot and improve.

"With both of them, the most important thing is the mentality, the desire to get better every day," Mastroeni said.

3. Dylan Remick ready to prove himself with Dynamo

By Corey Roepken Houston Chronicle - January 8, 2017

The immediate aftermath of winning a championship can be a whirlwind. Dylan Remick in December experienced all of the normal emotions of winning the MLS Cup title with Seattle Sounders FC.

Remick did not have time to enjoy it. Before he knew it was time to pack up and leave.

Two days after Seattle won it all, the club announced it would not exercise the 2017 option on Remick's contract. Four days after that the Dynamo selected Remick with the first pick in stage 1 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

It was an anxious few days for the 25-year old left back as he wondered what would be the next step in his career.

"Any time it goes to something like that where you don't really know what is going to happen you always hope your name is going to get picked, but you have to be aware of the possibility that it doesn't happen," Remick said last week as he was introduced to Dynamo fans at BBVA Compass Stadium. "I was fortunate enough for Houston to select me, and I was ecstatic that it happened."

Remick was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft and appeared in 44 regular season games (32 starts) over the last four seasons. In 2016 he started in six of 11 appearances but did not appear in any playoff games.

He has shown good quality when he has been on the pitch, though injuries have held him back the last few seasons.

As the Dynamo roster stands now Remick is one of two players with significant experience playing full back. The club is still negotiating a contract with DaMarcus Beasley. If he comes back to Houston he likely would be the starting left back, leaving Remick to back him up.

Remick said no matter what role he plays in Houston he is excited for another opportunity to contribute and hopefully win a trophy with a second team.

"It was a great experience winning MLS Cup," Remick said. "It is going to be a great experience with Houston. I am excited for the ability to prove myself and to show what I can do here."

4. Juan David Cabezas hopes Dynamo loan is his last

By Corey Roepken Houston Chronicle - January 7, 2017

If any soccer player knows the ins and outs of being loaned to another club it is Juan David Cabezas. Now he hopes his arrival in Houston is the last time he has to experience it.

The Dynamo in December acquired Cabezas from Colombian side Cali on year-long loan with a club option to purchase. This is the fifth time Cali has loaned out the now 25-year old defensive midfielder.

His most recent loan came last season when he helped Independiente Medellin win Colombia's Apertura (Spring) championship. Cabezas said Medellin did not have the money to buy him and that in two previous loans the team declined its option to purchase.

Now he is in a new league where he hopes he finally can stick.

"It's a great opportunity that I have, that my teammates have," Cabezas said Thursday. "Basically, it was a decision I did not doubt about. From the moment the plan was set before me I took this very seriously. This is a first-class team. This is a well-liked league for people that live in South America."

The Dynamo have big plans for Cabezas. He has shown a knack for scoring a few goals, but Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera said he is committed to focusing on his role directly in front of the defense. Cabrera targeted him as tenacious ball-winning midfielder who can steal possession and transition the attack.

"That is critical, especially at home, if we want to be on the offensive and have good balance," Cabrera said. "It is not about waiting for the opposing team to lose the ball. If is about us winning the ball. It is important to have a guy who can do that right there in the middle."

Being immersed in an English-speaking nation also is a big deal for Cabezas. He understands most of the English that is spoken to him and is beginning to learn to speak it himself. Luckily for the Dynamo, he is already fluent in soccer success both on the club level and internationally.

Cabezas was Colombia's captain at the 2011 U-20 World Cup and played alongside current Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

"(MLS) is a great challenge," he said. "Also, it is a time to grow personally and athletically. I am excited for everything I can learn here culturally. I am thankful to God for this opportunity."

5. Chicago Fire sign Uruguayan goalkeeper

By Orrin Schwarz Chicago Daily Herald - January 7, 2017

The Chicago Fire on Saturday confirmed the signing of 35-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Bava.

"Bava is technically clean, comfortable off his line and a good organizer of the defense," said general manager Nelson Rodríguez in a club release. "His skill set is complementary to that of Matt Lampson and we expect him to compete for playing time."

Bava was signed to a one-year contract with club options for 2017 and 2018. He is expected to be the Fire's starting goalkeeper when the season starts in March.

The signing, expected for a few days, brings the Fire roster to 20. Bava is the eighth international player added, meaning the Fire will have to drop an international player or trade for an international slot if it wants to sign another international player. Rodriguez has said he is trying to sign an international central midfielder.

6. San Jose Earthquakes sign Panamanian defender

By Elliott Almond San Jose Mercury News - January 7, 2017

SAN JOSE - The Panamanian connection continues in San Jose as the Earthquakes added a key player Saturday by signing Panamanian center back Harold Cummings.

The Quakes, who already employ Anibal Godoy, are seeking to add a third Panamanian in winger Alberto Quintero. Cummings, 24, received a multi-year contract, pending receipt of a work visa and international soccer transfer documents.

"Harold is a talented young player and we're excited to add him to our roster," technical director Chris Leitch said in a statement. "To have nearly 50 international appearances before his 25th birthday ensures we're getting a player with a rare combination of youthfulness and experience."

The Quakes announced the deal two days after hiring new GM Jesse Fioranelli. Fioranelli, an AS Roma executive, inherits a team that has missed the playoffs the last four years and finished ninth in the 10-team Western Conference last season.

Cummings addresses one of the Quakes' biggest needs after they parted with 34-year-old Clarence Goodson. Cummings comes from LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica's first division. The 6-foot defender also has played in Colombia, Panama, Peru and Uruguay. He has 46 appearances with the national team.

"I have seen a lot of Harold during his time with Panama," Quakes coach Dominic Kinnear said in a statement. "He's a very aggressive, intimidating young center back, who will add a good amount of strength to our back line."

Cummings gives the Quakes three central defenders as he joins Honduran Victor Bernardez and Argentinian Andres Imperiali on the backline. The team also hopes to re-sign fullback Marvell Wynne, who played much of last season at center back after Goodson was lost because of an injury.

The only other player moves the team has made in the offseason are signing Cal defender Nick Lima as a Homegrown player and picking Colombian forward Olmes Garcia in the re-entry draft.

In a letter to fans, president Dave Kaval explained why Fioranelli was the best choice after a global search that included finalists from Mexico and South America.

"Time and time again, we circled back to Jesse as our best option and we didn't hesitate to make that possibility a reality," Kaval wrote.

"His expertise in the area of analytics immediately stood out to us and Roma was recently named among the most tech-savvy sports teams in the world. He developed a communications app for the entire technical side to use and proposed and implemented the "Roma Way" philosophy throughout the club."

7. Herriman complex moving 'full-tilt' says RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen

By Christopher Kamrani Salt Lake Tribune - January 6, 2017

Sandy - With a club scarf identical to the one his general manager, head coach and brand new Designated Player each had draped on their shoulders, Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen said, "We're not sitting on our money. That would be a mistake to think that."

Hansen said he believes the club could finalize a third DP deal sometime this offseason, adding it's an obvious need to fill now that the club has one remaining DP slot open after RSL introduced attacking midfielder Albert Rusnák in a press conference Friday morning at Rio Tinto Stadium.

"We don't want to create the dichotomy of an $8 million player that's 37-years-old that shakes up the locker room," Hansen said. "We're very locker room sensitive. The team is the star. There's not a star, and other people. RSL goes about it trying to balance the locker room."

Hansen said the Rusnák signing is hopefully the first of many from the Netherlands. He said plainly, "We just think that we're going to be good at Northern Europe." RSL officials have made four trips to the country in the last year, Hansen added.

"We've made it a point to be in the Netherlands, because the Netherlands plays tight football like we want to play, so why don't we find guys who are already playing an RSL style of football, which is not unique in the league, but we're the best at it," he said. "We're going to be in the Netherlands a lot because we're going to find a lot of people who meet our style there."

On Thursday, RSL GM Craig Waibel confirmed on a stint on ESPN700 that the club remains in ongoing conversations with American superstar Landon Donovan, but was adamant that the conversations are very much in the early stages.

-'We're really moving on it full-tilt'

The RSL Herriman academy will have full-time tenants in 2017, Hansen said. The anticipated $50 million training complex will open its doors to the charter school portion in late August or early September. By October, Hansen explained, the academy portion of the complex should be going full speed.

The last two pieces of the franchise expected to move in are RSL and Real Monarchs. It's anticipated that the first week of December 2017, the MLS and USL teams will be moved into their long-term training facility in Herriman. "We're really moving on it full-tilt," he said.

When the 2018 USL season rolls around, the Monarchs will open their new stadium in Herriman. Hansen pointed to the youth academy that produced Rusnák, Manchester City, hoping that one day he can provide American players an academy experience that produces talent that translates to the professional level on a consistent basis.

"We ought to be able to grow great players right out of Utah," he said, "and I think that's the trick to the future in soccer. You can run all over trying to buy them from somebody else, but they don't have to give them to you. If you grow them, they're yours."

-Silva deal 'really close'

A move to bring Luis Silva back to RSL is "really close," Waibel told reporters after Rusnák's intro Friday in Sandy. It's in the hands of Silva's Liga MX club, Tigres UANL, but Waibel said he very confident a deal will be done to bring the 28-year-old versatile attacking player back to MLS and Utah.

"I think we're all the way down the line to the point where it's whether or not the ink dries," Waibel said.

Silva was out-of-contract at RSL after the 2015 offseason and eventually signed with Tigres, which just won the 2016 Apertura final on Christmas Day. RSL traded for Silva in the summer of 2015, dealing all-time leading scorer Alvaro Saborio to D.C. United.

"I've reached out to his people since the day before he left," Waibel said. "We were never interested in having him leave, so we understood his individual goals. He grew up as a huge fan of Liga MX and it was always a personal dream for him to play in Liga MX, so unfortunately for us, that was his internal dream.

"But at no point have we ever stopped our interest in having him here. The day I traded for him, there was a reason. It wasn't to have him here for four months, it was to have him here for a long time. It'd be wonderful to get him back."

8. Seattle Sounders cautiously optimistic over Dempsey's preseason availability

By Jeff Carlisle ESPNFC.com - January 8, 2017

Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey says he remains optimistic that forward Clint Dempsey will be ready to participate in the opening of training camp later this month, but otherwise struck a cautious tone as it related to the forward's recovery from an irregular heartbeat.

Dempsey was initially sidelined back in August. He returned to training for a brief period in September, but when symptoms resurfaced, he was shut down completely for the rest of the season, missing the Sounders run to the 2016 MLS Cup.

Since then, the goal has been to get Dempsey ready for training camp. The Sounders forward could be seen training on the side in the days leading up to his team's MLS Cup final triumph over Toronto FC. Lagerwey emphasized that since then, Dempsey has continued to make progress, and has shown a "great" attitude.

"Dempsey is participating now, he's running," said Lagerwey in an exclusive interview with ESPN FC. "Will he be 90-minutes match fit at the start of training camp? No, but nor will many of our guys given how long they played [last season].

"We're going to take it easy at the beginning, but we'll ramp him back up slowly. You've got to be safe with him."

Lagerwey added that he didn't know if Dempsey would have any physical limitations when training camp starts around Jan. 22, but reiterated that Seattle would approach Dempsey's continued recovery with an abundance of caution.

"Dempsey hasn't played soccer in six months," said Lagerwey. "You don't overcome that in a day or a week. You've got to get fit and play soccer and all those kinds of things. We'll be carefully monitoring every step of the way in that process."

Lagerwey's assessment sounded more measured than that of U.S. national team manager Bruce Arena, who said in a Facebook chat with fans that: "We really believe that by March [Dempsey] will be ready to play in Seattle and be a possibility for our qualifiers."

But when Lagerwey was asked if Dempsey would be ready for the start of the season in March, he said: "We don't know. Sure, we're hopeful, but honestly, I don't know if we even control that.

"We are going to do our best to try to get him ready to play in a safe manner, and if it happens, great, and if it doesn't, then we'll be patient and wait as long as it takes."

9. San Jose Earthquakes land Panama defender Harold Cummings

ESPNFC.com - January 8, 2017

The San Jose Earthquakes completed the signing of Panama center-back Harold Cummings to a multi-year contract on Saturday.

Cummings, 24, has made 46 appearances for Panama after making his senior international debut in 2010.

He last played for Costa Rica giants Alajuelense, making 23 appearances and scoring once and joins the Earthquakes on a free transfer.

"Harold is an talented young player and we're excited to add him to our roster," Earthquakes technical director Chris Leitch said in a statement. "To have nearly 50 international appearances before his 25th birthday ensures we're getting a player with a rare combination of youthfulness and experience."

After starting his career in Panama with Arabe Unido, Cummings has gone on to play in Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, and helped Independiente Santa Fe win the Copa Sudamericana in 2015.

"I have seen a lot of Harold during his time with Panama," Earthquakes coach Dominic Kinnear said. "He's a very aggressive, intimidating young center back, who will add a good amount of strength to our back line."

10. San Jose Earthquakes sign Panama defender Harold Cummings

By Ben Valentine Goal.com - January 7, 2017

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Panama defender Harold Cummings, the MLS side announced Saturday.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but the Earthquakes announced the central defender has signed a multi-year deal.

"Harold is a talented young player and we're excited to add him to our roster," Earthquakes technical director Chris Leitch said in a press release. "To have nearly 50 international appearances before his 25th birthday ensures we're getting a player with a rare combination of youthfulness and experience."

The Panama international spent the past year on loan at Costa Rican club Alajuelense, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal. Previously he spent time with Santa Fe in Colombia's top division, Juan Aurich of Peru's top division and broke into professional soccer with Arabe Unido of his native Panama.

"I have seen a lot of Harold during his time with Panama," Earthquakes head coach Dominic Kinnear said. "He's a very aggressive, intimidating young center back, who will add a good amount of strength to our back line."

The 24-year-old Cummings has earned 46 caps with Panama and was part of the team that finished runner-up to the United States at the 2013 Gold Cup.

11. Dynamo coach Cabrera looks to get Erick Torres back on track

By Ben Valentine Goal.com - January 7, 2017

New Houston Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera is looking to finally get striker Erick "Cubo" Torres back on a track that seemed to have him on the path to MLS stardom.

The Mexican attacker was one of the league's most exciting young players, scoring 22 times in 44 league games with Chivas USA in 2013 and 2014. However he hasn't been able to find his form since, not scoring in 22 league appearances with the Dynamo.

A loan move to Cruz Azul this year also proved unsuccessful as he managed just three appearances for the Liga MX side, not scoring a goal.

Now back with Houston, Torres is looking to rediscover the form he had with Chivas USA and Cabrera, who was his head coach with the now-defunct MLS franchise in 2014, is hopeful he'll be able to help him do just that.

"I'm going to try to help him, with his teammates, to explode his talent," Cabrera told MLSsoccer.com. "That's something that is not going to change from me from what we did in Chivas (USA)."

The key, according to Cabrera, is for Torres, who is still just 23 years old, to actually find the back of the net with the Dynamo. Once that happens, the Dynamo boss believes things will fall into place.

"He needs to bring his confidence back," Cabrera said. "How? By every day working in practice and scoring some goals. When he scores one goal, everything is going to change for him. He just needs to score one goal."

Torres will have his work cut out for him to earn a place in the lineup. Even though he remains a designated player for the Dynamo, Houston revamped its attacking force early in the offseason, bringing in Honduran internationals Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto, while 21-year-old Mauro Manotas finally broke through last season for the squad, scoring six times in 22 games.

However, Torres will have a chance to show he belongs as Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan insists all spots will be open for competition in a squad which finished bottom of the Western Conference in 2016.

"For all of our players, it's a clean slate and a fresh start," said Jordan. "And it's going to be an open competition, and what's important is that internal competition to help raise the level of the team."

12. Chicago Fire sign veteran keeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava

By Ben Valentine Goal.com - January 7, 2017

The Chicago Fire have signed goalkeeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava on free transfer, the MLS side announced Saturday.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Fire announced it is a one-year contract with club options for both 2018 and 2019.

The 35-year-old Bava most recently spent time with Atletico Bucaramanga in Colombia's top division during 2016.

"Bava is technically clean, comfortable off his line and a good organizer of the defense," Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez said in a press release. "His skill set is complementary to that of Matt Lampson and we expect him to compete for playing time."

The Uruguayan keeper has spent much of his career with Nacional of his home country's top division, having three separate stints with the club. He has also spent time with clubs in Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico.

Bava joins Matt Lampson as the only first-team keepers on the roster after longtime keeper Sean Johnson was traded earlier in the offseason.

13. Sporting KC signs Ghanaian youngster Latif Blessing

By Ben Valentine Goal.com - January 9, 2017

Sporting Kansas City has signed 20-year-old winger Latif Blessing from Liberty Professionals FC in Ghana, the MLS side announced Monday.

The deal is a transfer, though financial details were not disclosed by Sporting KC. Blessing's contract with Sporting KC is through 2019 and contains a club option for 2020.

"We have scouted Latif and been very impressed with what we've seen from him," Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes said in a press release. "The great thing we love about him is that he is young, but with a lot of upside as evidence by his goal scoring record with his previous club. With every player you acquire, you always feel they have potential, but we also think he has a great attitude, and we think he has the ability to reach his potential with our club."

Blessing came up through the Liberty Professionals youth system and scored 14 goals in 21 games during the club's 2016 season after debuting for the first team in February. He was the league's top scorer and earned a call-up to Ghana's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, though he did not make the final roster.

MLS Articles

1. Kekuta Manneh is ready to show Whitecaps what he's learned (The Province)

2. Kortne Forde, Ricardo Perez sign homegrown deals with Colorado Rapids (Denver Post)

3. Dylan Remick ready to prove himself with Dynamo (Houston Chronicle)

4. Juan David Cabezas hopes Dynamo loan is his last (Houston Chronicle)

5. Chicago Fire sign Uruguayan goalkeeper (Chicago Daily Herald)

6. San Jose Earthquakes sign Panamanian defender (San Jose Mercury News)

7. Herriman complex moving 'full-tilt' says RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen (Salt Lake Tribune)

8. Seattle Sounders cautiously optimistic over Dempsey's preseason availability (ESPNFC.com)

9. San Jose Earthquakes land Panama defender Harold Cummings (ESPNFC.com)

10. San Jose Earthquakes sign Panama defender Harold Cummings (Goal.com)

11. Dynamo coach Cabrera looks to get Erick Torres back on track (Goal.com)

12. Chicago Fire sign veteran keeper Jorge Rodrigo Bava (Goal.com)

13. Sporting KC signs Ghanaian youngster Latif Blessing (Goal.com)

