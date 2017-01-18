MLS Newsstand - January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





1. Target makes big push into soccer marketing

By Kavita Kumar Minneapolis Star Tribune - January 19, 2017

Target Corp. is trading in its racing helmets for soccer cleats.

The Minneapolis-based retailer, which ended a 27-year sponsorship of IndyCar last year, is embarking on its biggest push ever into team sports. It's chosen to do so through soccer, a sport that is growing in popularity nationwide and especially resonates in the Twin Cities, where Minnesota United FC is joining Major League Soccer this year.

In a multipronged partnership, Target will announce Thursday that it has signed a three-year deal to be an official partner of Major League Soccer; will be a major sponsor of the local team, whose players will soon sport the company's trademark bullseye on its jerseys, and will be the official retailer for U.S. Youth Soccer.

Rick Gomez, the retailer's senior vice president of marketing, said Target is focusing on soccer because it has a devoted following among many of the company's core customer demographic groups, including Hispanics, families and millennials.

It's a passion, he added, that is reflected in Target's sales. Last year, the company sold more than a million soccer balls.

"Soccer merchandise - think soccer balls and shin guards - were up 10 percent [in sales] in 2016 versus the previous year," he said. "That is growing faster than any other sports category at Target."

Major League Soccer, a 22-team league, has been expanding and adding more teams as the appetite for soccer has grown across the United States. This will be the first year that Minnesota United FC, as well as Atlanta United FC, will be playing as part of the league.

While a new stadium in St. Paul is still in the planning stages, Minnesota United will be playing this spring at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota, where Target will have on-field branding during the games as part of its sponsorship deal. Some of the details about what it will look like are still being hashed out.

A Minnesota United spokesman said the team will have announcements regarding "other significant partnerships" in the near future.

Gomez said that Target, whose name already graces Target Field, home of the Twins, and Target Center, home of the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves, is not pursuing naming rights of the new soccer stadium and is focused instead on being the jersey sponsor.

Target declined to disclose the dollar amount of its total investment in the new soccer marketing push or how it compares with its previous partnership with IndyCar.

"This is not just one partnership - it's a comprehensive, holistic approach to soccer as a sport," Gomez said. "If you're a soccer fan or if you play soccer, you're going to see a lot of Target and the bullseye."

The change also reflects a larger shift in Target's overall marketing strategy to focus more on Hispanics. During the holidays, for example, Target boosted its Spanish-language ad buys by 67 percent.

It's a smart move for companies to consider soccer as an advertising opportunity given its multi-ethnic audience and growth trajectory, said T. Bettina Cornwell, head of the marketing department at the University of Oregon.

"Brands that invest in soccer today will be really happy brands in five years because soccer is growing in popularity," she said. "As well, soccer holds this promise in the United States with this upward trend and a freshness that you cannot deny."

Sports marketing in general offers a special opportunity for marketers, she added, since people still like to watch the games live while their other TV watching habits have been changing.

"It's not something you're going to download and watch six weeks from now - sports continues to deliver that in an amazing way," she said.

However, Akshay Rao, a marketing professor at the University of Minnesota, noted that soccer presents some challenges for advertisers because there are fewer breaks in play and therefore fewer opportunities for commercials. "That is a fundamental barrier soccer has faced - there is no break unlike in tennis, unlike in baseball, unlike in football for you to sneak in a commercial," he said.

Still, the sport has plenty of other things going for it. And in any case, he added, soccer makes a lot more sense for Target to get involved with than motor racing.

"Soccer fits better with the Target brand with its athletic nature and being a brand catered to families and children," he said.

Last year, Target ended one of the longest running sponsorships in motor racing when it sunsetted its partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing and its winning IndyCar Series team.

The move was one of many strategic shifts Target has undertaken since CEO Brian Cornell joined more than two years ago. For example, the company has refocused its corporative giving strategy from education to wellness.

Target, which reported disappointing holiday sales on Wednesday, has been looking to shake things up to keep its brand fresh amid fierce competition from the likes of Amazon.com.

As part of its partnership with Major League Soccer, Target will get airtime during broadcasts on Univision, Fox Sports, and ESPN as well as opportunities for in-stadium experiences throughout the country. It will also sponsor player appearances. Other major MLS sponsors include Adidas, AT&T, Chipotle, Heineken and Home Depot.

As for its youth sports partnerships, Target will be an official partner and presenting sponsor of the Target United Cup - a traveling event that is the largest recreational soccer tournament in the U.S. Target has also provided a $75,000 grant to the U.S. Soccer Foundation to help it expand a free after-school program.

The soccer marketing push will also likely show up in Target's stores. The retailer is talking to its vendors to see how they can partner on related merchandising initiatives.

2. Target sets major partnership with United, MLS, U.S. Youth Soccer

By Andy Greder St. Paul Pioneer Press - January 19, 2017

Target Corp. has become big soccer fans, and Minnesota United is their favorite club.

The Minnesota-based retailer, already with naming rights on the homes of the Twins and Timberwolves, will make its largest sports investment Thursday, with a multi-year partnership with Minnesota United, Major League Soccer and U.S. Youth Soccer.

Target's bullseye logo will be prominently featured on United's jerseys as the expansion franchise begins its first season in MLS in March. The jersey design will be unveiled in late February.

Unlike other major U.S. sports, jersey sponsors are common and identifiable with soccer clubs around the world. But United has been selective since its rebranding in 2013 and has yet to name a front jersey sponsor.

"It's one of the most important partnerships you can have as a club," United President Nick Rogers told the Pioneer Press on Wednesday. "You can rattle off the names of shirt sponsors for all your favorite clubs. When the club's sponsorship changes, that is a seismic deal. And for us, this is a seismic deal." Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Target said in a news release shared with the Pioneer Press that the move will put the Fortune 50 company "as one of the country's largest supporters of soccer."

"It's tremendous for soccer what Target is doing," Rogers said. "They are really stepping into a role that says they are going to elevate this game at all levels."

Target's agreement with United also will include events and on-field branding at their temporary home at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium. United is planning to build a $150-million, 20,000-seat stadium in St. Paul within the next two years, and Rogers said this announcement does not extend to naming rights for the stadium.

Target will become an official partner of MLS, the 20-year-old top domestic league expanding to 22 teams in March with Minnesota and Atlanta coming on board. MLS has plans to grow to 28 teams likely by 2020.

"There are so many things that drew us to soccer - it's multicultural, watched and played by families, and is growing immensely in popularity," Rick Gomez, Target's senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "We've partnered with several incredible organizations and vendors to invite soccer fans everywhere to engage with the Target brand in new ways."

Target's partnership with MLS will include airtime during league broadcasts on ESPN, Fox and Univision, in-stadium experiences, player appearances and ownership of certain MLS platforms. Details will be released at a later date, Target said.

Target also will be an official retailer for U.S. Youth Soccer and provide a $75,000 grant to the U.S. Soccer Foundation. The grant will support the national growth of Soccer For Success, a free after-school program to help kids establish healthy habits and life skills through coaches and mentors.

"We're extremely proud to be a part of such a landmark partnership with Target, whose strong brand and unwavering commitment to uniting communities will create more unforgettable memories for the millions of players, parents and coaches, referees and volunteers who contribute to the game of soccer at the youth level," Christopher Moore, CEO of U.S. Youth Soccer, said in a statement.

United will play up to two seasons at TCF Bank Stadium as the team's planned soccer-specific stadium is built in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood. The club, which is owned by former UnitedHealth Group CEO Bill McGuire, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, the Twins' Pohlad family and others, will privately finance the cost of the stadium near Snelling Avenue and Interstate 94.

The Twins have played at Target Field since 2010, and the Timberwolves at Target Center since 1990.

3. Target bets big on soccer with MLS, Minnesota United sponsorships

By Nick Halter Minneapolis Business Journal - January 19, 2017

Target Corp. is moving off the race track and onto the soccer pitch as the Minneapolis retailer has signed a national sponsorships with Major League Soccer and a local one with Minnesota United FC.

Target's bullseye will be on Minnesota United's jerseys next season when the club joins MLS playing at TCF Bank Stadium. MLS jersey sponsorships are highly visible, with company names and logos featured prominently on the front of shirts.

"It's an exciting announcement for the club and we're thrilled to have such a tremendous partner right away," Minnesota United President Nick Rogers said in an interview. "When you look around the rest of the league, we'll have one of the most well-known and well-respected brands on our shirt."

Target (NYSE: TGT) has been moving its sports marketing dollars out of auto racing in the past couple years. The Minneapolis-based retailer has been trying to grow its base of Hispanic shoppers.

The retailer said sales of soccer-related items grew by 10 percent last year, the most of any sporting goods category. It sold 1 million soccer balls in 2016.

"There are so many things that drew us to soccer - it's multicultural, watched and played by families and is growing immensely in popularity," Target's senior vice president of marketing Rick Gomez said in a news release.

The national MLS sponsorship will get Target in front of fans of 22 MLS clubs in the U.S. and Canada. Exposure will come via broadcasts on Fox Sports, ESPN and Univision, as well as inside stadiums and on MLS platforms.

As part of the announcement, Target also said it will be the official retailer of US Youth Soccer, which includes naming rights to the national recreational soccer tournament, now called Target United Cup.

When all three deals are combined, Target said it's the largest push it's made into team sports. That would include a 2014 MLB sponsorship that allowed Target to get exposure during the All-Star game when it was played at Target Field that year.

The deal likely means that Target won't buy naming rights to the new Minnesota United soccer stadium, which will open in 2018 or 2019 in St. Paul.

"Those situations where you get the same partner on the shirt and the stadium are exceedingly rare in the world of football (soccer)," Rogers said. "It's not impossible, but it's rare."

Once the team lands a stadium naming partner it will be able to start inking "founding partners" that typically come along with a new sports stadium. Target's investment helps in that process, Rogers said.

"We are having a lot of conversations with a lot of big companies right now and it's something to be excited about with the Target deal because once a company like that throws their weight behind us, it seems like a much more approachable opportunity," he said.

The new jerseys with Target branding will be unveiled in late February.

Two other Minnesota-based companies already have jersey rights to MLS teams. Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group is the jersey sponsor for the New England Revolution and Minneapolis-based Valspar Corp. is the jersey sponsor for the Chicago Fire.

4. Retail Giant Target To Sponsor Major League Soccer, Minnesota United FC

By Chris Smith Forbes.com - January 19, 2017

Major League Soccer's 2017 season doesn't kick off until March, but the league has already been plenty busy. Last week the league revealed its 2017 schedule, and on Tuesday it wrapped up this year's SuperDraft. Now the league and one of its new teams both have scored a major corporate partner: Target.

The retail giant joins MLS as a league sponsor on a new multi-year deal. As with the league's other corporate partners, Target will receive ad time on national broadcasts, in-stadium advertising and opportunities for MLS player appearances. It's unclear what the exact terms of the deal are, but another recent MLS partner, Heineken, has a five-year, $50 million agreement with the league.

And under a separate arrangement, Target will also partner with Minnesota United FC for its MLS debut season and beyond. Target will be the team's jersey sponsor and plans to put the company's bullseye logo on the front of Minnesota United's jerseys. Financial terms were not immediately available, though MLS jersey deals are typically valued between $2 million and $5 million per year.

The jersey deal should come as little surprise, as the Minneapolis-based company has long been a major player in the local sports scene. Target has had the naming rights to the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, since the arena opened in 1990, making it the longest-running naming rights partnership in American pro sports. As of 2011 those rights reportedly cost an average $1.5 million per year over the life of the deal. The company has also had the naming rights to the Twins' Target Field since it opened in 2008 thanks to a 25-year agreement that at the time was estimated to be worth between $4 million and $6 million per year.

These new soccer sponsorships seem to mark a new direction for Target's sports spending, especially as the brand has recently begun to curtail its autosports partnerships. Last year the brand left IndyCar after more than 25 years in the sport, and this year it will be reducing its historically strong Nascar involvement.

And it appears that the brand's move to soccer will reach well beyond Minnesota. As part of today's news, Target will also be announcing a financial commitment to US Youth Soccer, becoming an official partner as well as the presenting sponsor of a multi-city recreational tournament, as well as a $75,000 grant to the U.S. Soccer Foundation to support its after-school Soccer for Success program.

5. Target Is Now a Major League Soccer Sponsor

By Phil Wahba Fortune.com - January 19, 2017

Target (TGT, -1.28%) is looking to score a goal with a new set of shoppers by making a big push into the world of U.S. soccer.

The discount American retailer announced on Thursday it had signed on to become an official sponsor of Major League Soccer and the fast-growing league's new Twin Cities franchise, Minnesota United FC.

The move is a departure for Target, which has never sponsored a professional sports league or team before and whose partnerships in the world of sports have been limited to sponsoring NASCAR and Indy racing. Target declined to share the financial terms of the deals.

As Target struggles to get back to sales growth, it is betting that riding soccer's exploding popularity can help it win over more of a crucial and growing cohort of shoppers.

"We are always looking for new, innovative ways to connect and drive relevancy with our guests and we think soccer is a platform that can enable us to do just that," Target's senior vice-president of marketing Rick Gomez told Fortune. He added: "Soccer is incredibly popular with Hispanics and Hispanics represent a key demographic for Target."

While beers and different consumer brands often sponsor sports leagues and teams, it's rarer for retailers to do so.

Gomez noted that soccer's popularity is on the rise across demographic groups and said soccer items are a hit with Target's customers: sales of soccer-connected merchandise, including 1 million soccer balls, rose 15% last year, making it Target's fastest-growing sub-category within its sporting goods business, he said.

The news comes at a time Target is on track to report a third straight quarter of comparable sales declines (the retailer's shares were lashed by investors on Wednesday after Target announced a 1.3% drop in holiday season comparable sales) and fewer shoppers are coming to its stores. But the calculation is that Target is getting in on soccer's boom before it peaks. Playing the game has long been popular - some 15.8 million Americas last spring had played soccer in the preceding 12 months, according to Statista, compared to 11.4 million six years earlier. That includes 3 million youngsters and Target will be the official retailer of U.S. Youth Soccer.

That has at long last translated into a thriving professional soccer league in MLS. Minnesota United FC, owned by a group led by former United Health Group CEO Bill McGuire and based in Target's home area, will begin its inaugural season in March this year as part of an ongoing MLS expansion that will have seen the league go from 10 teams in 2004 to 28 by 2020. As part of its sponsorship, Minnesota FC's uniforms will have Target's bullseye logo on the jersey. The full design will be unveiled next month.

As the Los Angeles Times reported last year, MLS attendance has grown by almost a third to 21,300 per game, exceeding those of the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association, which admittedly are arena sports and not stadium sports. And broadcast revenues have risen six-fold since 2005.

Gomez said Target would work with many of its top vendors, including Proctor & Gamble's Gillette and Tide brands, and consumer products giant Kimberly-Clark (KMB, -0.08%) to integrate them into its soccer-related marketing, though details are still being worked out."We see this as a platform that could help us build connections with our guests, build love for our brand and at the same time drive traffic into our stores," said Gomez. And after the problems Target had over the holidays, it could use all the shopper traffic it can get.

6. Target laces up its cleats in a play for these consumers' dollars

By Krystina Gustafson CNBC.com - January 19, 2017

Add Target's name to the roster.

In a bid to connect with young families, the retailer has signed on as an official partner of Major League Soccer. Meanwhile, the chain will become the official retailer of US Youth Soccer, which boasts more than 3 million young players.

The announcements are the latest in Target's push to attract multicultural shoppers, who account for a growing share of spending in the U.S. Some 42 percent of the millennial generation identifies with more than one culture, and they spend more than $65 million each year, according to Nielsen.

Millennial moms, who play a critical role in Target's growing kids and toys businesses, number more than 14 million in the U.S., according to Pew Research.

"There are so many things that drew us to soccer. It's multicultural, watched and played by families and is growing immensely in popularity," Rick Gomez, Target's senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

The multi-year deal with Major League Soccer includes air time during games that are broadcast on Univision, Fox Sports and ESPN, as well as player appearances. Target will work more closely with its hometown team, the Minnesota United FC, including placement of its bull's eye logo on players' jerseys.

The campaign will tap also into partnerships with vendors including Dove, Hershey and Tide. The details of those partnerships have yet to be ironed out.

Target's latest initiative comes as the chain is working to snap a period of declining sales. The retailer on Wednesday said its comparable sales fell 1.3 percent in November and December, despite a major marketing push. The company also lowered its earnings expectations for the fourth quarter and full year.

Yet throughout its struggles, revenues from its its so-called signature categories - baby, style, kids and wellness - have been a bright spot. That includes the holiday period, when comparable sales in these categories grew nearly 3 points faster than the company average.

Target's sales of soccer-related products grew by 10 percent last year, more than any other sporting goods category. The company has meanwhile made reaching a broader range of consumers a focal point, including the promotion of dolls with different skin tones.

Though Target did not provide the total amount of its investment, it did disclose a $75,000 grant to the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

7. How an FC Dallas player went from being a good Samaritan to thinking he was paralyzed

By Brad Townsend Dallas Morning News - January 18, 2017

RICHARDSON -- Twelve days have passed. Ryan Hollingshead still is in a neck brace, but there was progress Wednesday. It was the first day he was able to get out of bed for more than a few minutes at a time.

Hollingshead, FC Dallas' 25-year-old midfielder, is mending physically and emotionally, managing a few smiles between winces while describing the harrowing events of the night of Jan. 6.

Most North Texans remember it as the Friday when icy roads snarled traffic. For Hollingshead, it's the night he and another Good Samaritan were standing on the Bush Tollway shoulder helping a fellow motorist when they were struck by another car and launched into the air.

Hollingshead, police officers at the scene later estimated, flew 30 feet and hit the guardrail, then concrete. He suffered fractures of the C2, C5 and C6 vertebrae of his cervical spine.

"My head didn't get hit at all, so I remember it all very vividly," Hollingshead said. "It felt like I was in the air way longer than I was, I'm sure. It felt like I was in the air for a minute.

"But I was spinning, so I didn't see anything because it was dark and I was spinning. It would be like if you were spinning in a circle. You see things, but nothing makes sense. It's all just a blur.

"Then I just remember hitting the ground and landing and thinking, 'Am I OK? Can I move?' And I couldn't, originally. So for 10 seconds I sat there thinking, 'Oh, I'm paralyzed, for sure.' And I slowly started getting feeling back in my hands and feet and I'm thinking, 'Yes, thank you, Lord.'"

The public didn't learn about the accident until two days later, when FC Dallas issued a news release, sharing few details beyond the fact Hollingshead was injured while helping a then-unidentified motorist. The same day, FC Dallas tweeted a photo of Hollingshead on his back in a bed at Medical Center of Plano, with five-month-old son Henry next to him.

After learning that one of the Samaritans who tried to help him was Hollingshead, Nigeria-born Abiodun Shuaib contacted local TV stations, wanting to thank Hollingshead and the still unidentified other Samaritan.

Wednesday was the first time Hollingshead felt well enough to give interviews, to The Dallas Morning News and local TV stations. New details of the accident also emerged, including the fact that Hollingshead's wife of four years, Taylor, was with him that night.

Ryan and Taylor Hollingshead, driving an SUV, actually were en route to help a friend who was stranded on the highway. Thankfully, little Henry, who already has acquired the nickname of Huck, was at home in Richardson with Chris and Kim Pearson and their four children.

The Pearsons and Hollingsheads are friends and fellow members of The Village Church in Plano. The Hollingsheads live above the Pearsons' garage.

The Hollingsheads were in Irving, driving south on the Bush Tollway, when they came upon Shuaib's Toyota Camry, which had come to rest in the passing lane after hitting a guard rail.

In a telephone interview Wednesday evening, Shuaib told The News that he skidded on black ice. His airbags deployed. His car wouldn't restart. It was about 8 p.m. and his headlights were inoperable. Ryan Hollingshead sensed that cars might have difficulty spotting Shuaib's Camry, so he pulled his vehicle in front of it and ran back to help Shuaib.

Another motorist, driving a truck, also pulled over in front of the Camry, turned on his hazard lights and ran over to Hollingshead and Shuaib, who had just gotten out of his car.

"They're asking me if I'm fine," Shuaib recalled. "Just then I heard the noise of the car coming. Ryan was close to me, so I tried to reach out, but the other car hit my car. Ryan and the other guy went flying." Shuaib, somehow, wasn't struck by the Dodge. His only injuries, from his initial accident, were a sore neck and a hairline fracture in one rib.

Hollingshead said he saw the oncoming car, a Dodge sedan driven by an 18-year-old woman, in his peripheral vision, but not until it was about five feet from him. Police told Hollingshead that they estimate the vehicle was traveling 40-to-50 mph, fortunately slowed somewhat after plowing the back of the Camry.

"I had no time to react," Hollingshead said. "The only thing I could think to do was just turn and try to flex and keep my body taut. That way I'm not flailing around."

And what of Taylor Hollingshead? Since the Hollingsheads' SUV was in front of the Camry, facing forward, she didn't see Ryan get hit. Nor did she hear anything.

Ryan says that once he was able to stand, though hobbling and barely able to move his arms, he had instant fear that another car would hit his SUV and endanger Taylor.

When Ryan, in 20-degree weather, got alongside the SUV, it took Taylor several seconds to realize that his face had abrasions, his sweatshirt was torn and his shoes were gone. Later, a policeman retrieved Ryan's cell phone from the windshield of one of the crashed cars, unscathed.

"I was totally oblivious to anything that had happened, which we think is totally a grace from the Lord," Taylor said. "Because there was no panic. There wasn't any emotion. I was just able to go into management mode."

All the while, Shuaib's wife of five days, Tashria Moore, was in terror. She wasn't at the scene, but, rather, at home. Her husband had called her seconds after the initially accident. He dropped his phone when the second collision occurred.

"I heard people screaming," Moore said. "I heard a woman's voice in the background say, 'I saw it. I'm a witness.' Oh my God, I heard everything. I'm sitting there for 20 or 30 seconds, screaming my husband's name. I didn't know what happened."

A few days ago, Moore got a copy of the police report and learned that the other Samaritan's last name is McDonald. His insurance company informed Moore that Mr. McDonald had surgery a few days ago and is recovering, though Moore was not told of the man's specific injuries.

Shuaib and Moore say they are eternally grateful that two strangers stopped to help Shuaib, who has lived in the United States for two years.

"It's not something I like to recall," Shuaib said. "When I do, it gives me sad moments. These two guys came to check on me and they got hit. It's very, very shocking. A terrible thing to remember, but I was so glad when I heard the news that they were fine."

FC Dallas begins training camp for the 2017 season on Monday. Doctors believe Hollingshead's fractures will heal without need for surgery and that he can return to the pitch soon, though perhaps not in time for FC Dallas' March 3 season opener.

Shuaib and Moore say they would love to meet Hollingshead and Mr. McDonald, to thank them in person. They also plan to attend the FC Dallas game in which Ryan returns. Ryan and Taylor Hollingshead said Wednesday they would love to have Shuaib and Moore over for dinner soon.

Ryan Hollingshead said that if a similar situation occurred again, he would make sure he was more aware of his surroundings while checking on a motorist or anyone else in need.

"That's my only regret," he said. "But I don't regret pulling over. And I don't regret trying to get him out of the car because I stand by the fact that he would have been in trouble if he couldn't have gotten out by himself."

Said Taylor Hollingshead: "We've seen in such small ways the kindness of the Lord, just providing in the last week in ways we couldn't have anticipated. Obviously the biggest is that his life was spared. That is a huge deal, but also the feeling that it's true that He's in the details. "He's been with us every step."

8. MLS media day: Kaká says he plans to remain in Orlando

By Alicia DelGallo Orlando Sentinel - January 18, 2017

Kaká spent most of his offseason in Brazil, and while there spoke with local media about his future.

The Orlando City captain's contract expires at the end of 2017. He caused a stir among fans when he suggested he would return to hometown club S=E3o Paulo to finish his career after this season.

Like Orlando City fans, Lions CEO Alex Leit=E3o seemed surprised by the comments because just before the MLS season ended Kaká said he would evaluate his physical condition closer to the end of 2017 before deciding whether to continue playing and that he would like to stay in Orlando, if possible.

Leit=E3o told the Orlando Sentinel earlier this month, "The last conversation I had with him about this was that he needed more time to see how his body works, and his mind. I think Kaká is no doubt important for the team and for us. I can see him here in some other capacity, but I prefer to wait until I speak with him and see his plans and see if his plans match with our plans. But it's true, his contract ends this year and then after that we have to think what to do."

During MLS media day Tuesday in Los Angeles, Kaká confirmed that view is still accurate. He said the interviews in Brazil were misunderstood and he has not made a decision on his future after his three-year Orlando City contract expires.

"It was just a mistake, a misunderstanding," Kaká said. "I'm very happy here and my idea is to stay here. Of course, you never know what can happen at the end of the season or during the season, but my idea for now is to stay in Orlando and stay in the league."

9. Orlando City coach Jason Kreis upbeat about offseason roster moves

By Alicia DelGallo Orlando Sentinel - January 18, 2017

Orlando City's offseason was busy with player movements, a front-office shakeup, stadium construction and more.

After spending time in Los Angeles for the MLS SuperDraft and media day, the Orlando Sentinel caught up with Lions head coach Jason Kreis.

He spoke candidly about how close Orlando City is to having a complete roster as the 2017 season inches closer, offseason events, salary cap struggles and more.

Question: It seems you didn't make as many offseason roster moves as expected, is that an accurate assessment?

Answer: "Yea, I don't know about less or more. I don't know about expectations. We've come to this offseason with a clear plan of what we're trying to address. I feel we've addressed all those positions except for one. I still expect an acquisition in that area the next few weeks. Easiest way to say it is: I don't think our work is done yet this offseason."

Q: Did the offseason pan out the way you, personally, expected?

A: "Like I said, you never kind of know. You're always kind of ready for one thing or another to happen, and you try to prepare yourself, do all the scouting and prepare to address all the different kinds of things that can happen.

If you ask my assistants, as well as Niki and our scouting coordinate, they'll probably tell you we've never worked so hard in our lives, the amount of prep we've done. We didn't make maybe as many changes as we might have wanted, but we're still prepared. We also feel very good about this team right now. We're one acquisition away from feeling really, really good."

Q: Is that one acquisition at centerback?

A: "I'll let you speculate on that."

Q: Orlando City general manager Niki Budalic said after last week's MLS SuperDraft that he would soon announce signing a "young player" and bringing another in as a trialist. Is Orlando City B and former academy striker Pierre da Silva one of the names under consideration to join the team?

A: "I believe so. Not exactly sure where that stands. He's a player who has been in Orlando now for some time, and a player we are very high on. Hoping to resolve that situation soon."

Q: MLS announced for the first time during the draft the amount of money involved in trades. Were you aware that was going to happen? How do you feel about it?

A: "On the first part, we were aware and they had made it crystal clear they were going to be announcing the exact amounts of allocation being used in trades.

The second part, my feeling is that more transparency in everything we do will end up being good for everyone involved. Maybe the first people involved, I'm not too sure if they feel a bit of angst...but I think it's not important, what's important is that knowing more and more about our league and how much we trade is good."

Q: Where does Orlando City stand on salary cap? Is it tight?

A: "I will tell you it's been very, very difficult to think about ways and to really do our work to try to improve this team. We aren't going to shy away from the feeling that our team is not quite good enough. We didn't make the playoffs, there's no way around that. We entered this offseason trying to figure out how to improve, and our direction and decisions have been based on trying to find new players that will fit under the salary cap.

Not being in a position to maybe reward the players who have performed well, is for one reason and one reason only - because we're not good enough yet. When we've had success, that will be the right time to reward players who have done well here."

Q: When do you expect all moves to be complete and the club to have a set roster to start the 2017 season?

A: "Again, our desire is - we have a very, very strong desire to have the entire team complete by the first day of preseason. That's an unrealistic expectation now, so the answer is: As quickly as humanly possible."

10. Galaxy sign Portuguese midfielder while making flexible plans for the summer

By Kevin Baxter Los Angeles Times - January 19, 2017

The Galaxy signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Pedro on Thursday, likely ending the team's pursuit of Aruban international Gregor Breinburg and Villarreal's Jonathan dos Santos.

For now.

According to a report on the team website, the Galaxy is preparing to sign defender Jelle Van Damme to a multiyear designated-player deal. But the team, the report said, would buy that contract down midseason with targeted allocation money from the league if it needs an additional DP spot.

The Galaxy currently has two designated player spots open meaning, in addition to Van Damme, it would have to sign two DPs to make a TAM-financed reduction of his contract necessary.

Van Damme, an MLS Best XI selection and a finalist for defender of the year, had a base salary of just $425,000 last season, his first in the league, according to figures released by the players union.

In MLS, defenders are rarely offered DP contracts. The Galaxy was the first to do that with Omar Gonzalez, who had his deal bought down with TAM funds in 2015 so the team could sign Giovani dos Santos. Following the same path with Van Damme allows the team to reward the Belgian center back for his performance last year while retaining the flexibility to pursue another DP during the summer transfer window.

One likely target would be Jonathan dos Santos, Gio's younger brother. The Galaxy kicked the tires on a deal for him this winter but Villarreal, battling for a European tournament berth halfway through Spain's La Liga schedule, was reluctant to give Dos Santos up. That opposition could ease after the Spanish season.

It's less certain the Galaxy would revisit a deal for Breinburg after acquiring Pedro, whom the MLS team quietly pursued as the better choice all winter. That probably came as a surprise to Breinburg, who plays for NEC in the Eredivisie. He told Dutch TV last weekend that he expected to sign with the Galaxy this week.

As for Pedro, he was signed using TAM funds, meaning he will make more than the MLS maximum salary of around $480,000 but he will not fill a DP spot. The Galaxy signed U.S. international Jermaine Jones to a similar contract Wednesday.

Pedro, 23, has spent the last two years with Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese first division, scoring once in 21 appearances.

11. Galaxy sign Jermaine Jones, other deals in works

By Kevin Baxter Los Angeles Times - January 18, 2017

The Galaxy signed national team midfielder Jermaine Jones on Wednesday, completing their first major acquisition of the winter.

More could be the way though. The Galaxy is expected to announce Thursday that it has signed Jo=E3o Pedro, a 23-year-old Portuguese midfielder. And rumors of a deal with Spanish midfielder Jonathan dos Santos were reignited Wednesday as negotiations with Dutch midfielder Gregor Breinburg appeared to fizzle.

Terms of Jones' contract were not announced but the team said targeted allocation money was used to complete the deal, meaning Jones will earn more than the MLS maximum wage of $480,625 in 2017. He had a base salary of $600,000 last season, when he played nine games with the Colorado Rapids.

"Jermaine is a winner who has experience in MLS and playing against the highest competition in the world," new Galaxy Coach Curt Onalfo said of Jones, who played 14 seasons in his native Germany before coming to MLS in 2014. "He has a relentless engine on the field and we are confident that he will strengthen our midfield."

The Galaxy traded their first-round pick in the 2017 SuperDraft to Colorado a month ago for the rights to Jones, 35, who has played 60 games for the national team but never made more than 17 starts in parts of three MLS seasons. He missed 3 1/2 months with a knee injury last year before returning in time to help the Rapids eliminate the Galaxy in the Western Conference semifinals.

Since then, the Galaxy have parted ways with designated players Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard as well as former MLS Cup winners Landon Donovan, Mike Magee, Leonardo and A.J. DeLaGarza. The team has also had to replace its entire coaching staff after Bruce Arena took four assistants with him to the national team.

The signings of Jones and Pedro have turned around the exodus.

Pedro is an attacking midfielder who plays in Portugal for Guimaraes.

In recent weeks, the Galaxy, who open training camp Monday, have been linked to talks with Villarreal's Dos Santos, Marseille's Romain Alessadrini and Breinburg, an Aruban international.

Also on Wednesday, Galaxy officials said they have agreed to a contract extension with midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who is in camp with the U.S. national team. The team did not disclose terms of that deal either. According to the MLS players union, Lletget made $115,500 last season, his first full year in MLS.

12. Galaxy sign Jermaine Jones to bolster midfield

By Damian Calhoun LA Daily News - January 18, 2017

The Galaxy officially announced the signing of midfielder Jermaine Jones on Wednesday, using Targeted Allocation Money.

Terms of Jones' new deal were not announced. Last year, Jones had a base salary of $600,000.

Each team has $1.2 million of Targeted Allocation Money this year. It was created to help teams attract more top talent outside of the three Designated Player spots.

Last month, the Galaxy traded their first-round pick in the 2017 draft and a second-round pick in 2018 to Colorado for the rights to Jones.

He will not occupy a Designated Player slot.

Jones, 35, spent last season with the Rapids, but made just nine appearances during the regular season, scoring three goals with two assists.

He played in all four of the team's playoff games. He has made 67 appearances with the U.S. National Team.

"Jermaine is a winner who has experience in MLS and playing against the highest competition in the world," Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo said. "He has a relentless engine on the field and we are confident that he will strengthen our midfield."

The Galaxy midfield has been depleted this offseason and even dating to last summer. First, Nigel de Jong departed for Turkey in mid-season. This off-season, Jeff Larentowicz (Atlanta) and Steven Gerrard (retirement) have left.

Jones, a classic box-to-box midfielder, should fit in and bring much-needed leadership.

"My goal for this season is come back to this club and win the championship," Jones said in a video released by the Galaxy. "I think every player knows this season that we have that pressure that we want to come back and get that Cup."

Jones made his MLS debut with the New England Revolution in 2014, helping the club to the MLS Cup. Before moving the U.S., Jones had a long career in the German Bundesliga with stops at Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Leverkusen and Schalke 04. He also played in Turkey at Besiktas.

Jones and his family have been living in Los Angeles since he joined MLS.

"If you go to all of the players who play MLS, I think that everybody who would have the opportunity to come to L.A, would pick that," Jones said. "The moment I heard there was a chance that it could happen, I told my agent to try it. I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited.

"Now that the big players have left the club, it's pressure on the guys who come in and step in. Everybody who gets that jersey on, knows that he has pressure to bring his best on the field."

The Galaxy also announced the signing of midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a contract extension. Lletget, 24, made 31 appearances in league play last year. He scored five goals with nine assists.

Jones and Lletget are currently in the January training camp with the U.S. Men's National Soccer team at StubHub Center.

13. Rapids president Tim Hinchey says next big goal is to deliver a trophy

By Daniel Boniface Denver Post - January 19, 2017

It hasn't always been easy for Rapids president Tim Hinchey. Both the 2014 and 2015 seasons came to an end with a protest plane circling above Dick's Sporting Goods Park, calling for Hinchey's job.

Despite mounting pressure to part ways with coach Pablo Mastroeni after back-to-back losing seasons, Hinchey last year rolled the dice on continuity. He stuck to the plan, and got the last laugh as the Rapids finished second in the Supporters' Shield race and ran all the way to the conference finals.

"It is a great story when you see a club or any team, especially your team, go from worst to nearly first and to have the kind of success that we had," Hinchey said this week. "But rather than the exception, I want this to become the standard."

Last week, Hinchey was named MLS executive of the year for 2016, though he quickly deflected praise and credited his staff and Kroenke Sports instead.

Hinchey has become known for setting big goals and then reaching them with the Rapids. He landed the club's first jersey sponsor and last year extended an agreement with Transamerica through 2019. He inked the Rapids' first designated player - and last year signed their biggest, goalkeeper Tim Howard. Then he set his sights on making Dick's Sporting Goods Park a "fortress." He accomplished that last year, as Colorado went undefeated at home through the regular season and saw increased attendance, including 10 capacity crowds.

"The two home playoff matches were probably a highlight for me in that watching the supporters and (organized fan group Centennial 38) really elevate and amplify just the noise and the support for the team," Hinchey said. "We love the events we create here. We love Fourth of July, but people didn't come and fill this place up in the playoffs for fireworks. They came to support their club. And that was the most gratifying."

The Rapids fell just short of winning silverware in 2016 and Hinchey made it clear that's the goal for 2017.

"The next big goal for us is for people to expect, see and witness the Colorado Rapids doing great consistently, being a playoff team every single year, year in and year out, competing for trophies and delivering a trophy," Hinchey said. "So that's the next big thing.

"It's been six years since we've hoisted something other than the Rocky Mountain Cup. And all of us want to deliver a Supporters' Shield, and an MLS Cup and as we enter Champions League, try to be the first MLS team to win that in recent years."

Bravo's departure still unclear. Hinchey declined to give additional clarity into the departure of technical director and VP of soccer operations Paul Bravo, who left the club following its best regular season in franchise history.

"We wish him well. He's left," Hinchey said. "He was a really important part of this club for a long, long time. We think nothing but the best of Paul and we wish him well whatever he chooses to do."

Asked if Bravo had another job lined up when he left, Hinchey responded, "That's where we'll leave it."

No changes in technical staff. With Bravo's departure, sporting director Padraig Smith has led the Rapids' technical staff through the MLS SuperDraft and the offseason. Hinchey said the technical staff reported to Bravo in the past, but now reports directly to him.

Hinchey said the team has no plans to fill Bravo's position at this time.

No plans for USL beyond 2017. Colorado re-upped with Charlotte Independence of the USL as their affiliate club in 2017, but are keeping their options open.

"We haven't looked much beyond that yet," Hinchey said. "I don't see us necessarily starting a USL team here any time soon, but if we need to change affiliations or look for a closer partner, that is something we'd certainly consider after this year."

Charlotte last month was on the MLS shortlist for potential expansion destinations.

World Cup Qualifying hopefuls. Hinchey confirmed the Rapids are actively pushing to host a U.S. World Cup qualifying game this summer.

"We're always interested," Hinchey said. "We're hopeful, we'd love to, but again it's out of our hands, primarily."

Last qualifying cycle, Dick's Sporting Goods Park hosted the infamous "SnowClasico" game, when the U.S. beat Costa Rica 1-0 in a blizzard. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Colorado is in line to host the June 8 U.S. World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.

14. Dynamo bring back Jose Escalante on second loan

By Corey Roepken Houston Chronicle - January 19, 2017

The Dynamo are giving Honduran midfielder Jose Escalante a second opportunity to make the team full time.

Houston on Friday will announce it is bringing back Escalante on a 12-month loan with a club option to buy. The Dynamo acquired Escalante on a separate loan from Honduran club Olimpia last March and sent him to Rio Grande Valley FC, their USL affiliate.

Escalante, who plays in the wide midfield, had three goals and two assists in 14 appearances with the Toros before the Dynamo signed him to an MLS contract on Aug. 3.

He had to wait nearly two months before he got his first playing time in a league game, subbing on for nine minutes against New York City FC on Sept. 30 and again for 13 minutes against Colorado on Oct. 8. Escalante's only start came on Oct. 12 against Seattle Sounders FC. He played 87 minutes and had one shot on goal.

The Dynamo declined their purchase option on Escalante at the end of 2016, instead choosing to negotiate a second loan deal.

The acquisition of Escalante means the Dynamo have one international roster spot remaining. It likely will go to first-round draft pick Joe Holland, who played at Hofstra University but was born in London, England. Houston has not yet signed him.

15. USA call-up caps great year for Union's Keegan Rosenberry

By John Smallwood Philadelphia Daily News - January 19, 2017

IT'S BEEN an amazing year for Keegan Rosenberry. Last year around this time, Rosenberry was a college senior at Georgetown University. He knew he would be selected in the 2016 MLS draft, but he didn't know how high or by whom.

The Union had tried to claim Rosenberry, who graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School, participated in their academies and played two summers with development affiliate Reading United, as a "Homegrown" talent, but when MLS declined, new sporting director Earnie Stewart selected the right back No. 3 overall.

Most predraft speculation had Rosenberry projected as being picked in the teens, but Stewart and his staff clearly saw more.

Fast-forward to last week, and prospects for the 2017 draft are at the StubHub Center in Carson City, Calif., trying to improve their status during the MLS combine.

On Wednesday, Rosenberry and Union backline mate Alejandro Bedoya arrived in Los Angeles. They're also headed to the StubHub Center, but it's for the opening of the January camp for the U.S. men's national team.

Bedoya was a member of the 2014 World Cup team, but this is the first national team call-up for Rosenberry at any level.

It caps a 12-month span when he played every minute possible for the Union, was an MLS All-Star and finished second to Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris in the Rookie-of-the-Year race.

Oh, yeah, the 23-year-old also got engaged.

"I think this past year has been one of the most exciting years of my life," said Rosenberry, who started every MLS game for the team. "I think probably the best year that I've had to date.

"I'm just extremely thankful for the opportunities I've been given, dating back to (2016) draft day. I'm thankful for the Philadelphia Union for giving me the opportunity to progress as a player in their organization from Day 1 there.

"There have been other rookies who've come into the league with just as much talent or just as much work ethic as I have, but they don't get a chance to play."

Although there is some element of it here, it is too simple to say Rosenberry was in the right place at the right time.

It's true that with Stewart taking charge just a few weeks before the draft, the Union entered a new phase with all players having an open notebook.

Still, opportunity is what you make of it, and from the first day of training camp, Rosenberry served notice to the Union technical staff that he was a player to be watched.

"Things happen quick in this game," Union manager Jim Curtin said, "and they happen for a reason. They happen to people who earn it and Keegan earned it from Day 1.

"He came in with a great mentality. He's a winner, and he projects a lot of things we want a Philadelphia Union player to be.

"It's been a quick ride, but maybe one that we weren't as surprised about as maybe everybody else."

Perhaps one of the most important moments of Rosenberry's rookie season was also one of his lowest. The Union opened at FC Dallas, which entered as a favorite for the 2016 MLS Cup.

Rosenberry got a harsh introduction to the top flight of soccer in the United States as the speed of Dallas' attackers wreaked havoc on the Union defense.

These are the type of moments that test the conviction of players - especially one making his first MLS start. Some players wallow in what happened, while others pick themselves up and use the lessons learned to improve for the next time.

"The first game for us was a very tough matchup," Rosenberry said. "I think it said a lot about the culture of our team how we bounced back and performed the next couple of matches.

"Each player tries to embody what the organization is about, and I tried to do that as well. It wasn't the best game individually but as a team we rallied around each to come back against Columbus (a 2-1 win in the next game)."

Rosenberry said that first start at FC Dallas help set him up for the rest of the season.

"There's nothing like being out there Opening Day," he said, "and playing in front of a big crowd to settle some of those nerves and be a little more relaxed going into Columbus was big for me. The staff and my teammates were great about helping me through that."

Union fans had heard promises of a change in culture for four seasons without a playoff appearance.

The ZOLOs' quick start reignited the pulse in Talen Energy Stadium and while they faltered down the stretch, they still did enough to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and only the second time in team history.

"In the first half of the season, we were near the top of the Eastern Conference and we played well at home," Rosenberry said. "That does a lot for the fans, the expectations and the culture for the team and the city.

"We could feel that with every home game that we built on and it was really exciting for us. The challenge this year is to continue to build on that and then be more consistent throughout the year."

The Union will open training camp on Jan. 23 and nobody will mind if Rosenberry arrives late. The national team has friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 29 in San Diego and Jamaica on Feb. 3 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Rosenberry has no idea whether he will be a position to earn his first United States cap. New national team coach Bruce Arena, however, is the former longtime coach of the Los Angeles Galaxy and is extremely familiar with MLS talent. He certainly would take notice of a MLS All-Star.

Former national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann never mentioned Rosenberry as a possible candidate.

"The only experience or contact I previously had with the national team was while they were in the Copa America Tournament this summer they played a game at (Lincoln Financial Field)," said Rosenberry. "The day after the game, their reserves trained because they needed a run to stay fit.

"They scrimmaged us and I was asked to play right back for the USA. Other than that, I didn't have any contact from them. I wasn't expecting anything for the end of the year, but I still trained as though I would get called, not knowing what would happen."

Because of the timing of this camp, the foreign-based USA players are in the middle of their club season, so this camp is almost exclusively MLS players. Union midfielder Chris Pontius is also in camp with Rosenberry and Bedoya.

"Having two teammates here has been awesome," Rosenberry said. "I also know a few guys from being at the All-Star week and then going to the MLS Cup match in Toronto.

"That makes a big difference when you come here and at least feel like you've met somebody before. It helps make you feel like you belong. I don't know what will happen going forward but I'm just happy to be a part of it at this time."

Professionally, it's all about what's next for Rosenberry. Because MLS is not the top level of professional soccer, there are competing interests for player, club and national team.

Making a move that is better for one might not necessarily be beneficial to the others.

While MLS is growing in stature, most players Rosenberry's age still dream of someday having the opportunity to test themselves in one of the top leagues in Europe.

Still, Rosenberry is savvy enough now to understand that how he performs now will primarily determine where he may be in the future.

His only focus is making sure his sophomore season with the Union is one of continued growth from his rookie campaign.

"I try really hard to focus a lot on the short-term things that are just ahead of me," Rosenberry said. "Whether the talk out there (is) positive or negative, it doesn't do any good to dwell on that because at the end of the day the only thing that matters is if you are doing your job . . .

"That's what going to yield results, whether that is individual accolades or future opportunities. For me, the idea is to focus on the short term as far as career aspirations. Otherwise, the opportunities that have already come would not have.

"It's easier said than done, but I try to listen to the talk that goes around."

One thing that can be said is that if Rosenberry's upcoming year goes as well as his last one, then 2017 will be a special time for him.

16. Sounders sign Seyi Adekoya, Henry Wingo to Homegrown Player contracts

By Matt Pentz Seattle Times - January 18, 2017

The Sounders announced Wednesday the signings of Seyi Adekoya and Henry Wingo to Homegrown Player contracts, a pair of 21-year-old local products who will join the club when preseason camp opens next week.

Adekoya, a forward out of Lakeside High, was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection during his three years at UCLA, tallying 20 goals and eight assists for the Bruins. Wingo, a speedy midfielder out of Shorecrest, played in at least 18 matches during all three of his seasons at the University of Washington.

Adekoya and Wingo are the club's eighth and ninth Homegrown Player signings, respectively, after DeAndre Yedlin, Sean Okoli, Aaron Kovar, Victor Mansaray, Darwin Jones, Jordan Schweitzer and Jordan Morris.

"We're pleased to add two promising young players to our roster as we head into the opening of preseason training camp," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in the release. "It's vital that we continue to build from the academy and we look forward to seeing what Seyi and Henry can bring to the table."

The 2017 Major League Soccer preseason begins next Monday, when teams can officially report for training camp.

17. With Naval duties lifted, United's Joe Greenspan can focus on soccer

By Andy Greder St. Paul Pioneer Press - January 19, 2017

Joe Greenspan was commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer on the U.S. Naval destroyer USS Sampson in early 2016.

Come December, Minnesota United traded for Greenspan in the hopes he can build another reputable distinction as a stifling 6-foot-6 center back for the Loons' defense during the club's debut Major League Soccer season. Preseason begins in Arizona on Monday, with the expansion franchise's first game on March 3 against Portland.

To receive Greenspan, United gave the Colorado Rapids a third-round pick in Tuesday's SuperDraft. United, in turn, gives Greenspan a chance to slow down his topsy-turvy life.

When Greenspan, a Westfield N.J., native, graduated from the Navy, he was drafted by Colorado in the second round of the 2015 draft. But he would have to first fulfill his commitments to the Navy, something previously understood by the Rapids.

Upon graduation, Greenspan was granted a station at the Navy's recruiting district in Denver as he trained and played in three games for the Rapids in 2015.

In the offseason, he was ordered to report to San Diego, where he was in charge of a division of 20 sailors on the USS Sampson, which did training exercises in the Pacific Ocean.

As Greenspan was fulfilling the Navy's required five years of active service upon graduation, other Navy grads were running into the same rules.

Keenan Reynolds had set NCAA football records at Navy in 2015 and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL draft. Reynolds, and fellow players Chris Swain of the San Diego Chargers and Joe Cardona of the New England Patriots, helped pave the way last May for a Navy policy switch that reached the U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter.

"Luckily, the higher ups in the Navy and the government made the decision to say we are going to let the guys make careers as professional athletes, while also serving as reservists," Greenspan said. "I'm grateful for that opportunity they afforded me."

While Greenspan continued serving in the Naval Reserve Force, he was still unsettled with the Rapids. Three days after he returned to Denver last July, he was sent on loan by the Rapids to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. He returned to the Rapids and then was sent on loan in August to the USL affiliate the Charlotte Independence.

He made his season Rapids debut in October when he played the final minute of a 3-2 win against Houston out of position as a forward.

When Greenspan heard about the trade in December, he would have to pack his bags yet again. In less than two years, he'd gone from Annapolis, Md., to Denver, to San Diego, back to Denver and then Colorado Springs, Charlotte and now the Twin Cities.

"You want to be wanted and you want to be valued," Greenspan said. "When I got the call that they traded for me, I was sad to leave Denver, but I was also very excited about the prospect of them putting together this team."

United coach Adrian Heath said he expects Greenspan to be a disciplined player and could blossom with a chance to solely focus on soccer.

"We are looking forward to working with him and seeing what he's about," Heath said. "I think he has a lot of the tools. He has really good feet. He's athletic and he's obviously very commanding in t

