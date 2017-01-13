MLS Newsstand - January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





1. MLS Commissioner Don Garber eager to see league keep growing

By Alicia DelGallo

Orlando Sentinel - January 13, 2017

For years, Major League Soccer has focused on constant growth.

The success keeps commissioner Don Garber awake at night. How can he sustain the growth? How can he navigate each challenge that stands in the way?

And there other challenges.

A few hours before the MLS SuperDraft, Garber gave a broad-ranging talk on MLS' accomplishments, future goals and ongoing struggles.

"There's an enormous amount of momentum," Garber said. "We've achieved more, our business is better, we have more popularity and that just means the pressures are different.

"We are still a league on the rise. . . . The opportunity for us to be bigger, better, stronger, to get deeper in our communities to have better academies to develop our players, to be a league of choice, if you will. We've got a lot to do to achieve that."

Garber spent a significant amount of time talking about being "a league of choice," meaning players in their prime choose to play for MLS rather than go overseas or to Mexico. He said it was the league's mission, aiming to dispel the reputation MLS is a retirement league for aging stars.

He wants more players like Seattle's Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro and Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco, standouts who chose to play in MLS despite many other offers. The same goes for homegrown talent and coaches such as Atlanta's Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who previously led FC Barcelona.

"It's not just about what you pay them, because Sebastian Giovinco makes more playing for MLS than he would in Italy," Garber said. "In many ways, that's something the folks in Serie A and European football scratch their heads about, say 'Why do you need to do that?' That's kind of an interesting thing to focus on."

It points to other areas in which the league continues to improve: building proper facilities, providing an exciting in-stadium experience and gaining relevancy in markets that holds players accountable to rabid fan bases.

"So that when Sebastian is playing in Toronto, he feels like he's a professional, he's recognized in the street, that his fans are both embracing him when he's good and challenging him when he's not," Garber added.

He also mentioned more than once the need for continued and enhanced media coverage, positive and critical, to fuel league interest. When asked a few weeks ago about why the league does not reveal the amount of money involved in certain trades, he promised to consider the issue. During the draft Friday, the league disclosed for the first time the amount of money involved in a trades for picks.

"We focus in on each and every one of those elements every single day," Garber said. "We don't just have challenges in our league, our sport is fighting to have a proper place in the landscape here in North America."

That's why the league recently completed a year-long research study to better understand the soccer market in the United States, he said. The study showed how many fans are in the U.S., what leagues they are fans of and why, what attracts them to MLS and what they don't like.

People want higher-quality television broadcasts, wifi in stadiums to socially engage during matches, among other conveniences, and a higher quality of play, he said.

"We need to figure out what's the best way to do that," Garber said of increasing quality. "Is that expanding the designated player rule? Is it by investing more deeply in the roster? If we invest more deeply in the roster, who are those players and how do we ensure we get more Lodeiros, so we have a quality that can be increased quickly -

But arguably the biggest challenge Garber faces in his quest to grow MLS is the amount of competition. There's more soccer on television than any other sport, and European leagues are signing massive broadcast deals in the U.S.

"There's more international games that are attracting fans than MLS attracts because they come here and use our country as an ATM, and then mine our players and they mine our revenue and they take that and buy more players so they can win the Champions League," Garber said. "That is life, but that's not what the NFL has to deal with.

"I get the perception that more people care about us, but I do worry about how do you keep that going. Doesn't make me afraid, but it does keep me up at night."

2. Phil Rawlins honored for Orlando City's response to Pulse shooting

By Alicia DelGallo

Orlando Sentinel - January 14, 2017

A long week of events ended with celebration, an award ceremony where Orlando City life-president Phil Rawlins was a recipient.

But the honor was a solemn one.

The National Soccer Coaches Association of American gave Rawlins its Presidential Recognition Award for Orlando City's response to the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people.

"[NSCAA president Amanda Vandervort] called me about eight weeks ago and said they wanted to award me . . . for what we'd done to bring the community together," Rawlins told the Orlando Sentinel after the ceremony Friday night.

"I was quite shocked. I was very taken aback. I was obviously very delighted, but it kind of took my breath away a little bit to be recognized in that way, and make such a big award of it."

The Lions' 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes June 18 at Camping World Stadium was the first major community event after the shooting and drew an announced crowd of 37,193.

The club planned multiple tributes during the game, including a moment of silence in the 49th minute, special T-shirts emblazoned with #OrlandoUnited - a social media campaign launched to mobilize the community that also was recognized in a separate award given to Orlando City's social media team - a blocked-off section of 49 seats marked with balloons and more.

Orlando City also made a large donation to the OneOrlando Fund and dedicated 49 rainbow-colored seats in its new stadium to the Pulse victims.

The awards ceremony was among many events at the L.A. convention center last week, which hosted the annual NSCAA convention, MLS SuperDraft and NWSL college draft.

3. Orlando City GM Niki Budalic's passion for soccer led him to Lions

By Alicia DelGallo

Orlando Sentinel - January 14, 2017

Turning points in life are endless. Moments when, looking back, things changed or started to, sometimes without anyone noticing.

While recounting how he became Orlando City's general manager, Niki Budalic revealed many - chance encounters, decisions, physical pain - that shaped his path to becoming a top soccer executive.

The most obvious came six months into work at a brokerage firm, his first job immediately after retiring from playing soccer professionally. His manager at the time wanted to talk.

"He was like, 'Yea, ya know, you don't - and he knew me from soccer, we played together - and he said he could tell I didn't have the same passion for this job as I did for soccer. He advised me to go work in the soccer industry and that's what I did."

At first, that meant taking whatever he could get: coaching, working with youth teams, organizing international tours for pro teams and more.

He'd always thought about working in the industry, dating back to his senior year at James Madison University when he tore his ACL. Another turning point. He was on a soccer scholarship and never thought about what he wanted to do with his life after his playing career. He needed a plan.

"When soccer could potentially be done, then you realize how much you miss it and you want it," said Budalic, 38. "I think that really lit the fuse in me."

So instead of turning pro right after graduating, he continued school in his native Canada, earning a master's of business administration from WilfridLaurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. While there, he continued to play collegiate soccer and his team won a Canadian championship in 2001.

His professional career lasted nearly a decade with various teams and leagues, including the Toronto Lynx, Montreal Impact and FK Haugesund in Norway.

Once Budalic re-entered the soccer world as a professional off the pitch, it didn't take long for things to fall in place. Prior to joining Orlando City, he was the director of soccer operations for Premier Development League team Kitchener-Waterloo United FC, which won the PDL title in 2015.

"I was coming off of a high from the summer and it was a great experience to prepare for a role like [general manager] because it was essentially the same thing, just at a lower level," Budalic said. "I really learned about roster building and strategy, and it came naturally to me."

But his primary role was as a player agent with Beswicks sports, a company founded by Gary Mellor, one of the founding owners of Orlando City. When Budalic first started with Beswicks, his job involved organizing a trip to Orlando for English Premier League club Newcastle United in 2011. Orlando City, in its first United Soccer League years, defeated Newcastle 1-0 during a friendly - Budalic's first interaction with Lions president Phil Rawlins.

"We never really had any discussions about coming here to work or anything like that," Budalic said. "I think the relationship just kind of grew from that point."

Years later, after highly-publicized turnover in Orlando City's front office following the club's first MLS season, Budalic and Rawlins had casual discussions about joining forces.

"We were at the USL meetings in Clearwater. . . . I didn't even think it was leading to anything," Budalicsaid. "Then over the Christmas holidays, as things evolved, we just had more discussions and then really we sat down and hammered it out at the combine last year.

"Things moved very quickly, and my expectations were - God I can't really say. I didn't really have any expectations going into the job. It was just something I was thrown into very quickly and something that I always wanted to do."

Orlando City hired Budalic to serve as assistant general manager before the 2016 season and, together with Rawlins, he filled the role of general manager previously held by Paul McDonough.

Budalic came in quietly. Throughout the Lions' tumultuous 2016 season - former coach Adrian Heath was fired, current head coach Jason Kreis hired and cycles of inspired play followed by terrible games caused the club to miss the playoffs for a second year - Budalic never was more than a passing mention in dialogue surrounding the team.

"He's a listener," Orlando City CEO Alex Leit=E3o said with a smile. "He digests information and then moves methodically to find a resolution."

Little by little, Budalic's name was brought up more often, especially involving player movement.

"You'll have to ask Niki," club representatives would say.

By the end of the year, Rawlins said his counterpart's promotion to general manager was imminent.

"There's no point in hiring a GM because we have that role covered already," Rawlins said at the time. "He's doing the job now, but he's just carrying the assistant title."

That's why the title change was relayed to Budalicnonchalantly in passing and why Leit=E3o's response when presented with the decision to promote the assistant to general manager was, "He isn't already -

"He's delivering," Leit=E3o added. "He's bringing the right players. Jason is happy, we are happy. He understands the league and the rules and how to build the roster. He's looking at players from all over the world and scouting from all over the world. And he's a hard worker, somebody who likes to work. So, I like him."

A year of working with Rawlins' guidance was crucial to Budalic's success, he said. It was the perfect training ground. The front office gave him and the technical staff freedom to scout players and discuss moves, but Rawlins still weighed in on every decision.

Buadlic still feels they have that freedom even though Rawlins recently stepped away from day-to-day operations. Budalic, Kreis and the coaching staff are excited to begin the 2017 season in March.

"As we're going into this season, it's the first full year that Jason will have to establish a team and really put his footprint on it," Budalic said. "I think that the principles and the culture and the philosophy of the club remain. This club has always had an identity, and I think it's just had so much going on with catching up on some of these off-the-field things."

That was the biggest challenge, Budalic said, keeping up with all the growth and trying to organize operations for a club with a new MLS team that added a USL team, a National Women's Soccer League team, a boys academy and soon a girls academy. Plus, the ownership group took on building a new stadium, which opens in March, and new training facilities, set to open next year.

"I mean, it was a lot to take on," Budalic said. "That was one thing I maybe wasn't prepared for, the breadth or the scope of the role because it's not just about MLS, and when you're trying to grow the club at the same time as establish all of these processes and structures and the culture.

"It's an ambitious club, and we want to push it forward appropriately. We are very confident now moving forward. I think we just needed time."

A challenge that Budalic willingly accepts, even if it means having no hobbies or free time outside of work and his family - a wife and three children.

There's no time for his childhood soccer teams anymore, either. Growing up, he was a fan of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade and Italy's AC Milan, where Kaká played before joining the Lions.

But, things have changed.

"I'm an Orlando City fan now, first and foremost."

4. Longwood native Graham Zusi enjoys new role with U.S. national team

By Alicia DelGallo

Orlando Sentinel - January 15, 2017

Graham Zusi's face dripped with sweat as he walked off a cloud-covered pitch Sunday morning.

Continual sunshine is one of the things he misses most about Florida. The Longwood-born soccer player hasn't been back to his hometown since Sporting Kansas City, his MLS team, traveled to play Orlando City in September 2015.

It's tough finding time to visit between the club season and training with the U.S. men's national team. He is one of 32 players who were called to the Americans' January camp at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

Newly-appointed U.S. head coach Bruce Arena, returning a decade after his first stint (1998-2006) with the team, called Zusi in December to discuss the possibility of a new role with the squad - right back.

"I was very excited, to be honest," Zusi said. "I think it can be almost a fresh start for me. If I can be viewed as a person who can play a couple different positions, I think it will be something that in the long run can be positive for me."

Zusi, 30, has 42 appearances, five goals and six assists as a midfielder with the national team since debuting in 2012. He also was a member of the 2014 FIFA World Cup roster. But there's a lot of competition in the midfield, and Zusi impressed in multiple appearances at right back for SKC last year.

During Sunday's training session, he switched off at his new position with 23-year-old Keegan Rosenberry for some drills and battled speedy L.A. Galaxy striker Gyasi Zardes.

Zusi said he's asked veteran DaMarcus Beasley, 34, whose international career was extended thanks to his transition from winger to left back, for advice. The most difficult part isn't the fitness and conditioning needed to play the full length of the field, Zusi said, but getting used to having no one behind him and being the last line of defense.

"Well, you have to have the mentality for it and you have to have the qualities you need to play as an outside back," Arena said. "The starting one is, can you defend in that position? Are you a good player on the ball and helping play out of the back and a factor in the final third -

Orlando City's Brek Shea, 26, is another example of a winger previously asked to play fullback for the national team. Shea struggled to find consistency after moving from left wing to left back. He was not tapped by the national team at all last year, and halfway through the Lions' 2016 season he permanently returned to the midfield amid much fan criticism.

Shea always remained confident the slump was temporary, and his off year hasn't removed him from national team consideration under Arena's new regime.

"I can't give you a whole lot of an assessment with Brek on it, but we still have him under consideration for our program, and he's one of the players who just missed out on this camp," Arena said. "He's probably more inclined at his age and this point in his career to be more of an attacking player than a defender or a left back.

"Graham is about 30 years old right now, if I'm not mistaken, and we have a lot of competition at midfield as well. I still think he's a good player. I've seen him play in that position before, so we wanted to see what he would look like in this camp as a right back. So, only time will tell there."

Shea has confirmed Arena's assessment in the past, saying many times toward the end of 2016 that he prefers being part of the attack.

So far, though, Zusi is enjoying the new challenge. He said he has more freedom and likes sometimes being unaccounted for when he does get forward.

"I think it's going pretty well," Zusi said with a smile. "Every day is a learning experience with me. It's a little bit different, but the good thing about the transition for me is that with Sporting, we're so required to play defense even as wingers and attackers, it's made that transition a little easier for me."

5. Debut is 14 months away, but LAFC already working on being 'the best'

By Kevin Baxter

Los Angeles Times - January 14, 2017

The last time John Thorrington put together a soccer team, he was choosing sides with some junior high school friends in a Palos Verdes schoolyard. So in his current job as executive vice president of soccer operations for the fledgling Los Angeles Football Club, he's not shy about asking for help.

"My advice is that you have to try some different things," Darren Eales, a former executive director at England's Tottenham Hotspur, told Thorrington over dinner last week. "You've got to look for every edge you can."

Thorrington plans to follow Eales' advice, as well as his example. As president of Atlanta United, an MLS expansion franchise that begins play in March, a year ahead of LAFC, Eales has presided over one of the most ambitious and expensive construction projects in league history.

Over the last five months, Eales has hired former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino as his coach and paid an $8.5-million transfer fee - third-highest in MLS history - for Miguel Almiron, a 22-year-old Paraguayan playmaker.

In April, the team will move into a $60 million training facility in an Atlanta suburb and in July it's scheduled to open a $1.5 billion retractable-roof stadium it will share with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

With a capacity of 77,000, it will be the largest in MLS.

Bigger, better and more posh. That's the blueprint LAFC has also been following since a deep-pocketed ownership group of entertainment, sports and business celebrities paid a then-record $110 million fee to join the league 21/2 years ago.

But because the team won't begin play until 2018, Atlanta United has jumped the line to set the standard for an MLS expansion team.

"We're not looking at it as, 'Hey, we're doing this. We're raising the bar,' " said former national team captain Carlos Bocanegra, Atlanta United's technical director. "We want to do things properly."

Either way Thorrington admits he's been impressed, but not intimidated, by Atlanta's swagger. And he's preparing a response.

"I don't ignore it," he said. "What Atlanta has done is great. It's gotten a lot of attention."

But, he added, "being a competitor, I want us to be the best team in the league."

In other words, bring it on.

LAFC won't play its first game for 14 months, but it is already in negotiations with players and agents. Thorrington's boss, team president Tom Penn, said last fall the team has identified 10 targets, with published reports linking the club to Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, Mexican national team star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, among others.

"We're moving, we're in talks," confirmed Thorrington who, like Penn, declined to discuss by name players who are under contract to other teams. "We have received interest from top, top players around the world."

LAFC is looking for more than just big names, though.

"We have a pretty tightly defined profile of players that we want and how we want to play," Thorringtonsaid. "The right character. It's on the field, off the field. A lot of different things play a part.

"There are players now interested in MLS that probably weren't five years ago."

LAFC already has a player-development agreement with the OC Blues of the second-tier United Soccer League, meaning the club can sign young players now and loan them to the Blues for the 2017 season. It also expects to have its academy fully built out by next fall. To date, Atlanta is the only team to have had a USL affiliate and a complete academy program in place before its first MLS game.

LAFC could also acquire and loan more established players, as Orlando City did when it signed world player of the year Kaka and sent him to Sao Paulo for the half-season before the club's MLS debut. Or as New York City FC did with Frank Lampard and David Villa, who played in England and Australia, respectively, before NYCFC joined the league.

"If we feel like the time is right to move on a player, we will," Thorrington said.

The team is likely to be more patient in hiring a coach, however. Although Thorrington says he's been shocked by the level of interest in the LAFC job, he won't rush his decision, concentrating more on finding the best fit rather than the biggest name.

"I don't want to set a deadline and hire the best coach at that time. I want the best coach," he said. "And if that means we have to wait another month, we'll wait another month."

The goal, Thorrington said, is to build a team and a coaching staff with something Atlanta can't match: the split personality of Los Angeles, which he defines as part glamour, part grit.

"It sounds corny, but I really do mean it," he said. "When you look at teams that really capture a city, it's when the fans of that team look and say, 'Well, that represents us.'

"There is no hiding that L.A. is an aesthetically pleasing place. It's this glitz and glamour and the Hollywood L.A. [For] people in L.A., it's more a story of, 'No, I identify with the grit of L.A.' So it's balancing the substance with style. We have to be a team that our fans enjoy watching because that's the profile of our fans."

Atlanta, consider yourself warned.

6. Galaxy send A.J. DeLaGarza to Houston Dynamo, prepare for additional roster moves

By Kevin Baxter

Los Angeles Times - January 13, 2017

The Galaxy cut ties with their longest-tenured active player Friday when they dealt defender A.J. DeLaGarza to the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $175,000 in allocation money.

DeLaGarza, 29, made 204 regular-season appearances in eight seasons with the Galaxy, winning three MLS Cups. Only four players have appeared in more games with the team.

"This decision was extremely difficult to make," Galaxy General Manager Peter Vagenas said in a statement. "A.J. is a champion and will always mean so much to this club, this city and our fans. We thank him for his many contributions to the Galaxy and know he will forever be a part of our family. With that said, we feel that this will give us flexibility to strengthen our roster going forward with the use of additional allocation money."

DeLaGarza, a fan favorite, was the team's last link to its 2011 MLS Cup championship team. Since its loss to Colorado in the Western Conference semifinals in November, the Galaxy have parted ways with Mike Magee, Robbie Keane, Leonardo, Steven Gerrard, Jeff Larentowicz and its entire first-team coaching staff. In addition, forward Alan Gordon is unsigned and appears unlikely to return.

Following that exodus, Gyasi Zardes becomes the current team leader in regular-season games played for the Galaxy with 107.

DeLaGarza was unhappy with his playing time last season, when he lost his starting job at center back to Daniel Steres. Versatile enough to play at outside back, he still appeared in 24 games, but he wanted a more permanent role this season.

Asked about DeLaGarza's status last month, Galaxy President Chris Klein indicated the veteran would return.

"We've had conversations with A.J., he's a Galaxy guy and he wants to be here," Klein said.

The Galaxy aren't expected to hold on to the allocation money they get in the deal for long. Allocation money refers to funds a team can spend beyond the league's $3.845-million payroll cap and the Galaxy appear ready to spend theirs to sign at least one player, and may add as many as three.

Earlier this week a Galaxy spokesman said the team "was close" to a deal with Gregor Breinburg, a 25-year-old Aruban midfielder playing for NEC in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The team has also been linked to talks with Villarreal midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, the brother of Galaxy designated player Gio dos Santos, and French midfielder Romain Alessandrini.

Dos Santos, 26, made $1.28 million last year and, according to the Spanish press, has a $20-million escape clause. That figure appears inflated, however, and may be a negotiating ploy by Villarreal.

Alessandrini, 27, will receive about $1.92 million this season from Marseille. That means to sign either player the Galaxy would have to use an open designated-player slot - they have two - or as spend as much as $700,000 in allocation money on each to stay within MLS salary guidelines.

The Galaxy are also negotiating with midfielder Jermaine Jones, who has been offered a contract slightly above the league's maximum payroll charge of $480,625. As a result, allocation money would be needed to get a deal done with Jones as well.

Jones, who is training at StubHub Center with the U.S. national team, declined through a U.S. Soccer spokesman to discuss his contract situation.

But Mexican national team star Javier Hernandez dismissed talk he was leaving the German Bundesliga for the Galaxy. "The only thing I've heard are rumors," he told the Rheinische Post. "I'm happy here. My sole interest is to stay at Bayer Leverkusen."

7. Ex-Hoya Keegan Rosenberry eager to make most of a shot with U.S. national team

By Steven Goff

Washington Post - January 15, 2017

CARSON, Calif. - Keegan Rosenberry played every minute of his MLS rookie regular season. With the U.S. national team, he's eager for his first.

Rosenberry made a seamless leap from college soccer at Georgetown to the pros (Philadelphia Union) last year. Summoned by new U.S. coach Bruce Arena this winter, the right back faces a fresh test during a 31-man, all-MLS training camp at StubHub Center.

He is among six first-time call-ups aiming to make a lasting impression and receive playing time in friendlies against Serbia, on Jan. 29 in San Diego, and Jamaica, on Feb. 3 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

"Very exciting," Rosenberry said. "Very honored."

And maybe, at first, a bit nervous.

On the flight to Los Angeles last week, "he was quieter than usual," said midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, Rosenberry's Philadelphia and now U.S. teammate. "I tried to joke around with him. I tried to loosen him up. I could definitely notice he was more reserved, maybe thinking about a lot of things, how it's going to be. He's the new guy."

Before now, Rosenberry had never been invited to a formal U.S. camp of any kind - not for the under-17s, U-18s, U-20s or U-23s. The closest he got were three-day, U-23 college identification workouts ahead of his senior year at Georgetown.

He busted onto the national scene in the past two years, though, surging to No. 3 overall in the 2016 MLS draft and winning the starting position with Philadelphia. Over 34 regular season matches, he played all 3,060 minutes; the only others to do the same were goalkeepers Joe Bendik of Orlando City and Luis Robles of the New York Red Bulls. The last time non-keepers carried such a single-season streak was 2013, when three defenders did it.

Quality matched quantity. Rosenberry, 23, was adept in one-on-one defending, reading the game and rocketing into the attack. He finished second to Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (12 goals, four assists in 32 starts) for the rookie of the year trophy.

With national team candidates from European and Mexican clubs unavailable for the winter camp, offseason MLS players, per usual, gathered in California for workouts and low-key matches.

The delegation includes World Cup veterans such as Bedoya, captain Michael Bradley and striker Jozy Altidore. It also features players who otherwise would not have gotten a look if the full squad were available.

Rosenberry was attending MLS Cup in Toronto last month when he received a text from Kenny Arena, Bruce's son, who was in the process of joining the U.S. coaching staff. Kenny had assisted his father at the Galaxy, so when the text came, Rosenberry joked, he thought he might've been traded to Los Angeles.

The younger Arena told him he was on the preliminary U.S. roster.

"I tried not to get my hopes up," Rosenberry said. Soon thereafter, an email arrived, inviting him to camp.

He was joined by another fresh local face, that of D.C. United left back Taylor Kemp.

"We get to see what kind of qualities they have and see if they are players [for] the future," Arena said. "Maybe one of them makes a point to get strong consideration at some point this year. They can all make an impression."

The inexperienced ones have almost no shot of making the squad for the World Cup qualifiers in late March. The CONCACAF Gold Cup in July might offer more of an opportunity.

"One of the things that worked for me this year, people said, was that I didn't look like a rookie," Rosenberry said. "Hopefully that can carry over. I want to show I'm a mature player and have the poise and composure to make it here."

The outside back positions have the least depth on the U.S. roster, lifting the long-term outlook for emerging prospects such as Rosenberry.

"Often, guys will make the safe pass, the easy pass," Bedoya said. "I like how Keegan sometimes tries to thread the needle. He gets up and down the field, and if he improves his passing in the final third, he is going to be one of the best right backs in the league."

8. D.C. United drafts Maryland defender, waits on Ian Harkes resolution

By Steven Goff

Washington Post - January 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES - D.C. United took a locally trained player in the first round of the MLS draft Friday. It continues, however, to wait for a resolution on a higher-profile prospect from the area.

With the No. 12 overall selection, United turned down a late offer from the rival New York Red Bulls and picked Chris Odoi-Atsem, a right back from DeMatha High School and the University of Maryland. He'll join a D.C. squad that already includes two former Terrapins: Taylor Kemp and Patrick Mullins.

Maryland has "really put in place a good setup where their players are prepared" for pro soccer, said Odoi-Atsem, who is from Mitchellville. "I feel like I am next in line to make a real impact in this league."

Meanwhile, United remains in talks with Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes, a Gonzaga grad from Fairfax who last week won the Hermann Trophy as college soccer's best player. The club owns his homegrown rights because he was a member of its youth academy. It has offered him a long-term contract.

Harkes, though, has been exploring opportunities in England, where his father, John, a former U.S. national team captain, played many years before joining United for MLS's launch in 1996. His path to a contract and work permit abroad is eased by holding a British passport.

If Harkes doesn't commit soon, United is prepared to turn attention toward signing an Argentine player who serves a similar role as Harkes (deep-lying central midfield). D.C. would retain Harkes's MLS rights.

For now, United welcomed the addition of Odoi-Atsem, a two-time All-Met at DeMatha, a Bethesda Soccer Club standout and four-year starter at Maryland.

"He's in our back yard," Coach Ben Olsen said, "and he fits a need."

United was in need of depth at outside back. After starters Kemp (left) and Sean Franklin (right), Nick DeLeon, a natural midfielder, was the only other viable option heading into training camp.

Recruited by Maryland to play right back, Odoi-Atsem started in central defense for two years out of necessity before moving wide.

"I was surprised he lasted that long but delighted D.C. picked him up," Terrapins Coach SashoCirovski said. "Obviously, they know him better than anyone in the draft."

United drafted Kemp with its No. 1 pick (17th overall) in 2013 and traded for Mullins last summer.

"Our relationship with the university is a good one," Olsen said, "and they consistently are producing great talent."

Cirovski joked, "I think they have season tickets."

Growing up in Prince George's County, Odoi-Atsemsaid he attended United matches regularly. "I remember being a little kid and, after the games, going down to certain areas so you can get your things signed - Freddy Adu, Alecko Eskandarian. Jaime Moreno. A couple of balls full of autographs."

Beyond Odoi-Atsem's local connection, Olsen said "Chris has earned this and we look forward to him getting into camp and competing with our outside backs."

Wake Forest midfielder Jacori Hayes, Odoi-Atsem'sgood friend since third grade and his DeMathateammate, was chosen No. 18 by FC Dallas.

In the second round, United drafted Monmouth goalkeeper Eric Klenofsky (34th overall). He'll compete with holdover Charlie Horton for No. 3 on the depth chart behind Bill Hamid and Travis Worra. The club chose Radford's Jo Vetle Rimstad, a Norwegian defender, with its second pick in the second round (43rd overall).

UCLA junior forward Abu Danladi, a native of Ghana, was the No. 1 overall pick by expansion Minnesota United, followed by Syracuse defender Miles Robinson to expansion Atlanta United and Akron forward Jonathan Lewis to New York City FC. Bethesda's Jeremy Ebobisse, a former Walter Johnson High School and Duke forward, went fourth to the Portland Timbers.

United players are scheduled to report to RFK Stadium on Jan. 23. The team will begin workouts in earnest Jan. 26 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before moving to nearby Clearwater. The exhibition schedule is likely to include friendlies against the U.S. under-17 national team, Swedish club Jonkopings Sodra and MLS sides.

The season opener is March 4 against Sporting Kansas City at RFK Stadium.

9. Portland Timbers select forward Jeremy Ebobisse after trading up to No. 4 spot in MLS SuperDraft

By Jamie Goldberg

The Oregonian - January 13, 2017

The Portland Timbers made a big move early in Friday's 2017 MLS SuperDraft to trade up to the No. 4 overall spot and select forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

The Timbers sent $100,000 in allocation money, an international roster spot and the No. 10 overall pick in the draft to the Houston Dynamo to acquire the No. 4 spot and take Ebobisse.

Ebobisse was projected by many to go No. 1 overall in the draft, but fell to the No. 4 spot after being passed over by Minnesota United, Atlanta United and NYCFC. He said he was a bit surprised when the Timbers drafted him, but was incredibly happy with "the way it turned out."

"I had so many emotions when my name was called," Ebobisse told The Oregonian/OregonLive. "In the end, it was just sheer excitement. I feel great about my future with the Timbers."

Ebobisse was one of two players that the Timbers drafted Friday. Portland also took defender Michael Amick with the No. 32 overall pick in the draft.

Rounds 3 and 4 of the MLS SuperDraft will take place via conference call on Tuesday, January 17. The Timbers hold two picks in the fourth round, No. 76 and No. 80 overall.

Along with drafting Ebobisse and Amick, the Timbers have made a concerted effort to sign a handful of younger players this offseason. Portland signed Marco Farfan to a homegrown contract in the fall and announced earlier this week that it had signed T2 standouts Rennico Clarke, Victor Arboleda and Kendall McIntosh to the first team.

Timbers coach Caleb Porter said that he wants the young players to have opportunities this season and expects that Ebobisse, Farfan, Clarke, Arboleda and McIntosh will all enter the year at No. 2 or 3 on the depth chart in their positions.

"We added five young players this offseason that all fit the profile we want and will be put in a position to be in the No. 2 or 3 spot on the depth chart," Porter said. "We will be committed to giving them opportunities to hopefully earn meaningful minutes."

Porter said the Timbers had been planning to trade up in the MLS SuperDraft and were excited to be able to pick another young and talented player in Ebobisse.

"We want to give him every opportunity to succeed," Porter said. "Obviously, we know we have Fanendo Adi and we have some other strikers as well, but we felt strongly enough about him and his opportunity to contribute to our team to trade up."

Ebobisse spent two years competing at Duke University in 2014 and 15, recording nine goals in 37 appearances.

In 2016, Ebobisse, 19, made the decision to leave Duke and pursue his options in professional soccer. He went on multiple trials with clubs in Europe before making the decision to sign a contract with Major League Soccer in August and become the first player eligible for the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Ebobisse spent time in the fall of 2016 with USL side Charleston Battery, scoring one goal in five appearances.

"I think it's really going to help me," Ebobisse said. "My two months in Charleston really helped me adjust to what it's like to be a full-time professional and get a glimpse of what the next level is going to be like."

Ebobisse has also featured for the U.S. U-20 National Team, scoring an impressive five goals in eight appearances.

"He's shown he can score goals at every level," Porter said. "He's athletic. He has good feet. He fits the profile of the type of striker we want."

Ebobisse said that he hasn't had a chance to talk too much with Porter about what the club expects out of him this season, but is hopeful that he can contribute in Portland.

"I think I bring goals," Ebobisse said. "I'm pretty consistent in front of goal, but I'll also be very comfortable in whatever role the team sees me in."

Ebobisse said that he has never visited the city of Portland, though he has visited the Nike campus in Beaverton.

Still, he has watched the Timbers play on television and said he was particularly excited to get the chance to play in front of the Timbers Army.

"The Timbers Army is an unbelievable fan group," Ebobisse said. "To have their support will be unbelievable. They will also keep me in check. Fans come to see wins and I'll do whatever I can to bring them that."

amick_2.jpg

The Timbers drafted Michael Amick with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Portland Timbers/Marc Kostic

After taking a forward in Ebobisse, the Timbers drafted a defender in Amick at No. 32 overall. Amick is a left-footed center back known for his passing ability and distribution. He was a four-year starter at UCLA.

It is unlikely that Amick will play an immediate role with the first team. Porter said that center backs Clarke and Gbenga Arokoyo will be given "every opportunity to win" a starting center back job alongside Liam Ridgewell and the club has added depth at CB with Roy Miller.

Still, Porter said that the club had wanted to pick up a young center back with the No. 32 pick that could add depth at the position and likely contribute minutes with T2. And the Timbers were pleasantly surprised when Amick was available. Amick missed the MLS combine due to a minor injury, which Porter believes is why he dropped to No. 32 in the draft.

"I look forward to getting to work," Amick told MLSsoccer.com.

10. Dynamo draft pick Joe Holland excited for first team chance

By Corey Roepken

Houston Chronicle - January 14, 2017

After spending a week in Los Angeles at the MLS Combine Joe Holland flew back to his apartment on Long Island to watch the MLS SuperDraft unfold all by himself.

Holland, an attacking midfielder out of Hofstra University, did not know what to expect so he wanted to be able to concentrate and take it all in. Luckily, he did not have to wait long.

The Dynamo picked Holland 10th overall, blowing away anything Holland could have expected.

"I just kind of sunk to my knees in my room," Holland said. "It was the most surreal moment of my life."

Now his life will move to Houston where the Dynamo hope his attacking mind and dangerous free kick can help the first team sooner than later.

Holland, a native of England who will require an international roster spot in MLS, was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team in his final three seasons at Hofstra. He scored 19 goals and had 28 assists in 79 career games.

He was not a big name heading into the combine but impressed many by making some plays in the middle of the park in the attacking half.

"He is a fantastic player," Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "He is right-footed but can play left or right. He is very hungry. We are very comfortable with him because of the talent he can bring to the field and his mentality...We're bringing in a player who is ready."

Holland said he was impressed by the Dynamo during his interview following the second game at the combine. He said the technical staff asked him detailed questions and cared about his personality.

"Those 1-on-1 meetings are critical," Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said. "A lot of times you don't even talk about soccer."

Soccer will be in the forefront of Holland's mind next week when he comes to Houston to begin preseason training. It is rare for an MLS SuperDraft pick to contribute to the first team right away, but Holland may have a leg up in that area because his position is the one the Dynamo have yet to address during their busy offseason.

Holland said he is determined to make an impact.

"What they can expect is someone who is going to work incredibly hard," Holland said. "When I commit to a program I do it 100 percent."

11. Dynamo perfectly execute draft day plan

By Corey Roepken

Houston Chronicle - January 14, 2017

While the rest of the league's clubs during Friday's MLS SuperDraft were planning for the future, the Dynamo landed a veteran who should help them improve immediately.

Early on Friday when the Dynamo traded down inside the top 10 it was not clear what they were going to do with their newly acquired assets. Eventually, Houston made the biggest move of the day by trading for LA Galaxy fullback A.J. DeLaGarza.

That is when everything finally made sense.

"We came into the day with a very clear plan, and we couldn't be happier with the way the day went," Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said.

Houston began the day with the No. 4 overall pick but traded it to the Portland Timbers in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money, a 2017 international roster spot and the No. 10 overall pick.

The Dynamo then used that allocation money to help finalize a trade with the Galaxy to bring in the 29-year old DeLaGarza, who has played eight seasons in the league and has won three MLS Cup championships. It is expected he will be the Dynamo's starter at right back.

Jordan said discussions for DeLaGarza began at least two weeks ago. The Dynamo have said it is important to them to bring in strong leaders who can help in and out of the locker room. There might not be a better player in the league from that point of view.

DeLaGarza has appeared in 204 regular season matches and has 13 starts among 16 playoff appearances. He was in the starting XI for the 2011 and 2014 MLS Cup championship games won by the Galaxy.

"He has done tremendous things for our club," LA Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo said during the league's draft telecast. "Unfortunately sometimes you have to make space on your roster so you can make your team better. We appreciate everything he has done for our club. We wish him all the best because that is what he deserves."

The Dynamo also drafted several young players. The one most likely to contribute to the first team in 2017 is attacking midfielder Joseph Holland, a 23-year old out of Hofstra University.

Jordan said the Dynamo had their eyes on Holland from the moment they traded down to No. 10. He added that there were several teams trying to trade up to pick Holland. They did so despite the fact Holland requires an international spot because he is from England.

"He is dynamic," Jordan said. "He has mobility. He is very good with both feet. Wilmer (Cabrera) feels he can play a variety of positions."

In the second round, the Dynamo picked University of Tulsa goalkeeper Jake McGuire and University of Akron defender Danilo Radjen. Both players are most likely earmarked to begin the season with Houston's USL affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC.

Friday's draft continued a busy offseason for the Dynamo, who believe they have strengthened every position since hiring Cabrera as their head coach in October.

The international transfer window is open until the end of the month so the club may not be done. So far, the Dynamo are feeling good about what they have done.

"When you finish in last place you need to make changes at all lines of the team," Cabrera said. "We have made important changes. Now hopefully we can put all these players on the field together to work well and to make things happen."

12. Dynamo trade for L.A. Galaxy fullback A.J. DeLaGarza

By Corey Roepken

Houston Chronicle - January 13, 2017

The Dynamo used one draft day trade to help make another one early Friday evening.

Houston acquired 29-year old fullback A.J. DeLaGarza from the LA Galaxy in exchange for $125,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

Earlier Friday, the Dynamo acquired $100,000 in General Allocation Money as part of a trade with the Portland Timbers that also netted the Dynamo the No. 10 overall pick and an international roster spot for the 2017 season.

Houston sent the No. 4 overall pick to Portland.

DeLaGarza has played eight MLS seasons - all with the Galaxy - and has appeared in 204 matches. He has 13 starts among 16 playoff appearances, including the 2011 and 2014 MLS Cup championship games.

"A.J. DeLaGarza is an excellent player and an excellent person, and we are really pleased and really excited because we're bringing a wonderful player that no doubt, is going to be important for the Houston Dynamo," Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera said in a team release. "He has won championships with the LA Galaxy; he will bring that pedigree, stability, a high level of play and a new energy to the locker room that will make the team better in all aspects."

In an interview on MLS' draft telecast, LA Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo said trading DeLaGarza was 'an extremely difficult decision.'

"He has done tremendous things for our club," Onalfo said. "Unfortunately sometimes you have to make space on your roster so you can make your team better. We appreciate everything he has done for our club. We wish him all the best because that is what he deserves."

The Dynamo picked Hofstra University midfielder Joseph Holland with the No. 10 overall pick. Holland, a 24-year old native of London, England, is an attacking player. He had 19 goals and 28 assists in 72 appearances over four seasons at Hofstra.

In the second round, the Dynamo picked University of Tulsa goalkeeper Jake McGuire and University of Akron defender Danilo Radjen. Both players are most likely earmarked to begin the season with Houston's USL affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC.

13. Chicago Fire adds depth, cash at SuperDraft

By Orrin Schwarz

Chicago Daily Herald - January 14, 2017

Three players and a big wad of funny money was the Chicago Fire's haul from Friday's MLS SuperDraft.

First general manager Nelson Rodriguez traded the No. 3 overall pick to New York City FC for $250,000 in general allocation money.

At No. 11 overall the Fire opted not to trade again, picking midfielder Daniel Johnson out of the University of Louisville. He is expected to play a wide midfield role for the Fire.

"I call him a soccer junkie," Rodriguez said of Johnson, who spent a few years in England in West Ham United's youth program. "This young man loves the sport. He lives it. He wants a soccer lifestyle."

Then the Fire traded $75,000 in targeted allocation money to Toronto FC for two second-round picks. With those picks the Fire went back to Louisville for goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, then drafted Delaware forward Guillermo Delgado.

"What we believe is this is a very good player, a player who is dynamic off the ball, knows how to find space and how to exploit it," Rodriguez said of the speedy Delgado, a Spaniard who will occupy an international roster slot. "A proven finisher and has a good pedigree."

If Delgado makes the roster, that will give the Fire nine international players, but the club has just eight international roster slots for now. The team could acquire another international roster slot by trade.

Cleveland likely will be mentored by the Fire's most recent signee, 35-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper Jorge Bava, but probably will serve as the team's third goalkeeper behind Bava and Matt Lampson.

The Fire remains on the hunt to sign an international central midfielder. The club is known to be negotiating for Bastian Schweinsteiger and Andres Guardado, though talks have stalled. The GAM acquired for the No. 3 pick could be used to help sign one of those players, Rodriguez said.

The team did not pick any defenders, an area where there remains a need for a right back plus depth.

The draft continues Tuesday with Rounds 3 and 4.

Good move:

Friday started a new era in transparency for MLS. It was the first time the league has made public amounts of general allocation money and targeted allocation money involved in trades.

GAM and TAM are league inventions to help teams build their rosters around the league salary cap.

The Fire began announcing the lengths of player contracts last season, another important step toward transparency, and the club deserves credit for doing so.

The next step is making public the salary of players for salary-cap purposes.

Tough loss:

Longtime Fire player and captain Logan Pause, who also served in the club's front office and most recently as an assistant coach, left the Fire on Thursday to coach the Orange County Blues in the USL. OC Blues are affiliated with 2018 MLS expansion club Los Angeles FC, which is being run by Pause's friend and former Fire teammate John Thorrington.

Following the departure of former Fire defender Gonzalo Segares from the Fire Academy last summer, the Fire now has no former players working for the club with the exception of Academy coach Pascal Bedrossian, who played only briefly for Chicago.

The Fire also has no players on its current roster who have played more than two seasons with the club after December's trade of seven-year veteran Sean Johnson.

For a team that likes to tout its tradition, Pause's departure is yet another reminder that the Fire in fact has lost its sense of tradition.

14. Crew SC selects two players in SuperDraft

By Andrew Erickson

Columbus Dispatch - January 14, 2017

Lalas Abubakar was a talented college center back at Dayton but acknowledged Thursday that his exposure was limited given the size of the Atlantic 10 school.

He was given a chance at the Major League Soccer combine and performed, shooting up draft boards as he established himself as one of the best center backs available. The 22-year-old was rewarded Friday during the SuperDraft when Crew SC selected him fifth overall, making him the club's highest draft pick since 2006.

"When I came here, it's a lot of top college players and I (told) myself I was going to compete against these guys and make my stock high," said Abubakar, a 6-foot-1 defender. "I got most of the time to show myself."

Four picks later, the Crew selected New Mexico forward Niko Hansen. Hansen, 22, scored 13 goals during his senior season with the Lobos and primarily played forward in college, but said he is also capable of playing as a wing.

"I'm ready to learn whatever position I need to learn," Hansen said. "Playing winger is something I'm comfortable with. ... I feel confident in wherever I'll be and look forward to making it successful for the team."

During MLS' draft coverage, Hansen drew a comparison with the Crew's Justin Meram. Coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter called the comparison "flattering" but complimented Hansen's playmaking ability.

"He can play forward, he can play attacking midfielder, he can play the wide position," Berhaltersaid. "He's a very dynamic player who gets chances."

Berhalter said the club has been watching Abubakar's game develop for the past year and a half and was impressed during the week of the SuperDraft with the center back's ability to shut down forwards.

Abubakar, if signed, would be the latest addition to a group of healthy center backs that includes Nicolai Naess, re-entry draft pick Josh Williams, homegrown player Alex Crognale and designated player Jonathan Mensah.

Asked if the depth sets the Crew up for a trial run with a three center back formation, Berhalter said "you could read into it" that the Crew is experimenting with it.

"We had an objective in the offseason, which was to solidify our back line. If you look at the group now, I think it's strong. I think it's physically strong," Berhalter said. "There's going to be good competition for playing time with the defenders that we have, so I'm excited about it."

The Crew came into the first round of the SuperDraft with a better grasp of the top talent. It leaves with what Berhalter said he thinks are two strong players, but ones who now are tasked with making the jump from college to professional soccer.

"We feel like we have quality players, we feel like we have quality individuals, but time's going to tell how much they can contribute this year," he said.

At the top of the draft, expansion franchise Minnesota United chose UCLA forward Abu Danladiwith the first overall pick. Danladi moved to the U.S. in 2011 and became a consistent goal-scorer for the Bruins. He led UCLA this season with seven goals despite playing in just 11 matches because of injury.

Fellow expansion team Atlanta United chose Syracuse defender Miles Robinson with the second pick.

The draft's final two rounds will take place Tuesday via teleconference. The Crew is scheduled to make two more picks, one each in the third and fourth rounds.

15. Rapids select Denver Pioneers midfielder Sam Hamilton No. 15 overall in SuperDraft

By Daniel Boniface

Denver Post - January 13, 2017

The Rapids didn't have to look far for their top pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Sam Hamilton, a midfielder from the Denver Pioneers, with the No. 15 overall pick Friday.

"Sam was training with the guys this summer over at the Rapids," Pioneers coach Jamie Franks said. "They've seen his body of work, they've seen him develop over the years."

The 21-year-old Evergreen native's road to MLS was an unlikely one. Franks was the Pioneers assistant coach when Hamilton was a high school senior and said he had to convince Denver's head coach to even recruit the midfielder.

Hamilton, who played his club soccer at Colorado Rush, didn't play much his first two seasons with the Pioneers, but when Franks took over as Denver's head coach in 2015, Hamilton instantly became the backbone of his team.

"My first meeting with the team, I gave him the armband because I believed in his leadership abilities," Franks said.

In Hamilton's two seasons as captain, Denver went 35-2-6 and posted back-to-back undefeated regular seasons - a first in college soccer since Clemson did it in 1977-78. Hamilton played a defensive midfield role for one of the stingiest defenses in college soccer. The Pioneers allowed just 0.40 goals per game in 2015 and 0.52 goals per game in 2016.

"He's willing to do all the dirty work for everybody else," Franks said.

Denver Pioneers captain Sam HamiltonDavidGrooms, Denver AthleticsDenver Pioneers captain Sam Hamilton (8) holds off a challenge from Clemson midfielder Thales Moreno (17) in an NCAA quarterfinals match at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, S.C. on Dec. 2, 2016. Hamilton was selected No. 15 overall by the Colorado Rapids in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Franks described the 6-foot, 185-pound midfielder as a "ball winner" who is constantly grinding and around the ball. He finished his career with three goals and 13 assists in 83 appearances (57 starts).

He provides the Rapids depth at holding midfield behind Sam Cronin, Micheal Azira and Dillon Powers.

"He's one of the best leaders that I've ever been around," Franks said. "He's going to take great pride staying in Colorado. He's a Colorado kid through and through and he's willing to do anything for the jersey."

Last week, the Rapids signed Hamilton's Denver teammate, defender Kortne Ford, to a Homegrowncontract. Hamilton was selected two slots after his Pioneers teammate, defender Reagan Dunk, who went to Real Salt Lake.

Second round. The Rapids continued to build depth for their defense in the second round, selecting Syracuse defender Liam Callahan with the second pick (No. 24 overall). The left fullback was team captain in his junior and senior seasons. Callahan, 22, scored two goals and added an assist his senior year. He racked up nine assists his junior year.

Hinchey honored. Rapids team president Tim Hinchey was named the 2016 MLS executive of the year. In 2016, Hinchey's Rapids signed two big-name designated players in Shkelzen Gashi and Tim Howard, finished second in the Supporters' Shield race and saw average attendance numbers grow.

16. FC Dallas selects three in the first two rounds of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft

By Buzz Carrick

Dallas Morning News - January 15, 2017

FC Dallas selected three players on Friday in the first two rounds of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft: JacoriHayes, Walker Hume, and Adonijah Reid.

Jacori Hayes

Wake Forest's Jacori Hayes is the 2016 Senior Class Award Winner and a Semi-Finalist for the 2016 Herman Trophy.

Hayes is a characterized as a #8 style box to box midfielder and was likely picked by FC Dallas as a "best player available" since the club doesn't have a lot of glaring needs, at least not ones easily filled picking at #18 overall. Hayes is a bit small and may have slid some due to questions about where he might fit into MLS style offenses.

Hayes also fits the kind of young, ball-talented player FC Dallas Head Coach Oscar Pareja likes. "We're excited to welcome these players to the club," Pareja said on FCDallas.com. "Hayes is a good player from a good program. He is young. He has a high ceiling. He is a type of player that you don't often see."

Hayes, who has played for the Portland Timbers U23 side, is a former US U18 and U20 (where he was a teammate with Kellyn Acosta). A 4 year starter at Wake, Ha

