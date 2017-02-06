MLS Newsstand - February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





1. The Union's high school tests whether soccer and education can co-exist

By Jonathan Tannenwald Philadelphia Inquirer - February 8, 2017

Let's consider another axiom of how American soccer player development is "supposed to work."

If a kid is getting an education instead of playing soccer, it's a bad thing.

I'm sure some of you will reply, "That's not what I said."

Well, a lot of people know what you meant. (And in case you forgot, your tweets are public, and visible to anyone smart enough to find them.)

You aren't entirely wrong. You might not be entirely right, but you aren't entirely wrong. Plenty of eyebrows get raised these days when a MLS club's potential homegrown player signs a college commitment instead.

It happened just last week when Union academy forward Justin McMaster announced that he'll join Union academy defender Mark McKenzie at Wake Forest this coming fall.

The natural conclusion is that the kids aren't good enough to go pro as soon as they're done with high school - not even with Bethlehem Steel.

But if you step back for a moment, you might find a few ideas to consider.

One is that many top college programs now allow a player to leave for the pros early, then come back at any time in the future to finish a degree. Or they can finish it online.

Another is that Auston Trusty backed out of a commitment to the University of North Carolina to sign with the Union, and Derrick Jones did the same with the University of Rhode Island to join Bethlehem Steel.

The last one comes from scrolling through this meticulously-compiled list on BrotherlyGame.com of every college commitment made by a Union academy player on National Signing Day.

There are kids going from YSC Academy to Penn and Dartmouth.

Wait, what? Kids from the Union's high school are getting into Ivy League schools? Isn't this supposed to be a soccer factory whose sole focus is developing national team-caliber players who will finally win a MLS Cup for the Union after all these years of empty promises that were never fulfilled? It's supposed to be about high-level soccer, not high-level education. What are they trying to - Okay, calm down. I get that you're frustrated, but here's no need to go crazy about MLS minutiae in February.

(At least not for you. I might be a different story, judging by how much I'm writing this week.)

What is fair is asking for a precise definition of the Union's high school mission.

Officially, it's to find the truly elite players who will make it as pros. But there's also a clear sense of responsibility for those who don't.

"We have to create every pathway," Union academy chief Richie Graham said. "If we have healthy, vibrant competition and training platforms, kids can come in and develop in their own way, and we increase the total size of the pool of players that are getting developed, and in the end, that increases, in my view, our probability of producing top level players out of this country."

Even those who dislike college soccer would probably agree with Graham's goal of increasing the size of the player pool.

Consider this, too: Every once in a while, the kid who has to make the decision is yours, not someone else's. For as much as Jurgen Klinsmann bashed college soccer during his time with the U.S. national team, he encouraged his son Jonathan to go to the University of California-Berkeley instead of turning pro after high school.

Graham is convinced that the system can sustain multiple tracks.

"Pursuing the profession of soccer [at high school age] is a career choice," he said. "There will be others that I think will come into the pro game through a college route, and I think both pathways need to exist."

The person tasked with charting the high school's course is head of school Dr. Nooha Ahmed-Lee. She took the job when the school launched and has been there every step of the way to date.

Before coming to YSC, Ahmed-Lee was the head of the Shipley School's lower and middle schools. Previous stops include the Philadelphia School, Chestnut Hill Academy. and Penn Charter.

Her résumé does not, however, include any exposure to soccer. At all.

This made for quite the change of pace in her new job.

"My lens when I first got here was to create a high-college-prep, rigorous academic program for students," Ahmed-Lee said. "I was confident, I was comfortable, I knew that piece of it. I didn't realize how much soccer needed to be part of that, and should be part of that, and was an asset to be part of that."

So she dove into learning about the game. Not just the cultural connections and tactical analysis that the public focuses on, but how soccer players are wired psychologically. That was the part of soccer she knew she needed to understand in order for the education side of things to be effective.

Along the way, Ahmed-Lee found something that seemed familiar.

"Soccer at the highest level for elite kids is all about decision-making and creativity and synthesis and analysis, and that's what the highest-level teaching is - it's not about recall and listening to the coach and the teacher and getting the basic information," she said. "It's higher-level thinking. So to be able to intersect those two pieces is a really cool, amazing thing to do, which I hadn't been challenged to do in the past."

Now consider this from the other side of the equation. While Ahmed-Lee comes to soccer from academics, most of the rest of us come to academics from soccer. And on this path, there's something that I suspect would seem familiar to the soccer crowd:

The high school trusts the kids.

Of course, it helps that the classes are small - the school has just 73 students from grades 8 through 12 - and there's every technological bell and whistle you could imagine. But the school's trust in the kids to be able to take control of their lives and destinies is a central premise of the place.

As it is in much of global soccer.

Here's how Ahmed-Lee put it:

It is kids who already have a passion for what they're doing, so they have drive. They have the ability to be able to have and set a goal.

Transferring that to academics - where we trust the kids that they have a brain that is operational, that they have teachers that are giving them the time, they have resources available, they have a small class size - you can't have somebody who is not going to transfer those skills. You can't have somebody who is going to play down. And when kids are faced with those kinds of environmental conditions, they really go higher up.

I would say we're developing individuals. We are developing individuals who are elite soccer players and will graduate and will, in the future, have an elite ability to be able to learn. Because when you have an elite ability to be able to learn, you know how you learn, and you can leverage how you learn, and you can advocate.

There is also an insistence that school learning doesn't just take place in classrooms. Online-based education is a key part of the curriculum, and it has to be. Not just because it helps kids learn in different ways, but because there's a practical need for it when top academy prospects train with the Union, Bethlehem Steel, or the national team.

"They need to be able to be self-reliant, self-directed learners," Ahmed-Lee said. "These kids are getting, in my mind, a better education that is preparing them for lifelong learning than the structures that I've been faced with in schools. ... You have to be able to know as an educator when you leverage face-to-face and when you leverage a computer."

For as much as Ahmed-Lee deals in high-end educational theory, that part of it can be explained in plain English.

In the end, Ahmed-Lee admitted, the Union's high school is "a college prep place." But it is so much more than that, as it has to be. And for someone who knew nothing about the sport before coming to YSC, Ahmed-Lee certainly seems to get it now.

"It's been a privilege to make those connections [between soccer thinking and classroom thinking]," she said. "It would be a mistake to not connect and leverage these. ... I spend time at the stadium, I see our kids training down there. And I always say that I'll never stand in the way of our students to have an opportunity to play at their highest level, just like academics."

2. Sporting KC expects Dwyer, Zusi, Feilhaber to be 'full force' for second half of preseason

By Sam McDowell Kansas City Star - February 7, 2017

As Sporting Kansas City concluded the initial wave of its preseason camp with a scrimmage Tuesday, it had three MLS All-Stars saddled on the bench.

But the club expects the absences to be short-lived. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said Tuesday that Graham Zusi, Benny Feilhaber and Dom Dwyer are each expected to be ready for the second leg of camp, which opens Sunday in Tucson, Ariz.

None of the three appeared in the club's second scrimmage of the preseason, a 2-1 loss to New England. Nansel Selbol scored the only goal for Sporting KC.

"There was a lot of good stuff on the field, especially going forward. We created a ton of really good opportunities in the attacking third - great buildup in a lot of situations, which is what we've been working on this last week," Vermes said of the preseason scrimmage. "We actually played pretty well. I was pretty happy with the way we played."

Sporting KC defender Matt Besler played the initial half hour, his first scrimmage of the preseason after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. Dwyer is also working his way back from offseason ankle surgery but has yet to appear in a match.

"Both (Besler) and Dom are pain free in their ankles, which is a really important aspect," Vermes said.

Zusi and Feilhaber re-joined the team earlier this week after participating in the United States men's national team camp last month.

"I wanted to give them a little bit of a break," Vermes said. "This way they could get themselves into a position where when we return on Sunday, they're going to be full force with us."

3. RSL captain Kyle Beckerman 'excited' about 2017 outlook

By Kurt Kragthorpe Salt Lake Tribune - February 6, 2017

Sandy

Kyle Beckerman bounced into the interview room, concluding Real Salt Lake's preseason Media Day with enough enthusiasm to last all season.

That's an exaggeration, considering the length of the interminable Major League Soccer schedule. Yet in the first 18 seconds of his response to a question about RSL's direction, Beckerman said, "I'm excited" three times. That's a club record.

Entering his 10th full season with RSL, the team captain sounds rejuvenated about the additions of playmaking midfielder Albert Rusnak and MLS veterans Chad Barrett and David Horst, among others. After two weeks of training in Arizona, he's eager for the next segment of the preseason in Portland, moving toward the March 4 season opener vs. Toronto at Rio Tinto Stadium.

"We want to put Utah in the bright lights again," Beckerman said. "And when we get to the bright lights, to be able to perform."

Suddenly, it has been eight seasons since Real won the 2009 MLS Cup championship. The four years that followed actually were more impressive, as RSL maintained an aura of one of the league's best teams. Then came the departure of coach Jason Kreis, to be followed by the losses of front office personnel and a rebuilding of the team.

So for the past three seasons, RSL has been just ordinary. Beckerman wants more, expects more and demands more from this club as he approaches his 35th birthday in April. Satisfaction might be coming in 2017, judging by his first impressions of Rusnak, the 22-year-old star from the Czech Republic.

"I knew he had something special to him, the first practice I had with him," Beckerman said.

Beckerman remembers having the same feeling about Javier Morales, the RSL fixture who was allowed to go to FC Dallas this winter. Beckerman praised Morales, saying he'll always have an imprint on the franchise. Yet he's also inspired by the "fresh blood" that general manager Craig Waibel acquired and is eager to see how everything comes together under coach Jeff Cassar, who was retained for a fourth season - but with a guarantee of only one year.

The 2016 season ended poorly for RSL. The team couldn't score in the last month, falling in the playoff seeding and losing to Los Angeles in the one-game knockout stage. "Momentum is such a huge thing," Beckerman said, referencing Sunday's Super Bowl.

RSL played the role of the Falcons, in case you're wondering.

Three months later, Beckerman spoke of "a fresh feeling" in the locker room. Any team's captain could say the same thing, but somehow it means more coming from Beckerman. He wouldn't say this stuff if he didn't believe it, and he confirmed that he's more upbeat about RSL's prospects than in recent years.

To review: He's "excited" about this team. He's "super-excited" about Rusnak.

We'll see how long that lasts. Inevitably, there will be ups and downs, streaks and slumps, during an MLS season that runs from March 4 to Oct. 22 - followed by the playoffs. Postseason play once seemed automatic during Beckerman's RSL tenure, until the team failed to qualify in 2015 and exited quickly in 2016.

This team appears built to last longer, with just enough of a roster upgrade and a coaching staff that seems to have a better idea of how to maximize the talent.

And it all revolves around Beckerman, who posted only one assist last year. Rusnak describes him as "a real leader of the team in every aspect, on and off the field."

Veteran goalkeeper Nick Rimando endorses Beckerman's competitive nature, saying he "takes it personal when we lose."

That happened too much in the final stages of 2016. Beckerman intends to do something about it.

4. RSL expects Brooks Lennon to battle for first-team minutes

By Christopher Kamrani Salt Lake Tribune - February 7, 2017

The stable, while youthful and still somewhat of a mystery, is deepening.

Real Salt Lake this week finalized the year-long loan move to bring one-time academy product Brooks Lennon back to the organization that put him on the track to signing with Liverpool FC as a teenager. The 19-year-old forward/midfielder from Paradise Valley, Ariz., joins a pool of relatively unproven players that will be called upon to deliver when the time comes in 2017.

Lennon has seen the bulk of his minutes with Liverpool's U-23 youth team since making the move to England in July 2015. At the RSL academy, he starred on a team stacked with homegrown talents, several of which are his teammates once again. But unlike those days in Casa Grande, Ariz., Lennon will be battling for first-team playing time against the likes of Jordan Allen, Sebastian Saucedo, Jose Hernandez and Ricardo Velazco.

The expectation for this another youngster joining the attacking fold?

"We're not bringing Brooks here as an ornament," RSL general manager Craig Waibel said Tuesday. "The interest level in Brooks was not because we thought it was a cool story. We're bringing Brooks here because we think he's a good player and we expect him to come here and compete just like he has the last year-and-a-half at Liverpool, to get on the field and be consistent, and that's a challenge for any young guy."

To Waibel, Lennon projects to compete for minutes out wide in RSL's 4-3-3 formation, but said the 19-year-old striker has the skill set to feature in an approach that utilizes two strikers, should RSL or Real Monarchs deploy such tactics. Allen, entering his fourth year at RSL, entered the preseason as the favorite to land the starting role opposite Joao Plata. Yet everything remains up for grabs for that spot out wide.

"We certainly aren't painting a picture that's hard to understand in terms of the expectations for those young guys," Waibel said. "It's there for the taking. Whichever one of those guys steps up the most is going to get the most chances and my personal expectations of Brooks after the environment he's been in in the last year is that he's going to come in and find his way on the field."

Of RSL's seven offseason signings to date, five have come on the attacking half of the field, highlighted most recently by Lennon's loan move finalized Monday. He joined RSL in the first portion of preseason training camp in Casa Grande before joining the U.S. U-20 national team to prepare for the upcoming CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Lennon is joined on the team by Saucedo, Justen Glad and Danilo Acosta.

"Before March 4, I don't know if I anticipate moves," Waibel said, "but I would tell you for the first time in a long time we do have freedom to make some. The first time since I walked in the door, we do have the ability to make another impactful move, but that's what we're being very careful on."

So far, RSL has penned a new Designated Player in Slovakian attacking midfielder Albert Rusnák, signed MLS veterans Chad Barrett, David Horst and Luis Silva and added the likes of Homegrown player Jose Hernandez and back-up goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel. Earlier this offseason, Waibel said he and the front office had targeted a wide attacking player as a potential final piece to their puzzle. A third DP spot remains open, after all.

"We're in the market and we're definitely not done looking," he said. "If we don't make a move before the beginning of the season, then I would certainly say we're going to be players in the summer."

5. Real Salt Lake's preseason intensity impresses newcomer Chad Barrett

By James Edward Deseret News - February 6, 2017

SANDY - Chad Barrett is a 13-year MLS veteran who's experienced just about everything both good and bad with his six previous clubs.

Now with Real Salt Lake, the first impression of his new team following the first phase of the preseason last week in Arizona was terrific.

"It seems like everybody has a fire lit under them, it seems like everybody feels this could be a special year," said Barrett. " I haven't had that feeling probably since - to be honest - not even Seattle. I'd probably say it was in LA. In Seattle we had a good group, but we had so many stars on that team we kind of let them do some of their magic sometimes."

Barrett said that during his two seasons in L.A. from 2011 to 2012 the locker room was really tight and there was a great work ethic amongst the group.

"It didn't matter who you were, you showed up at practice and if you didn't put in the work, people let you know about that," said Barrett, who said that's the impression he's received so far with RSL.

"Nobody's afraid to say something on this team, and that's the type of team I want to be a part of because I like to be held accountable and I'm going to hold everybody else accountable as well."

Real Salt Lake heads to Portland on Tuesday for the next phase of the preseason as it works toward the season opener on March 4. Coach Jeff Cassar is excited to build on what he said was a great foundation established during the first 12 days of the preseason in Phoenix and Tucson.

"The intensity of the training sessions was off the charts, the way the guys competed in each activity has really set the tone for how we're going to be this year," said Cassar.

He said that intensity came from both the veterans and young guys, which is one of the things that stood out most to Barrett.

"A lot of times you come to a team and it's never like 1 thru 28, everyone's in shape. Every is ready to go (here)," he said.

The absence of Javier Morales around the practice field was obvious in Arizona, but Cassar said collectively everyone is chipping in to fill that leadership role and his quality on the field.

On the field, newcomer Albert Rusnak is expected to fill a huge part of that void, and Cassar said there were flashes of that potential during the handful of training sessions.

Comment on this story "He's only 22 years old but he conducts himself like a man. Obviously, he's played at big clubs and played in big tournaments, but his soccer IQ is fantastic. He's able to speed up the game when it needs to, he's able to slow it down," said Cassar.

Cassar was really impressed with the combination play between Rusnak, Joao Plata, Jordan Allen and Yura Movsisyan and is excited to see how it progresses at the Portland Timbers Preseason Tournament.

RSL faces Portland on Thursday, Vancouver on Sunday and then expansion Minnesota next Wednesday.

6. Martinez happy to move to Atlanta United

By Doug Roberson Atlanta Journal-Constitution - February 7, 2017

It took Josef Martinez five days of deliberations to decide if he would leave Italy and Serie A and join Atlanta United and MLS.

The pros: the roster being put together, the manager, the training facility under construction and the project.

The cons, which he said weren't really cons: moving from Europe and playing elsewhere.

Martinez is obviously pleased with his decision, even while standing in the rain at the team's $60 million under-construction headquarters in Marietta.

"I'm really happy to be here, and that's the most important thing," he said through an interpreter Tuesday.

Martinez, a native of Valenzuela, was introduced as the team's third Designated Player on Thursday. He was acquired on a loan with an option to purchase from Torino in Italy's first division. Martinez said he doesn't see going back to Torino, but perhaps one day he will return to playing in Europe.

Martinez played for three teams in Europe after staring for Caracas in Venezuela. He moved to Young Boys in Switzerland in 2012, scoring four goals in 38 appearances with another eight in 18 while on loan to Thun, also in Switzerland.

He was purchased by Torino in 2014. He scored 13 goals with six assists in 76 appearances while in Serie A.

"I appreciate the opportunity they gave me," he said. "I want to thank the fans and the team."

Martinez fits the profile of the other two Designated Players, Argentinian Hector Villalba and Paraguayan Miguel Almiron, acquired by Atlanta United. He's young (23), fast, skilled and can play multiple positions in midfield. He said his goals are to enjoy the experience with a clear head and to help the team accomplish its goals.

Martinez faced Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino when he was managing Argentina's national team from 2014-16 and Martinez was playing for Venezuela. Martinez played 80 minutes in a 4-1 loss in last summer's Copa America. He has 37 appearances for the national team with nine goals, including five in ongoing qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We're excited to have acquired another player who's entering the prime of his career and who has already experienced top competition in Europe and South America," Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in a statement released by the team. "Between Serie A, Europa League and various international competitions with the Venezuelan National Team, Josef has already proven himself on some of the biggest stages in our sport and we're confident in his ability to make a difference in MLS."

7. Atlanta United acquires Carmona

By Doug Roberson Atlanta Journal-Constitution - February 6, 2017

Atlanta United has signed Chilean midfielder Carlos Carmona.

Carmona will join the MLS expansion club after having his contract terminated by Atalanta in Italy, where he made 155 appearances since 2010.

Carmona, 29, is a defensive midfielder who has 47 appearances for the Chilean national team, including playing for the team in the past two World Cups.

His professional career started in 2004 with Coquimbo Unido. He moved to O'Higgins and Reginna in Italy.

His signing comes days after Atlanta United confirmed the acquisition of Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez .

Carmona will be the second pure defensive midfielder on the roster, joining MLS veteran Jeff Larentowicz. Anton Walkes, on loan from Tottenham, can also play defensive midfield.

With the acquisitons of those two South American players, Atlanta United has Kenwyne Jones (Trinidad and Tobago), Hector Villalba (Argentina), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay), Chris McCann (Ireland), Yamil Asad (Argentina), Leandro Pirez (Argentina), Romario Williams (Jamaica), Jeffrey Otoo (Ghana), Kevin Kratz (Germany), Anton Walkes (England) and Julian Gressel (Germany) slotted as international players on its roster.

Atlanta United has just nine international slots, four less than it has non-domestic players. President Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra can unload some of the players with loans to its USL affiliate, trade for more international slots, apply for green cards, or release some of the players to get back to nine.

The team has signed 30 players. It can carry as many as 28. Moves don't have to be made until March 1. Atlanta United's season will begin March 5 against New York Red Bulls at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium.

It will play its first preseason game on Saturday against Chattanooga .

8. Hold-up play important for Atlanta United

By Doug Roberson Atlanta Journal-Constitution - February 7, 2017

Brandon Vazquez prides himself on his hold-up play, which could prove invaluable to Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino in the MLS team's inaugural season.

Like the team's other pure striker, Kenwyne Jones, Vazquez is big (6-foot-3) and strong, which will enable either of them to hold off defenders long enough to be an outlet for midfielders and defenders to find them with passes, should the pressure start to build near Atlanta United's goal.

A hold-up, or target, player is a term for someone who can play with their back to the goal, chase down passes, and hold on to the ball long enough for midfielders and/or forwards to move up the field, where he can find them with passes to start counter-attacks. Or, the hold-up forward is strong enough to hold onto the ball long enough to get fouled by a player on the other team so that the field can be flipped by an indirect or direct kick.

Atlanta United has acquired three midfielders - Hector Villalba, Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez - who should be among the fastest in MLS. If Vazquez or Jones can find them quickly, Atlanta United may be able to outnumber the other team on counter-attacks, which theoretically should increase the chances of scoring.

Even if Atlanta United doesn't score, moving the ball quickly from defense to offense is an important part of Martino's strategy.

"My hold-up play is really good," said Vazquez, who was called up to the Uunder-20 U.S. national team last week. "That's my job."

Vazquez is more than a hold-up player. He has shown the combination of having a nice touch with his right foot when needed for bigger player, or as a cannon on free kicks.

Though 18, he said he trained a lot with the first team while with Tijuana, his previous club, so he feels comfortable practicing with the of mix veterans and newcomers to the league being accumulated by Atlanta United.

The most important lesson that Vazquez, a native of California, learned with Tijuana was to be aware, an important trait when acting as a target forward.

"I learned that you always have to be thinking before the ball gets to you," he said. "You won't have time when the ball gets to your feet."

9. Atlanta United working on chemistry

By Doug Roberson Atlanta Journal-Constitution - February 6, 2017

Jeff Larentowicz has been part of one team that won an MLS Cup, and another that played in the league finals three consecutive years.

He said one of the keys to those teams, and something he saw developing in the first few days of preseason training with Atlanta United, which he joined as a free agent, was chemistry, that elusive and nebulous gel that can turn teams with good talent into great teams, or if its missing can turn a group of talented players into a poor team.

"It seems we've got that going from the start," said Larentowicz, who has 324 appearances in MLS since 2005. "Obviously, things change when points are up on the board. For now, it's good."

That's exactly what Atlanta United President Darren Eales, technical director Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gerardo Martino hoped would happen when the decision was made to sequester the expansion team away from friends and family for its first preseason camp.

The team has signed more than 25 players, of which only a handful of pairs (Larentowicz and Michael Parkhurst at New England; Harrison Heath and Mikey Ambrose at Orlando; Tyrone Mears and Chris McCann were teammates at Burnley; Alec Kann and Jacob Peterson Sporting Kansas City and Kann and Larentowicz were teammates at Chicago) have been teammates on a club before.

There's a lot they don't know about each other, and a lot they may need to know if the club hopes to become the first expansion team to make the MLS playoffs since Seattle in 2009.

"This will be a good setting for them to build trust and get to know each other," Martino said during the first week of camp.

Eales said when he Bocanegra first began to talk with Martino about possibly becoming the team's manager, the Argentine wanted a training camp environment during which he could have as many training sessions as possible. The team has had more two-a-day sessions than single-session days since camp started on Jan. 24.

"It's almost like greenhouse, having to artificially grow that chemistry," Eales said.

The original plan was to use the home of the Falcons in Flowery Branch as the site. But, Eales and Bocanegra happily say that plan changed because of the team's run to the Super Bowl.

The team instead moved its training camp to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for two weeks. The players stayed in villas on campus and spent most of their days learning Martino's style and personality, that of his assistants, and that of each other.

Bocanegra knows the importance of his chemistry and training camp from his storied career as a professional that included playing for teams in the U.S., Scotland, England, Spain and France. Players were grouped in the housing to try to get to know each other. Andrew Carleton and Chris Goslin, the team's first two Homegrown Players whose playing time will likely come as reserves if at all, were in a group with Hector Villalba, the team's first Designated Player who will likely start.

"When you are here all day, every day for two weeks you get to know the good, bad and ugly about everyone," Bocanegra said. "You get a feel for what kind of people they are, what kind of personalities they have, their tendencies off the field as well. It helps to develop chemistry in the locker room, as well.

"These are the little thing that develop within the team. It's really about getting to know each other."

Chemistry values communication. Because Martino is learning English, he will give his instructions during practice in Spanish. An assistant standing in the middle of the field will repeat the instruction in Spanish. Two more assistants, one at either end of the field, will repeat them in English. Some words, "Bueno," need no translation. The coaching staff has started English lessons. The players who don't know English will start learning when the team returns. Though, because of the roommate situations, some may already be learning. Carleton and Goslin, whose primary language is English, said they are trying to teach Villalba, whose primary language is Spanish, about college basketball.

"You come in and you are curious," Larentowicz said. "You don't know what to expect from each other, the staff, the preseason in general, from a lot of the guys, from MLS. We are starting to get over the hump and figure out who we are."

The chemistry experiments aren't just limited to the field.

Eales said they have planned on different speakers to come and talk to the team about different topics when they report to Flowery Branch. Owner Arthur Blank has already addressed the team and will likely do so again. Steve Cannon, the CEO of the Arthur M. Blank Group, will discuss his journey from West Point, the Army and as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. Lastly, Eales is hoping that Falcons coach Dan Quinn will have time to share the Falcons journey to the Super Bowl and how his team came together.

Lastly, happy wife is supposed to lead to a happy life.

Eales' wife and Bocanegra's wife are starting a family association to help the spouses and girlfriends of the players feel comfortable in the city and with the challenges of moving, and with the team. Eales said at least one training session a month will be open for the family members to come and watch.

"We are trying to make players feel a part of the team, but their families as well," Eales said.

10. New midfielder to Chicago Fire: It's time for change

Chicago Daily Herald - February 8, 2017

Dax McCarty sounds like the kind of player Chicago Fire fans have been begging to see here.

Saying he was "going to be myself," the new Fire midfielder was brutally honest in a conference call Tuesday and expressed great desire to help the Fire do something it hasn't done much of lately: win.

"My view of the team from the outside, as an outsider, is that the team has always been a very competitive team," said McCarty, acquired last month in a trade with the New York Red Bulls.

"I remember playing against Chicago last year and the years before and thinking it's never an easy game to play against the Fire.

"From the outside looking in -- and this might sound a bit harsh, but as you guys in the media get to know me better you'll know that I kind of just speak my mind and I don't sugarcoat things -- but from the outside looking in it looked like losing almost became accepted.

"And a culture of losing with this club almost became the norm, from the front office down to the players down to all the staff. It almost just seemed like they were indifferent about winning. And that's crazy. That's insane."

McCarty's diagnosis as someone entering his 12th Major League Soccer season and who has had consistent success in the league carries a lot of weight.

"There needs to be a little bit more accountability, and there needs to be accountability from the top down to say this is ridiculous.

"I think for the most part it's harder to miss the playoffs numerous years in a row than it is to make it numerous years in a row. That's crazy to me that this culture of losing has just kind of been accepted."

The Fire has played just one playoff game since 2009. In 2015 and 2016 it finished last in the 20-team league. It's possible to do even worse in 2017, considering expansion clubs in Atlanta and Minnesota make it a 22-team league.

McCarty, who joined his new teammates at training camp Monday, said he has made his feelings clear to general manager Nelson Rodriguez and coach Veljko Paunovic.

"I told them that I'm not the type of guy, I'm not the type of player that is going to be OK with being average and having another losing season," McCarty said. "I guess that's part of the reason why they're bringing me in, to try to change that culture a little bit."

So what can McCarty and other off-season additions Juninho and Nemanja Nikolic do to change that culture?

"What I can do is call on my experience," said McCarty, who was the Red Bulls' captain. "I've been on a lot of winning teams in MLS."

McCarty's Red Bulls won a Supporters Shield. They went to MLS Cup. They made the playoffs every season. He just spent the past few weeks at U.S. national team training camp. He knows what it takes to win in this league.

As good as he is as a central midfielder, it's his leadership his new club needs most. He talked about making "the culture in the locker room one of accountability as well as one of leadership." He talked about players doing things off the field together as well.

"This isn't a one-man effort," he said. "I'm not going to make any massive promises about I'm going to come in and I'm going to change this and I'm going to change that. I'm going to be myself. I'm going to be the player that I've always been. I'm going to be a good leader."

Fire fans will love to hear that. They'll love McCarty even more if he finally can change the club's culture.

11. Galaxy draw with Club Tijuana

By Damian Calhoun LA Daily News - February 7, 2017

CARSON >> Last year, Emmanuel Boateng fought his way onto the field for the Galaxy and became an important asset during the second half of the season.

As he prepares for his second year with the club, Boateng might be in the same situation this year, especially once Joao Pedro and Romain Alessandrini join the club.

In Tuesday's preseason friendly, Boateng came on to start the second half. The starting midfield consisted of Jermaine Jones, Sebastian Lletget, Raul Mendiola and Baggio Husidic.

It didn't take him long to impact the game Tuesday as he set up Jose Villarreal's goal in the 52nd minute, using his speed and footwork to get the assist in the 1-1 draw against Club Tijuana at StubHub Center in front of 9,150.

He also had a pair of dangerous runs, one coming in the 82nd minute that led to a free kick.

"I've learned more about the game every day," Boateng said. "Asking the coaches, what I can do to improve and I try to find spaces on the field. I think if I can get a little bit of space, I can create stuff and that helped me out last year.

"I think I'm going to be involved as much as I was last year, helping the team create chances. I'm either going to be on the left or the right. We're just waiting for the rest of the club to come together."

That was the case in the second half Tuesday as Boateng beat his defender and sent a low cross that Villarreal slotted for the goal.

Club Tijuana, also known as Xolos, scored the equalizer in the 54th minute when Matias Pizano successfully converted a penalty. Galaxy defender Dave Romney was called for a foul in the box, setting up the penalty.

The first half saw a starting lineup with some familiar faces and a few that new Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo would send out when the regular season opens next month, at least in defense.

The Galaxy had three of their four starting defenders (Ashley Cole, Jetlle Van Damme and Daniel Steres) in the lineup along with starting goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

Giovani dos Santos (Mexican national team) and Gyasi Zardes were two other starters that were unavailable.

The start of the second half brought an entire new 11 players.

"It was exactly what I thought it would be," Onalfo said. "Two weeks into preseason, some heavy legs, everything not as sharp as it should be, but having said that, some really good things to build on.

"The first half we created some really good chances off of set pieces, a couple of chances out of the run of play. We needed to move better as a group defensively, but I thought we adjusted well."

The Galaxy will head to Las Vegas this week and will face San Jose on Saturday. Their next home preseason game is Feb. 25.

12. FC Dallas announce signings of Hernan Grana and Carlos Cermeno

By Arman Kafai Dallas Morning News - February 7, 2017

FC Dallas announced the signing of defender Hernan Grana and midfielder Carlos Cermeno, as the club began its pre-season in Argentina today.

Grana, who is 31, is coming on loan from Club Atletico All Boys, with a loan to buy option at the end of the season. The right back, who's played for top Argentinian clubs such as Lanus and Boca Juniors, brings his experience from a long career in the Argentinian league. Grana was a member of the Columbus Crew in the 2015-2016 MLS season, playing in 7 matches. He was then released from Columbus due to homesickness and returned to All Boys for his third stint at the club.

He is expected to compete with Atiba Harris and Reggie Cannon at the right back position and is a strong candidate to start for the club. Along with his experience, Grana adds more depth to a position that was seemingly filled, until Jose Salvatierra was released due to a failed physical.

"We feel that Hernán will feel very much at home here in Dallas," FC Dallas technical director Fernando Clavijo said in an interview with FCDallas.com. "He will be the sixth Argentine in our locker room, along with several other South Americans and Spanish-speakers. He is now in an ideal position to excel on and off the pitch."

Cermeno, who's 21, is coming from Deportivo Tachira, a team in the Venezuelan first division. Cermeno has played in 95 games for Tachira, as a defensive minded player. He has played defensive mid and left back. Cermeno has also played in the Copa Libertadores, playing in 11 games with Tachira, and scoring a goal against Pumas, a potential opponent for FC Dallas in the CONCACAF Champions league this season.

Cermeno is the second Venezuelan that FC Dallas has added in the recent weeks, with Cristian Colman coming in January. Cermeno has made an appearance for the Venezuelan national team, playing nine minutes in a 2-2 draw against Peru in a 2018 CONMEBOL World Cup qualification game. He will be another player to add to the rotation of Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo, and Victor Ulloa with the experience he brings at a young age.

Both players will join up with the club in Argentina, as the team prepares to play eight games from February 8th to February 15th to prepare for the CONCACAF Champions League and the upcoming MLS Season.

13. Darlington Nagbe 'happy' to be back in Portland after busy offseason

By Jamie Goldberg The Oregonian - February 7, 2017

Darlington Nagbe returned to training with the Portland Timbers Tuesday morning after a busy offseason.

Nagbe was wooed by Scottish club Celtic F.C. last fall and even visited Glasgow to take in a Champions League game before ultimately remaining with the Timbers. The 26-year-old then started off 2017 by making a triumphant return to the U.S. National Team and earning his first start in a USMNT uniform against Serbia last week.

But after the long and eventful offseason, Nagbe said he was glad to be back in Portland and was focusing on his preparations for the 2017 MLS season.

"This is my home," Nagbe said. "I'm happy to be back."

It was far from certain that Nagbe would be returning to the Timbers this year.

Celtic made the decision to seriously pursue Nagbe last fall and the 26-year-old, who has spent his entire six-year professional career in Portland, was open to considering the Scottish club and the new challenge of competing in Europe.

But negotiations stalled in December after Celtic made their offer and both the Timbers organization and Nagbe ultimately determined that it wasn't the right move.

"I was interested in it, but for me it was a win-win," Nagbe said. "I love Portland. My family loves it. Celtic was just another opportunity I was looking at with a historic team and a great coach, but I'm happy to be back here as well."

Even though Nagbe is returning to the Timbers for a seventh season, he said he isn't complacent in Portland. He said he still believes he can continue to grow as a player with the Timbers and hopes to improve his production this season.

"I think you can always get better no matter where you are, what level you are at and I definitely think it's a season that I can get better," Nagbe said.

The Timbers are certainly hopeful that Nagbe can increase his production this year.

Nagbe recorded just one goal and five assists in 2016 as he spent time on both wings and at the No. 8 position. This year, Timbers coach Caleb Porter has said that he plans to use Nagbe primarily on the left wing because analytics have shown that Nagbe produces his most goals and assists from that position.

"He produces the most goals from left wing," Porter said.

Nagbe showed very well from the left wing last week with the U.S. National Team.

U.S. National Team coach Bruce Arena started Nagbe on the left wing against Serbia and, though the game ended in a 0-0 draw, the 26-year-old managed to create the USA's two best scoring chances in the first half.

"I was excited to get my first start under Bruce," Nagbe said. "Bruce has been great to everyone in my opinion. It's a fresh start, not just for me, but a lot of guys. So, I'm looking forward to it."

Nagbe's inclusion in the USMNT January camp seemed unlikely just a few months ago.

Nagbe declined a call-up to the U.S. National Team from then-head coach Jurgen Klinsmann back in October for both family reasons and because he was reportedly feeling undervalued by Klinsmann. Following the declined call-up, Klinsmann left Nagbe off his roster for World Cup qualifiers in November, calling Nagbe's future with the USMNT into question.

But Klinsmann was fired as head coach in late November and replaced by Arena, the former head coach of the LA Galaxy.

"(Arena) knows me better," Nagbe said. "He's seen me play numerous times. I feel like that's maybe to my advantage."

After a busy offseason and a strong January camp with the USMNT, Nagbe said he returned to Portland ahead of Tuesday's training feeling energized and ready to turn his full attention to the MLS season ahead.

"It was good to come back and see the guys," Nagbe said. "It feels good to be back."

14. Back from U.S. camp, Trapp looks to lead Crew SC

By Andrew Erickson Columbus Dispatch - February 7, 2017

Wil Trapp didn't sulk after he was not named to the 23-man roster for the U.S. Men's National Team's exhibition next month against Serbia.

He didn't really have the time.

"The entire pool of players has performed well and has made our roster decisions very difficult," U.S. coach Bruce Arena said in a statement after the decision.

The most difficult thing for Trapp might have been a quick turnaround.

Two days after U.S. Soccer officially released the roster, the defensive midfielder was more than 6,000 miles from the Carson, California camp, joining Crew SC on the pitch in Brazil against Sao Paulo FC. As he works his way through his fifth Major League Soccer preseason and builds rapport with a different defense behind him, Trapp, even at 24, serves as something of an elder statesman.

"It's a young group, man," Trapp said last week of the Crew roster. "It's a hungry group that is buying in every single day more and more."

It's a group that likely will look to Trapp for leadership, especially with former captain Michael Parkhurst now suiting up for Atlanta United. Coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter said before the team's departure to Brazil that he would look to several players for leadership.

Trapp said he has spoken with Berhalter on the subject but won't try to overthink things, something he said he also tried to avoid in his third U.S. call-up.

"I think for myself it's just being the best at what I can do," Trapp said. "I think it's easy to lose sight of your identity in those bigger national team camps, but I'm just focusing on making the team better, working hard and trying to win some games."

Trapp, who spoke with Arena before departing from the January camp, said it's unlikely some of the camp's "fresh, younger guys" will see time in the national team's World Cup qualifiers in March. But between the Gold Cup and annual roster turnover, Trapp said, the national team door isn't "anywhere close to closed."

"I think what's good about Bruce is he is honest with you," Trapp said. "He is to the point, and he has really brought a renewed sense of common ground among guys in MLS as well as abroad, just working hard together for what is going to be a tough World Cup qualifying campaign."

Trapp was similarly honest when asked about the Crew's 2016 season: "It was a disappointing year, plain and simple."

"I think the hunger to get back to the top and to win a championship instead of just putting your name on the losers' trophies, so to speak, should be our goal and my goal," Trapp said. "We're here to win

15. Orlando City forward Hadji Barry eager to make most of second MLS season

By Mike Gramajo Orlando Sentinel - February 7, 2017

After being selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, Hadji Barry admitted he didn't know what to expect from himself during his rookie season with Orlando City.

But after an emotional and busy offseason, the former UCF men's soccer standout knows what it's going to take to grasp some level of success heading into his sophomore year in Major League Soccer.

"I'm more relaxed," Barry said. "I'm trying to get better than last year. I know what to expect now, last year I didn't know what to expect. . . . I was a first year rookie with a lot of nerves, now I can relax and play the game that I love."

Less than 26 days remains until Orlando City hosts New York City FC on March 5 at the club's new downtown stadium. The road to that game, however, began last December.

After 10 years away from home spanning his high school, college and MLS rookie season, Barry returned to Guinea during the offseason to reunite with his family. It was an emotional trip Barry said helped him to get focused for the challenges 2017 will bring.

"It was great . . . after 10 years of not seeing my family - mom, dad, brother, sister - it was a special moment seeing them," Barry said. "I needed that, and I feel fresh. For the past 10 years, I won't lie to you, I think about them every day because I haven't seen them."

On the field this preseason, his improvement hasn't gone unnoticed. Barry scored during Orlando City's 5-0 victory over Jacksonville University during a weekend scrimmage. During inter-squad scrimmages, the forward has been more involved.

Head coach Jason Kreis praised the second-year professional on his progress, but he hinted it's going to take time for Barry to realize his full potential.

"He comes into this season with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and feeling like he has something to prove," Kreis said. "He worked really hard in the offseason, and he's done a great job this preseason so far.

"He was a player that opened my eyes when I first got here. . . . Didn't know much about him at all. In the first match that we played against Stoke City, he played very well and scored a goal and earned his starting position. I really didn't think he would be in the starting lineup, but from what did in that match, he earned his chance."

But that short successful run toward the end of the 2016 season was followed by a fall in form, something Kreis said is common for most young players in this league.

"He was a player that showed us bright spots and went into a little bit of a rut, and we never got him quite out of that toward the end of the season," Kreis said.

Barry played eight games while starting four times for the first team in 2016. Meanwhile with Orlando City B, the attacker played 10 games while recording four goals and two assists.

Rivas' goals

For the past two seasons, there hasn't been much production from Orlando City designated player Carlos Rivas.

He knows that. And he knows it all starts with seizing the opportunity.

"My goals really are to just improve day by day," Rivas said. "I don't think I got much playing time as I wanted to last year, and my goal is to work on that and to get more minutes and goals this season."

The winger spent most of the offseason back home in his native Colombia.

The 2015 season saw Rivas play 27 games with 13 starts. The year that followed saw his appearances dwindle mostly due to injury and difficulty fitting into Kreis' plans despite scoring three goals in 21 games, eight of which he started. But Rivas was quick to admit his struggles last year and knows this year certain goals have to be accomplished.

"That's my goal, to play more this year and score more goals," he said. "I know that opportunity will come and when it does it's about taking advantage of that."

Injury update

Midfielder Brek Shea and defender Conor Donovan did not train with the team on Tuesday morning. According to Kreis, both players are suffering from flu-like symptoms and are expected to rest before rejoining the team.

16. Clint Dempsey plays first half of Sounders scrimmage loss

By Geoff Baker Seattle Times - February 7, 2017

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey took another step towards being able to compete during the regular season, playing the entire first half of his team's 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes in a scrimmage in Tucson, AZ on Tuesday. Dempsey played just 30 minutes of his team's pre-season opener on Saturday, so the additional 15 minutes was a positive step. Still, he was kept off the field in the second half as the Sounders continue to ease him slowly back into games.

Dempsey hasn't played a regular season game since late August, after which he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. A big test of his ability to come back from that will be whether he can sit down at halftime and then resume playing a second half at full speed.

Harry Shipp, as expected, sat the game out as he recovers from twisting an ankle late in Saturday's win over Portland.

On Tuesday, the Sounders had a pair of solid scoring chances in the first half as Nicolas Lodeiro's strike off a free kick was batted away at the last instant by San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham. Late in the half, first-round draft pick Brian Nana-Sinkam had a chance in close after a nifty three-way series of passes but put his shot over the net.

Things got physical near the half's end as Cameroonian midfielder Nouho Tolo went up aggressively on a header, earning the wrath of San Jose veteran Chris Wondolowski - who leaned over and yelled something in the youngster's face. Cristian Roldan immediately got between the pair and cooler heads prevailed.

The Sounders switched netminders in the second half as Tyler Miller - who had played 135 consecutive minutes this preseason in Stefan Frei's absence - took a seat and Bryan Meredith was sent on. Meredith had little chance on the game's only goal in the 59th minute as Cordell Cato's shot was partially deflected and rang off the post and in.

Three Sounders academy players - Sam Rogers, Jake Morris and Shandon Hopeau - saw playing time in the second half.

The scrimmage concluded the Arizona portion of the Sounders camp. They head back to Seattle on Wednesday and then move on to Charleston, SC next week for three more exhibition games that should prove a bit more telling than these early matchups.

17. All newest Sounder Will Bruin has ever known is scoring goals

By Todd Milles Tacoma News Tribune - February 6, 2017

Quick, can you name which current Seattle Sounders forward scored the most goals during his prep career?

It wasn't Clint Dempsey, who spent his entire youth playing for an elite club in Texas called the Dallas Texans.

And it wasn't Jordan Morris, who mainly played midfielder at Mercer Island High School, and was the Gatorade state player of the year in Washington in 2012.

It's newcomer Will Bruin.

Bruin, 27, whom the Sounders acquired from Houston on Dec. 23 in exchange for general allocation money, tallied an astounding 102 goals in four years at De Smet Jesuit High School (2005-08) in St. Louis.

The Sounders are banking on a rebound effort from Bruin, a goal-scorer with a long pedigree who is coming off his worst season in Major League Soccer in 2016 - and the worst soccer year of his life.

And not only are the Sounders hoping Bruin regains his previous form, they have similar hopes for midfielder Harry Shipp, who was acquired from Montreal after a down season in 2016.

"You try and find distressed assets and rehabilitate them, and those guys usually (end up being) good value," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerway said. "We think they are kids who are very talented and can help us."

At whatever level Bruin has played, he has shown one uncanny ability - putting the soccer ball into the back of net.

After high school, Bruin attended Indiana University where he scored 33 goals in 66 matches. In 2010, he placed second to current Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe for national collegiate player of the year after scoring 18 goals as a junior.

Bruin entered the MLS Super Draft in 2011, and was selected 11th overall by the Dynamo.

Known for his physical style and his ability to control action in the air, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Bruin scored 46 goals in his first five seasons - the sixth-highest total in the MLS during that span (2011-15).

If Bruin can approach past production as a double-digit goal scorer - that would suit Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer just fine.

"Will Bruin is a good player - a good forward," Schmetzer said. "He was a 10-12 (goal-per-season) scorer throughout his MLS career."

He made a big impact in his second season in 2012, tallying 10 goals, including a franchise-record four goals in the postseason in leading the Dynamo to the second of back-to-back MLS Cup appearances.

But after Bruin's production sagged last season - he scored four goals in 31 matches - the Dynamo were aggressive in the offseason looking for alternatives, signing Honduran standouts Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto as free agents to pair with leading scorer Andrew Wenger.

Bruin figured early on after the season that he was on his way out.

"I was ready for another challenge and another chapter in my career," Bruin said. "I just didn't know where."

Bruin said he was in Indiana having breakfast with his wife when Houston general manager Matt Jordan called him to tell him of the trade to Seattle.

"It is something I am excited for," Bruin said. "It doesn't take away anything from Houston and the six years I was there. I was drafted by them ... I maybe got a little too comfortable there. I was ready to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself again. That is when I play my best - when I am uncomfortable and on my toes."

Depending on Dempsey's health, Bruin figures to slot nicely up top in the spot that since-departed Nelson Valdez held late last season, which would enable Morris to continue playing on the perimeter.

"I've always played as a No. 9 (primary striker) if it's a one-forward system ... but I am honestly open to whatever puts me on the field," Bruin said. "I don't want to say I am one type of player, and that I am not open to growth or change."

ADDED TIME

The Sounders have loaned forward Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati for the 2017 USL campaign. Mansaray, 19, is set to join the club immediately following his return from camp with the United States U-20 squad. The youngest homegrown player in franchise history when he signed with Sounders FC in 2014 at 17, Mansaray has three career MLS appearances. ... The Sounders scrimmage against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Tucson, Arizona. The team wraps up its desert training session on Wednesday. They'll take two days off and return to practice at Starfire on Sunday.

18. San Jose Earthquakes Marvell Wynne suffering heart abnormality

By Elliott Almond San Jose Mercury News - February 6, 2017

SAN JOSE - Defensive stalwart Marvell Wynne is not training with the Earthquakes after a heart abnormality was discovered during a routine annual physical examination, the team announced Monday.

Wynne, who turns 31 in May, is undergoing more evaluations. San Jose officials will release more information once those exams are done.

The Quakes suddenly find themselves in a defensive hole with the Major League Soccer season a month away. They announced Friday that projected starter Harold Cummings underwent a successful sports hernia surgery. Cummings, 24, signed Jan. 7 as the likely successor to retired center back Clarence Goodson.

The Quakes administer electrocardiograms (EKG) to their players during the annual physical. An abnormal result could indicate a congenital heart defect, coronary artery disease, hypertension and electrical problems such as atrial fibrillation and tachycardias.

Wynne re-signed with San Jose on Jan. 17 with hopes of continuing his starting role as a right fullback who also could play in the central defense. The team last week added German fullback Florian Jungwirth, who also can play center back.

The 5-foot-9 Wynne has played 11 years in MLS with 301 career appearances. He started 63 of the Quakes' 68 regular-season matches during the past two seasons.

Wynne, the 2006 No. 1 overall MLS draft pick from UCLA, is the son of former major leaguer Marvell Wynne.

19. Speedy English import Simpson provides Union striking ability

By Matthew DeGeorge Delaware County Daily Times - February 6, 2017

Jay Simpson's expertise on MLS is limited, borne of growing but still niche viewing opportunities an ocean away.

But Simpson had seen enough game action and heard accounts of successful Brits on American shores to know what to look for when the Philadelphia Union approached. And when Union technical director Chris Albright visited him and laid out the vision the club had for the 28-year-old striker, he was sold.

"The passion that (Albright) had for the project with the club and the desire of what they wanted to achieve, it really appealed to me," Simpson said via a conference call Monday. "They brought me over to see the facilities and the city, and I love it. I wanted to come over and was grateful for the opportunity."

The English striker fills the most visible void from the Union's 2016 season, providing a viable option to the misfiring CJ Sapong. Finally arriving at the Union's training base in Clearwater, Fla., last Friday, Simpson, who was signed Jan. 9, is already hard at work.

The 5-foot-11 target man has a decade in England to his name (plus one season in Thailand). He's played at a variety of levels after emerging from the Arsenal youth system and was most prolific for Leyton Orient in League Two, the fourth tier of the English pyramid.

Two weeks ago, in assessing his new

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.