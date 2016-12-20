MLS Newsstand - December 22, 2016

December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





1. MLS unveils home openers for 2017, first games for Atlanta, Minnesota

By SI.com Staff SI.com - December 21, 2016

The opening bits of the 2017 MLS calendar have trickled out, with the league unveiling the home openers for each of the 22 teams, including the first games for expansion clubs Minnesota United and Atlanta United.

Minnesota will play in the first game of the season, opening at the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on March 3. Its first home game, which will be at temporary home TCF Bank Stadium, will be in Week 2 against Atlanta.

For its first game, Atlanta will play at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium against the New York Red Bulls on March 5. It will make that stadium its home until the new, state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium is ready later in the year.

One new stadium that is expected to be ready for opening day is in Orlando, where Orlando City SC will open its new home against New York City FC, also on March 5.

The defending champion Seattle Sounders will play on the road for their first two matches, opening at the Houston Dynamo and then heading to Montreal to face the Impact before returning to the confines of CenturyLink Field to face the Red Bulls in Week 3.

Here is the full set of home openers for the 2017 MLS season (all times Eastern). The full schedule is slated to be released prior to the January 13 MLS SuperDraft:

2. Minnesota United at Portland Timbers to open 2017 MLS season

Associated Press - December 21, 2016

NEW YORK -- Minnesota United will play its Major League Soccer opener at Portland on March 3 in the first match of the 2017 season, and Atlanta United will make its debut two days later at home against the New York Red Bulls.

Minnesota plays its first home game March 12 against Atlanta in a matchup of the two expansion teams, which raise the league's total to 22.

The league said Wednesday that 14 teams open March 4. New England is at Colorado, Chicago at Columbus, Kansas City at D.C. United, defending champion Seattle Sounders at Houston, Dallas at Los Angeles, Toronto at Salt Lake and Montreal at San Jose.

Completing the opening weekend on March 5, New York City is at Orlando in the MLS opener of the team's new stadium and Philadelphia is at Vancouver.

March 11 home openers include Salt Lake at Chicago, Dallas at Kansas City, Seattle at Montreal, Orlando at New England, Colorado at the Red Bulls and Toronto at Philadelphia. D.C. United is at New York City the following day.

The final home openers have New England at Dallas on March 18, the Red Bulls at Seattle Sounders on March 19 and Kansas City at Toronto on March 31.

3. Portland Timbers to open season against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park By Molly Blue The Oregonian - December 21, 2016

The Portland Timbers will take on expansion Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Friday, March 3, in their 2017 season opener, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Timbers opened last season at Providence Park with an emotional 2-1 win against the Columbus Crew, the opponent they defeated to close the 2015 season in the MLS Cup Championship final -- resulting in their first Major League Soccer title.

But the 2016 season ended in disappointment, as Portland went 12-14-8 in Major League Soccer, failed to win a game on the road and landed in seventh place in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs.

Here's the full press release from the Timbers:

The Portland Timbers will play host to expansion club Minnesota United FC in the opening game of the 2017 MLS season at Providence Park on Friday, March 3, it was announced today as MLS unveiled details for each club's home-opening matches for its 22nd season.

Set to begin at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific), the Timbers' match against Minnesota United FC marks the only MLS contest being played on March 3, the opening day of the 2017 MLS campaign, as Portland faces Minnesota in the expansion club's first-ever MLS match.

The complete regular-season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the United States and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The match against Minnesota United marks the sixth time the Timbers have opened at home in seven seasons in MLS, with Portland previously playing host to the Philadelphia Union (2012, 2014), New York Red Bulls (2013), Real Salt Lake (2015) and Columbus Crew SC (2016) to start its respective seasons. The match against Minnesota marks the second time the Timbers open their home schedule against a Western Conference opponent.

Since 2011, Portland is 3-0-3 in MLS home openers, and the Timbers have logged a 27-5-16 overall regular-season record against Western Conference opponents at Providence Park since the start of 2013 season.

During the 2017 MLS regular season, each club will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away, with clubs facing select opponents within their conference three times. Teams will face each non-conference opponent once during the season.

4. Minnesota United's MLS debut March 3 at Portland

By Andy Greder Pioneer Press - December 21, 2016

Minnesota United will make its Major League Soccer debut on March 3 against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Ore., the team announced Wednesday.

The Timbers-Loons game at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 3 will also be the first game of the MLS season; all other teams play later that weekend.

The Loons will then make their home MLS debut against fellow expansion franchise Atlanta United at 4 p.m. March 12 at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota and Atlanta will be the 21st and 22nd teams to join the league next season.

United's opening two games are expected to be nationally televised, with the full 34-game schedule, including 17 home matches, will be released in January.

Minnesota United, which is currently building its roster, will open training camp on Jan. 23. The team is scheduled to travel to Casa Grande, Ariz., to play the New England Revolution on Jan. 31, the Revs said last week. The Loons' full schedule in Arizona has not been released.

The Loons will then go to Portland to play in the Simple Invitational round-robin preseason tournament against the Vancouver Whitecaps (Feb. 9), the Timbers (Feb. 12) and Real Salt Lake (Feb. 15).

Loons Sporting Director Manny Lagos said Wednesday on KFXN-FM that additional player contracts are close to be being done, and that Miguel Ibarra would be a "great fit" in Minnesota.

5. Atlanta United will open against New York Red Bulls

By Doug Roberson Atlanta Journal-Constitution - December 21, 2016

Atlanta United will open its inaugural 2017 season hosting New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. on March 5 at Georgia Tech's Bobby Stadium.

Atlanta will go on the road for its next game to play fellow expansion team Minnesota United at 5 p.m. on March 12 in Week 2.

MLS revealed each of the league's 22 teams' first home games on Wednesday. The entire schedule will be released before the draft on Jan. 13.

"We've all been counting down the days and we finally have a date to circle on our calendars," club president Darren Eales said in a statement from the team. "I know our fans are just as excited as we are to get started and we look forward to hosting this historic match in front of a packed house at Bobby Dodd Stadium."

New York Red Bulls feature U.S. men's national team player Sacha Kljestan and Dax McCarty in midfield with Bradley Wright-Phillips at forward among its notable players.

New York finished first in the Eastern Conference in the 2016 season with 57 points, but had a poor away record of 3-7-7. They were beaten by Montreal in the playoffs.

Minnesota United, like Atlanta United, is still putting its roster together. It played in the NASL last season. The Loons are coached by Adrian Heath, whose son Harrison is a midfielder for Atlanta. Both were formerly with Orlando SC.

Atlanta United will play in Bobby Dodd until construction on Mercedes-Benz Stadium is completed. The target is the summer.

The team surpassed 22,000 season-ticket sales months ago, and has repeatedly declined to provide an updated total.

First games A look at Atlanta United's first two opponents: New York Red Bulls Twitter: @NewYorkRedBulls Coach: Jesse Marsch. Year Founded: 1995. Stadium: Red Bull Arena (25,000). Famous past players: Jozy Altidore, Juan Pablo Angel, Claudio Reyna, Thierry Henry and Rafael Marquez. Notable current players: Sacha Kljestan, Dax McCarty and Bradley Wright-Phillips. Rivals: NYCFC, D.C. United, Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution. MLS Cup: 2008 (Runners-up). U.S. Open Cup: 2003 (Runners-up). Supporters' Shield: 2015, 2013. - About Minnesota Twitter: @MNUFC Coach: Adrian Heath. Year Founded: 2010. Stadium: TFC Bank Stadium (52,535).

6. MLS Eastern Conference finalists TFC, Impact open 2017 on the road

Associated Press - December 21, 2016

TORONTO - Expansion Minnesota United FC will kick off the 2017 Major League Soccer Season in front of the Timbers Army on March 3 in Portland.

Toronto FC and Montreal open on the road March 4 against Real Salt Lake and San Jose, respectively, while the Vancouver Whitecaps host the Philadelphia Union on March 5 at B.C. Place Stadium to wrap up the opening weekend.

The league announced the home openers for all 22 clubs on Wednesday. The rest of the schedule will be released in early January.

For Vancouver, the regular-season kickoff comes three days after the Whitecaps entertain the New York Red Bulls in the return leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final.

Atlanta United, the second expansion team, makes its league debut at home March 5 against the New York Red Bulls at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium.

"We've all been counting down the days and we finally have a date to circle on our calendars," club president Darren Eales said in a statement.

Atlanta will move into its new Mercedes-Benz Stadium home later in the season.

Montreal opens at home March 11 against the champion Sounders at Olympic Stadium. Vancouver has a bye in Week 2.

Toronto continues on the road in Week 2, playing in Philadelphia on March 11. Home fans won't see Toronto FC at BMO Field until March 31 -- Week 5 -- when Sporting Kansas City comes to BMO Field. There is no word yet whether Toronto will have an early bye to soften four weeks away from home but TFC is no stranger to opening on the road.

Due to stadium renovations, Toronto played the first eight games of both the 2015 and 2016 seasons away from home. Its home opener was May 10 in 2015 and May 7 in 2016.

For Toronto president Bill Manning, the 2017 season opener in Sandy, Utah, will mark a homecoming. He spent eight seasons as president of Real Salt Lake and Rio Tinto Stadium prior to joining Toronto in October 2015.

Minnesota and Atlanta won't have to wait long to see how the two fledgling clubs measure up. They will face off March 12 at TCF Bank Stadium, currently home to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The new soccer team will play at the University of Minnesota before moving into its new US$150-million venue in nearby St. Paul during the 2018 season.

"To host at home against the other expansion team is always going to be a good storyline," Minnesota United sporting director Manny Lagos said in a statement. "There's going to be a connection that we're always going to have with them because of the timing of our expansion into MLS."

In a battle of 2015 expansion teams, Orlando opens at home against New York City FC on March 5 in its new 25,500-capacity downtown stadium.

The two New York teams meet March 12 at Yankee Stadium.

Seattle will open the home half of its schedule March 19 against the Red Bulls at CenturyLink Field.

Each team will play 34 games, 17 at home and 17 away. They will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away -- meeting some conference opponents three times. They will play non-conference opponents once.

7. Orlando City opens 2017 season at home in new stadium against NYCFC

By Alicia DelGallo Orlando Sentinel - December 21, 2016

Grass was installed in Orlando City's downtown stadium Tuesday, marking another milestone in its completion coming right on schedule - a good thing because there is no room for delays.

The Lions' 2017 season opener will be March 5 at 5 p.m. in their new home against New York City FC. The two teams played their inaugural matches against one another in 2015 at Camping World Stadium (then the Citrus Bowl) in front of a record-breaking crowd of 62,500 people.

All Major League Soccer openers for next year were released Wednesday morning. Full schedules are expected in early January.

A natural rivalry formed between Orlando City and NYCFC as both entered the league in 2015. Over the past two years it has grown with gritty matches and the hiring of Lions head coach Jason Kreis in July, months after NYC fired him.

The opener will be the seventh meeting between the sides, with Orlando City leading the all-time series 3-1-2.

After the home opener, Orlando City will head north to Gillette Stadium for its first away match of the season against the New England Revolution March 11.

A limited amount of single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public in February 2017, according to the club. Members of Orlando City's LionNation program will receive first access to tickets when they become available. Orlando City's 18,000 season tickets are sold out.

Each club will play a total of 34 matches, 17 home and 17 away. They will face each conference opponent twice during the regular season, home and away, select three additional games against conference opponents and also face non-conference opponents once.

8. Dynamo report: Center back Adolfo Machado joins fold

By Corey Roepken Houston Chronicle - December 21, 2016

It appears the Dynamo will be hard at work all the way up to Christmas.

The club continued its busy week Wednesday when it announced the signing of Panamanian center back Adolfo Machado on permanent transfer from Costa Rican giant Saprissa.

Machado's acquisition comes one day after the Dynamo added 20-year old Honduran striker Alberth Elis on loan from Mexican club Monterrey.

One more acquisition is expected this week. Sources confirmed Wednesday that the club is close to signing Honduran forward/winger Romell Quioto to a permanent transfer.

For the last three years, Quioto, 25, has played for Honduran club Olimpia, which is also a former club of Elis and current Dynamo players Boniek Garcia and Jose Escalante

Quioto scored 36 goals in 78 appearances. He also has scored four goals in 27 appearances with the senior national team.

Machado, 31, has played with Costa Rican giant Saprissa for three years, appearing in 130 matches. He also has 45 caps with the Panamanian senior national team.

Elis, who will be classified as a Young Designated Player, might be the most exciting of the three, considering how desperate the Dynamo have been for an improved attack. He is a speedy forward who also can play wide. He scored 25 goals in 62 appearances with Olimpia from 2013-15.

Elis has four goals in 27 appearances with the Honduras national team.

"With his speed, he breaks the line of defense," Dynamo coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "Every game he plays, he is always looking to make runs through the defense and try to get the ball behind them. In today's soccer, that is something very valuable and not easy to have."

Opening game against Sounders

The Dynamo will open the 2017 season with a home game March 4 at 7:30 p.m. against reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders FC.

The teams met three times in 2016, with all three meetings ending in draws.

9. Pressure mounting: 6 USMNT stars who face make-or-break 2017 seasons

By Paul Tenorio FourFourTwo.com - December 21, 2016

With Bruce Arena back in charge of the U.S. men's national team and January camp just around the corner, plenty of players in the American soccer pool seem on the verge of opportunities that may not have existed with Jurgen Klinsmann still in charge.

Whenever new faces are thrown into the mix, however, some more established veterans are pushed out the door. The Gold Cup this summer could be the perfect tournament for that sort of transition, and it makes 2017 is a make-or-break year for several players both on the fringe of the U.S. pool or looking to lock down a spot with the team in 2018.

Here is a look at a few players who face make-or-break seasons with the U.S. national team in 2017:

Brad Guzan The goalkeeper is likely to be a part of the roster that goes to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but if Guzan wants to grab hold of the starting job he'll have the best chance to do so in 2017. Tim Howard will likely miss the March qualifiers due to an adductor injury that required surgery. That leaves an opening in net for the U.S., and Guzan may be leaving Middlesbrough and moving back to MLS to get the playing time he needs to make a claim for the job. If he earns the job in March and plays well enough to keep it through the Gold Cup, Guzan may just unseat Howard for the starting job in this cycle.

If Guzan isn't able to start in March or misses out on that opening, it could not only be enough for Howard to hold on to the No. 1 job, but it could also open the door for the likes of Bill Hamid, Ethan Horvath or others to jump him in the rotation after 2018.

Graham Zusi When at his best, the winger was one of the more consistent pros in U.S. soccer. Unfortunately, injuries have limited Zusi over the past two seasons. The injuries haven't been enough to keep Zusi on the bench - he's played 46 regular season games over the past two seasons - but playing through pain has kept Zusi from being as dynamic as he was in 2011-2014, when he racked up 21 goals and 38 assists.

With a new crop of young wingers coming into the national team, Zusi will need to prove he's capable of again reaching that consistent level of performances that helped him earn a starting job at the 2014 World Cup. Otherwise, Zusi could be pushed out of the national team picture.

Perry Kitchen The U.S. has relied for the past two cycles on a central midfield pairing of Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones. The latter, however, is reaching the late stages of his career, and there doesn't appear to be a natural replacement in the pool.

Kitchen has been given chances to fill that role, but he's yet to truly grasp the job. A move to Europe helped bring him on to Klinsmann's radar, but with Arena in charge now, Kitchen will face competition from the likes of Dax McCarty and other MLS players.

If the Hearts captain is going to have a chance to be the successor in central midfield, he's going to have to win the job in 2017 with breakthrough performances at the Gold Cup.

Juan Agudelo He's still just 24 years old, but Agudelo will need to have a true breakthrough season in 2017 if he's going to work his way back into the U.S. national team picture.

Agudelo has all the talent in the world, but he hasn't been able to show the consistency necessary to earn a job with the U.S. The path is tougher now with the likes of Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood and Jordan Morris ahead of him in the pecking order. Agudelo has scored seven goals in each of the last three seasons for the New England Revolution, but he'll need more production in 2017 if he wants a chance to get back into the picture under Bruce Arena.

It sounds like he'll get his chance to make an impression at January camp.

Brek Shea He is one of the most athletic players in the U.S. pool, but Shea has struggled since returning from Stoke City and fell out of the U.S. picture. The upcoming year needs to be one in which Shea makes a claim for why he deserves to be in the picture.

Shea's struggles haven't been all his fault. He showed plenty of promise as a left back for Orlando City, playing far better than what fans said on social media, but he got yanked around from midfield to defense due to injuries in Orlando. Shea has world-class size and speed, but he needs consistency and he needs to be in the right system.

He can help the U.S. national team if that happens, especially if they lean toward a 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, but he'll need a strong start to the 2017 season in order to earn a chance under Arena.

Darlington Nagbe The Portland playmaker fell out of favor with the U.S. under Klinsmann, and he dropped a bit in production with the Timbers in 2016. With new leadership under Arena, however, Nagbe could be the player to open things up in the final third for the U.S.

Arena has mentioned a potential Pulisic-Kljestan pairing in central midfield, but playing Nagbe-Kljestan with Pulisic on the left wing is another enticing option. In order to get that chance, however, Nagbe will have to win Arena over in January camp and prove his quality in the domestic league translates to the international stage. It's not an easy jump for all players, but if Nagbe shows well in January, he could get an opportunity to lock down a job at the Gold Cup this summer.

If Nagbe misses out, it might be tough to break in before the World Cup, especially if Arena settles on that Pulisic-Kljestan pairing in the middle of the park.

10. Earthquakes make Cal star second Homegrown player

By Elliott Almond The Mercury News - December 21, 2106

SAN JOSE - Cal defensive star Nick Lima has become the Earthquakes' second Homegrown player, the team announced Wednesday.

In a move that gives San Jose's farm system a boost, Lima joins midfielder Tommy Thompson as the Quakes' only players signed out of the youth academy.

Lima, a former Castro Valley High School football player, has been around the Earthquakes for seven years, even joining the team on a trip to Tottenham in 2011. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound fullback also played for Quakes affiliate Burlingame Dragons this summer. Bears defender Josh Morton, another Quakes academy player, joined Lima on the Dragons' backline.

"We have worked closely with Nick since he was in high school, through his time at Cal and with the first team and PDL," interim general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement. "He will make a great addition to the Quakes' talented young core."

The two-time All-Pac-12 performer finished his club career with the Cupertino-based De Anza Force. Major League Soccer officials had to approve the deal because players must be with a team for at least a year to gain Homegrown status.

Lima, 22, had six goals and nine assists as a three-year starter at Cal who proved to efficient on offense and defense.

"From what I've seen of Nick, both at Cal and in training sessions, he's capable of playing both sides of the field and likes to get forward and attack," Earthquakes coach Dominic Kinnear said in a statement. "He has a great competitive spirit, and we're very excited to see him in preseason with us in the coming months and beyond."

The signing comes at a time left fullback Jordan Stewart isn't returning after four years in San Jose. The Earthquakes are the league's only team to have just one Homegrown player until Lima joined.

Now the Quakes can focus on re-signing such players as right fullback Marvell Wynne, who is out of contract, and Thompson.

11. Minnesota United trades goalkeeper in deal with links to acquiring Miguel Ibarra

By Paul Klauda Star Tribune - December 21, 2016

Ibarra was a fan favorite during three seasons with the Loons, who still must negotiate with his Mexican club to secure his return.

Minnesota United has traded expansion draft pick goalkeeper Jeff Attinella to Portland in exchange for the Timbers' second-round pick in the 2018 SuperDraft.

The deal reportedly is linked to Minnesota United trying to engineer the return of former Loon Miguel Ibarra, a fan favorite who played with the Loons for three seasons.

Portland drafted Ibarra as the 27th pick in the 2012 Major League Soccer supplement draft. When he was unable to catch on there, then-Timbers front office executive Amos Magee recommended him to United coach Manny Lagos, a longtime friend of Magee's. Lagos is now Minnesota United's sporting director and Magee is director of player personnel.

Ibarra's impressive play with the Loons led to him earning the North American Soccer League's Golden Ball award iin 2014 and call-ups to the U.S. men's national team.

Nicknamed "Batman,'' Ibarra was transferred to Club Leon, which plays in Liga MX in Mexico, for about $1 million in 2015. The deal also included two friendly matches in Minnesota. The second one, last June, drew more than 18,000 fans to Target Field.

Ibarra reportedly has not had much playing time in Mexico's top league. While Minnesota reportedly acquired MLS rights to Ibarra, the club still needs to work out arrangements with him and his Mexican club to bring him back.

Attinella, 28, was the Loons' fourth of five picks in the MLS expansion draft last week. He previously played with Real Salt Lake.

The Attinella trade is Minnesota United's second deal involving an expansion draft pick.

Minnesota had traded No. 1 choice Chris Duvall, a defender with New York, to Montreal for Johan Venegas, whom the Impact had protected from the draft. Venegas, an offensive-minded midfielder, has played forward for his native Costa Rica in international matches.

Other players selected in the draft are midfielders Collen Warner and Mohammed Saeid, and forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen.

Minnesota United holds the first pick in the 2017 SuperDraft of college players on Jan. 13.

Training camp is set to begin Jan. 23. The club is expected to train in Arizona until early February. The New England Revolution has announced a preseason match with United on Jan. 31 in Casa Grande, Ariz.

The team expects to shift to Portland to train until the middle of the month, including three games in the Portland Tournament, which it played in last year. The regular season is expected to start in March, with the team playing its home matches at TCF Bank Stadium.

The club also is seeking to sign three-year Minnesota veteran Christian Ramirez, who led the NASL in scoring in two of the last three seasons.

12. Could European star Nikolic's signing be turning point for Chicago Fire?

By Orrin Schwarz Daily Herald - December 20, 2016

As soccer player resumes go, Nemanja Nikolic's doesn't rate with the best Major League Soccer teams have ever signed.

He's no David Villa, Kaka or Steven Gerrard, names even casual soccer fans can recognize.

But Nikolic has made a name for himself in Europe, and his signing Tuesday could wind up being one of the biggest in Chicago Fire history if the club can build on this move and get him some help. Nikolic can be one of the players who propels the Fire out of the MLS basement and back into MLS -- and Chicago sports scene -- relevance.

Maybe.

The truth is it's a long way out of the hole the Fire has dug for itself the past seven seasons, and one player isn't going to get the Fire out of that hole alone unless his last name is Messi. But Nikolic's signing could be a turning point for this club, at long last.

Nikolic led the Polish league in scoring last season with 28 goals, 12 more than the No. 2 scorer. He is the reigning Polish league Player of the Year and played for Hungary at the 2016 European Championships. And he scored a hat trick in his final game last week with Legia Warsaw.

"This was a significant signing," Fire GM Nelson Rodriguez said. "There was many other suitors for his services and many other offers that Legia Warsaw had received."

Nikolic is signed as a designated player in MLS. Rodriguez said the Fire paid a seven-figure transfer fee to Legia Warsaw for Nikolic, and he is signed for three years.

"Nemanja was one of our top priorities this off-season and a player we had been tracking for the better part of 7-8 months," said Rodriguez, speaking on a media conference call from Poland after the signing. " ... He has an insatiable desire to score goals and to win."

Nikolic probably will pair up front with Michael de Leeuw, added at midseason last year, with de Leeuw playing underneath Nikolic for coach Veljko Paunovic.

"We think that they will be extremely complementary," Rodriguez said.

But Rodriguez knows he is far from done. His roster still has only 17 players on it, with two open international slots and one open DP slot.

"We feel that this is the first step in an off-season that we have carefully orchestrated and feel very good about securing his services in advance of the holidays," Rodriguez said.

"The next steps are we set out to try in this off-season to find a game-breaker, a boss and some help in central midfield. Now some of those could overlap one another. ... But we still need to improve our central midfield."

The Fire is looking to pry German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger away from Manchester United, where the 32-year-old has fallen out of favor. The Fire also is interested in Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado, 30, now with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Both not only would bring good name recognition to Chicago, they also would show the Fire is willing to invest big money to finally fix its roster.

"We have three primary targets," Rodriguez said, avoiding talking specifically about players under contract to other clubs. "We believe we are making progress against at least two of those, and we are working aggressively to close whichever one we can first."

Help could be on the way.

Follow Orrin on Twitter @Orrin_Schwarz

13. Atlanta United signs Peterson

By Doug Roberson The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - December 21, 2016

Atlanta United has signed free agent Jacob Peterson, a forward formerly of Sporting KC.

Peterson joins Jeff Larentowicz, a midfielder, as the MLS expansion team's first two free-agent signings in the recently opened window.

Peterson, 30, has played the past 11 seasons in MLS, starting with Colorado (2006-09), Toronto (2010-11), San Jose (2011) and KC, (2012-16). He has scored 22 goals in 246 appearances. He scored a career-high six goals in 21 appearances for KC during the 2016 regular season, including scoring their goal of the year against Seattle.

"We set clear goals during this offseason to add league experience in key areas," Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in a statement from the team. "Jacob is another player who's enjoyed a long and productive career in MLS and we're pleased that he's decided to sign with our club."

Peterson didn't crack the lineup in KC's first 11 games before he eventually started 10 consecutive matches, including scoring goals in consecutive games. He didn't play because of the addition of Brad Davis, combined with a foot injury that prevented him from being at his best in the preseason.

He is the team's 19th signing and will depth and experience at midfield. His nickname is "The Answer."

He joins goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Alec Kann, defenders Michael Parkhurst, Zach Loyd, Mike Ambrose and Mark Bloom, midfielders Andrew Carleton, Chris Goslin, Harrison Heath, Chris McCann, Kevin Kratz, Hector Villalba, Miguel Almiron and Larentowicz, and forwards Kenwyne Jones, Jeffrey Otoo, Brandon Vazquez and Romario Williams.

Atlanta United can continue to try to sign free agents. It can also add players during the second stage of the re-entry draft, which will be held Thursday.

Atlanta United's new players

Atlanta United has added 10 players in the past 10 days:

Mikey Ambrose Position: Defender Height: 5-9 Age: 23 From: El Paso, Texas How acquired: Selected in expansion draft. Made five appearances for Orlando last season. ... Began his career with Austin in USL. ... Played in college for Maryland. ... Has played for U.S. youth national teams at Under-17, U18 and U20 levels.

- Mark Bloom Position: Defender Height: 5-11 Age: 29 From: Marietta How acquired: In trade with Toronto for goalkeeper Clint Irwin following expansion draft. Twitter: @markbloom21 Has 39 appearances in MLS, all with Toronto. ... Played at Lassiter High. ... Played at Berry College. ... Typically used as a right back. ... Played for the Silverbacks.

- Harrison Heath Position: Midfielder Height: 5-11 Age: 20 From: England, though he counts as a domestic player. How acquired: In exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2019 draft. Twitter: @harrisonheathy1 Has played in six games, including five starts, with Orlando the previous two seasons. ... Appeared in 13 games with Orlando City B in the USL last season, scoring one goal. ... Son of former Orlando coach Adrian Heath, now the coach of Minnesota United. ... Seems like more of a role player for Atlanta United while he continues to develop.

- Alec Kann Position: Goalkeeper Height: 6-4 Age: 26 From: Decatur, Ga. How acquired: Selected in expansion draft. Twitter: @akann90 Kann made seven starts for Sporting KC in 2016. ... Played at Lakeside High School. ... Originally signed with Chicago in 2013. ... Played in college at Furman.

- Kevin Kratz Position: Midfielder Height: 5-8 Age: 29 From: Germany. How acquired: In exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2020 draft. Made 122 appearances in the Bundesliga, including 89 with 12 goals for Bayer Leverkusen's B team. ... Didn't make an appearance for Philadelphia after arriving on loan earlier this year. ... Though some are slotting him into Atlanta United's seems that it's too early to tell how he will fit into Gerardo Martino's team and the league.

- Jeff Larentowicz Position: Midfielder Height: 6-1 Age: 33 From: Pasadena, Calif. How acquired: As a free agent, the first signed by the team. Among field players in MLS, he is No. 11 all-time in minutes played (27,640) and No. 19 in appearances (324). ... He has played in at least 23 games each year since the 2006. ... Teams he has been on have won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2007), four MLS Eastern Conference Championships (2005, 2006, 2007, 2010) and the MLS Cup (2010).

- Zach Loyd Position: Defender Height: 5-10 Age: 29 From: Tulsa How acquired: In expansion draft. Twitter: @zachloyd Made 180 appearances for Dallas. ... Can play multiple positions in defense. ... Has made three appearances for U.S. men's national team. ... After sustaining a concussion last season, he has been cleared to play. ... Good with his feet, which is important in manager Gerardo Martino's system.

- Michael Parkhurst Position: Defender Height: 5-11 Age: 32 From: Providence, R.I. How acquired: Undisclosed amount of General Allocation Money in trade with Columbus.

Twitter: @mfparkhurst Has made 215 appearances, including 214 starts, in seven seasons in MLS with New England and then Columbus. ... Also played in Denmark and Germany. ... Has made 24 appearances in the U.S. men's national team, including the 2007 and '13 Gold Cups. ... Seems to certainly be a starter in the back line for Atlanta United. ... A four-time MLS all-star.

"Michael is a fantastic addition for us, give his veteran leadership and MLS experience. He's proven to be an effective captain and is an ideal role model for some of the younger players on our club," Atlanta United Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in statement provided by the team. "Also, he's a very intelligent defender and good on the ball, which fits in nicely with our style of play."

- Jacob Peterson Position: Forward Height: Age: 30 From: Portage, Mich. How acquired: Signed as free agent. Twitter: @JACOB_PETERSON More than 240 appearances in the MLS regular season, scoring 22 goals with 17 assists. ... Scored a career-high six goals last season for Sporting KC. ... Previous high was four goals, scoring with KC in 2012 and in Colorado in 2006 during his rookie season.

- Romario Williams Position: Forward Height: 5-11 Age: 22 From: Jamaica How acquired: In exchange for a third-round pick in 2018 draft. If he plays in 2017, the pick instead becomes a second-round selection. Twitter: @williams_romy17 Picked third in 2015 SuperDraft after scoring 18 goals at UCF. ... Has started just two games in two seasons with the Impact. ... Was loaned to Charleston in the USL this season, where he played with Atlanta United players Alex Tambakis, Andrew Carleton and Jeffrey Otoo. ... Played in 27 games for the Battery with 10 goals and an assist. ... Has potential to become a starter for Atlanta United, but perhaps not in the 2017 season.

14. Former Sporting KC forward Jacob Peterson signs with Atlanta

By Sam McDowell Kansas City Star - December 21, 2016

Another staple of the Peter Vermes era won't be returning to Sporting Kansas City in 2017.

Free agent forward Jacob Peterson has signed with MLS expansion club Atlanta United, the team announced Wednesday.

Peterson, 30, played five seasons in Kansas City, scoring a career-high six goals in 2016. He is the second player with a five-year tenure to pursue other plans after midfielder Paulo Nagamura announced his retirement earlier this month.

Like Nagamura, Peterson was highly-regarded by Vermes for his tenacity on the field. In 2016, that equaled career-best production, too. In his 11th MLS season, Peterson set career highs with 18 starts, six goals, 37 shots and 13 shots on goal.

Because he has been in the league for eight seasons and is older than 28, Peterson qualified for MLS free agency for the first time in his career. Sporting Kansas City opted to let him test the market. The club is thought to be pursuing upgrades to its wing position, with that search centralizing on younger talent. Peterson better fit the wish list for an Atlanta team that has already spent significant designated player funds and was looking to complement those expenditures with MLS experience.

Peterson received Sporting Kansas City's club goal of the year award last fall for a tally against Seattle in a 3-0 victory at Children's Mercy Park. From the inside edge of the penalty area, Peterson lofted a shot toward the far post that reached that splashed the side netting.

15. Dynamo acquire 20-year old Honduran striker Alberth Elis on loan

By Corey Roepken Chron.com - December 20, 2016

Alberth Elis' name was the first one Wilmer Cabrera mentioned to Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan when he was hired as the club's coach in October.

That was music to Jordan's ears because he had been tracking Elis for a year and a half. The Honduran international already was on the Dynamo's discovery list.

The Dynamo eventually got Elis to sing the same tune and on Tuesday announced they had acquired him on a year-long loan from Mexican club Monterrey.

The deal includes a Dynamo option to buy. Elis, a 20-year old striker, will be classified as a Young Designated Player, just like 21-year old Colombian Mauro Manotas.

Cabrera saw Elis play several times at the youth international level during his time on FIFA and CONCACAF technical study groups. Cabrera was there in 2015 when Elis scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over the United States in the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

He said on Tuesday that he always thought Elis would be a dynamic player in Major League Soccer.

"With his speed he breaks the line of defense," Cabrera said. "Every game that he plays he is always looking to make runs through the defense and try to get the ball behind them. In today's soccer that is something very valuable and not easy to have."

Elis scored 25 goals in 62 appearances for Honduran side Olimpia between 2013 and 2016. Elis moved on to Monterray but appeared in only five games. That concerned Elis and is one of the things he expressed to Cabrera when they met in the security line at a Honduran airport.

"He wanted to be in place where he can play more," Cabrera said. "For me, that was the impulse, the alarm, the window that I saw. From that moment we worked directly with Monterrey."

Houston's work was far from finished. Jordan said the club used an aggressive approach that included plenty of personal touch such as in-person meetings in Mexico and Honduras.

Ultimately, Jordan said, the Dynamo beat out 'more than a few MLS clubs' and 'several teams in Mexico and Europe' to acquire Elis.

In addition to his success with the Honduras U-23 team that qualified for the Olympics, Elis has 15 caps with the Honduran senior national team and has scored three goals. He made his senior team debut in October 2014 as an 18-year old.

That is a rare feat for a soccer player in Central America so it was easy for the Dynamo and other clubs to notice Elis' talent. It just so happened that Cabrera had noticed it, too, making Elis an obvious target once the Dynamo named him the head coach.

"We saw everything the same way," Jordan said. "For the better part of two years we have been tracking him. We feel he is one of the bright talents in the CONCACAF region."

16. Predicting 5 Breakout Stars in MLS in 2017

By Joe Tansey Bleacher Report - December 20, 2016

The second the 2016 Major League Soccer season ended, the full focus of the league shifted to the beginning of the 2017 campaign, which starts in late February for some sides.

Transactions within the league and transfers from abroad have already been made by some, and the number of them will ramp up once the January transfer window opens.

A lot of attention will be centered on the additions to MLS, but there is already a bounty of young talent in North America ready to break out on the national stage.

Last season saw the emergence of Jordan Morris as a key scorer for the Seattle Sounders and Keegan Rosenberry as one of the top full-backs in the league for Philadelphia.

We've predicted five players who will follow in the footsteps of Morris and Rosenberry and become the breakout stars of the 2017 MLS campaign.

Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

Cristian Roldan received plenty of hype when he entered the 2015 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Washington. He somehow fell to the Seattle Sounders at the 16th overall pick.

Just like some predicted on draft day two years ago, there are 15 clubs kicking themselves because they didn't pick the American midfielder.

Roldan emerged as a key contributor during the second half of Seattle's run to MLS Cup, but he should reach a higher platform in 2017 as the main man next to midfield bulldog Osvaldo Alonso.

The 21-year-old has the potential to be the future of the United States men's national team alongside his good friend Jordan Morris.

For Roldan to take the first big step on the international stage, possibly at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, he needs to continue to display consistency next to one of the best defensive midfielders in MLS history.

Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake

There will be few familiar faces left at Real Salt Lake by the time the season opener rolls around in early March.

Center-back Justen Glad will be one of the returning starters for the Claret and Cobalt as they try to get younger while moving back into contention for a spot in the postseason.

The 19-year-old defender started the regular season in good form, but he drifted off the radar as RSL faded down the Western Conference standings.

Glad will be tasked with leading a back line that has already lost Jamison Olave's veteran presence. The young American will receive help from goalkeeper Nick Rimando in terms of leadership, but 2017 could be the year Glad emerges as a key figure at RSL himself.

Sean Davis, New York Red Bulls

At some point in the near future, youth will replace experience for good in the New York Red Bulls midfield.

Sean Davis, 23, proved during Dax McCarty's injury absence in the summer that he is more than capable of filling the shoes of either the Red Bulls captain or Felipe when the time comes.

Davis is one of many homegrown players making their way through the ranks at the club, with Alex Muyl and Connor Lade already locking down positions in the starting lineup.

If he impresses manager Jesse Marsch in the preseason, Davis should be a fixture in the middle of the park during the Red Bulls' busy fixture list that includes the CONCACAF Champions League knockout round at the start of the campaign.

Zack Steffen, Columbus Crew

Zack Steffen's name has been floated around in American soccer circles for a few years, but not many people have seen him play stateside.

That could change in 2017 if Steffen wins the starting goalkeeper job with the Columbus Crew. That position appears to be Steffen's to lose after Steve Clark's contract option was declined.

Steffen was the first-choice goalkeeper during the United States' run into the quarterfinals at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand, but he failed to gain enough club experience with Freiburg in Germany before moving to MLS.

The 21-year-old has the potential to be the best player in the crowded field to replace Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, but he's currently behind Ethan Horvath, Bill Hamid and a few others.

Steffen's stock will immediately rise if he can earn some playing time in Columbus and shine as the Crew attempt to regain a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Alphonso Davies, Vancouver Whitecaps

If you aren't acquainted with Alphonso Davies yet, it would be a good idea to do so before March.

The 16-year-old Canadian phenom signed a first-team deal with the Vancouver Whitecaps in July, and he impressed during the few occasions he took the pitch at the end of the year.

The Whitecaps are in need of another creative player to partner Kekuta Manneh in the final third, and if Davies avoids the pressure-packed hype machine that will inevitably surround him, he could turn into a valuable weapon for Carl Robinson's side.

Davies won't likely begin the season in the starting lineup. He's a player whose role will grow once he proves his worth on a consistent basis for a decent stretch off the bench.

Joe Tansey covers MLS for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter; @JTansey90.

17. Antoine Griezmann eyes a future in MLS, with David Beckham in Miami

By Staff SI.com - December 20, 2016

Atletico Madrid and France national team star forward Antoine Griezmann has his eye on a potential future move to MLS-to David Beckham's potential future team.

In an interview with France Football, Griezmann said that he'd want to play, at some point, in the United States, and he singled out Beckham's Miami project as the destination. Now, Beckham has yet to lock down his MLS expansion franchise, and the time is ticking for him in Miami, according to league commissioner Don Garber. Furthermore, Griezmann is signed with Atletico Madrid through 2021, so plenty needs to transpire in order for fans in the U.S. to entertain the thought of the third-place finisher in the 2016 Ballon d'Or voting playing for them.

Nevertheless, Griezmann has stoked the embers on the MLS rumor mill.

"I love the States," Griezmann said. "I want to have an NBA season ticket and go and watch each game with my children. I already see myself there. I don't know which city yet, but why not in Beckham's franchise in Miami? It would be the best to play under Beckham."

Griezmann, 25, is coming off back-to-back 22-goal seasons in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, though he has just six in 15 league games this year and hasn't scored in league play since Oct. 2. He's added three more in six Champions League matches for Atleti, which drew Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

18. Eight MLS head coaches take part in US Soccer's "Pro Course" pilot project

By Charles Boehm MLSsoccer - December 20, 2016

Eleven current or former MLS head coaches were among the graduating class of US Soccer's first-ever Pro License Coaching Course, a year-long pilot project that concluded in Chicago over the weekend.

Current MLS bosses Gregg Berhalter, Jeff Cassar, Jim Curtin, Jason Kreis, Pablo Mastroeni, Ben Olsen, Oscar Pareja and Peter Vermes took part in the course, along with John Hackworth, Omid Namazi, Tab Ramos, Sigi Schmid and Richie Williams.

The federation considers this "Pro Course" to be the highest form of coaching licensing offered in North America, comprising a new rung on the education ladder above the US Soccer A license, and intended to "complete the pathway from the grassroots to professional coaching."

Each coach was asked to create and execute a custom, individualized plan based on their needs, while the wider group set new standards for the next generation of coaches. With topics ranging from leadership philosophies to tactical periodization, the course was delivered over the past 12 months via in-person instruction, club visits, final assessments, webinars and expert guest speakers like Jurgen Klinsmann, authors Daniel Coyle and Doug Lemov, Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, fitness specialist John Cone and many others.

"It's a great privilege being part of this pioneering group," Pareja told ussoccer.com. "I would tell the next group of candidates that this is a great step in your coaching education. The methodology is different. There is an evolution in the course as well towards the challenges that we face every day with our competition, development and management. All of these areas are covered in a way that is based on the experiences that we have and develops our identity, which is something that, in my opinion, was the highlight."

US Soccer's Director of Coaching Education Nico Romeijn and National Coach Educator Wim van Zwam oversaw the process, which they consider a new milestone for aspiring coaches with ambitions of working at the professional level.

"This continuation and advancement in coaching education aligns with the long-term objective of U.S. Soccer, which is to develop world-class players, coaches, and referees," van Zwam said. "There is a large shift in our mentality and what we are emphasizing at a federation level is to help improve the level of our coaches who, in return, create better players."

The next class of coaches to take part in the Pro License program will begin in January. According to the federation, the new license will eventually become mandatory for coaches in each of the four current professional soccer leagues recognized by USSF: MLS, NASL, USL and NWSL.

"This is a great initiative and it is pretty special to be the first group," Vermes said. "We realized quickly that we are all doing the same thing and we all have the same challenges. The course itself, the lectures and the guest speakers were phenomenal. Going through a course like this, with ideas around leadership and problem solving, was very good. In the end, the better our coaches are, the better we are going to be at developing players."

19. TFC 'keeper Irwin has one hell of a week - from MLS Cup to selected to traded back to Toronto

By Kurt Larson Toronto - December 20, 2016

TORONTO - Finally, following a whirlwind season, Clint Irwin was settling into the holidays.

Then Toronto FC's starting goalkeeper answered his phone from his home in Charlotte, N.C.

"You remind me that we still have questions to answer," Irwin told the Toronto Sun this week.

Toronto's 27-year-old netminder wasn't prodded by reporters after losing MLS Cup to the Seattle Sounders on penalties.

Irwin wasn't at TFC's end-of-season press conference, either. He was away in Las Vegas, tending to MLS players' union business.

A week after watching Seattle's Roman Torres convert the winning PK, Irwin reflected back on that cold December night at BMO Field.

"I probably had the worst view of anyone," Irwin said of the penalties. "You're on the line. You can't really tell what's happening.

"It's like you're watching a movie. You watch penalties all the time as a fan on TV. The angle you have is the view from behind the shooter."

He had done his homework the best he could - analyzing, studying, looking for tendencies - well before penalties loomed ultimately decided things.

"We had prepared during the week, trying to think who would take penalties (for Seattle)," Irwin continued.

"They had two or three guys that we had never seen take a penalty in any game - Joevin Jones and Torres.

"I didn't have anything to go off of other than instinct. I felt I had a good read on Jones, but he put it in the top corner. Great penalty."

Torres hit his like any lumbering centre back would: Slightly off centre and potentially savable had Irwin guessed the right way.

"You always second guess yourself the day after, but I felt I made a save to get back to even and it came down to a game of inches," Irwin added.

"We can't fault ourselves for that. You get into those moments and crazy things happen."

MLS Cup firsts, even. By now, you've heard: The Seattle Sounders didn't produce a shot on goal through 120 minutes of championship action.

Their stars - Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris and Nelson Valdez - weren't just non-factors. It was as if they weren't on the field.

"We closed down all of their (offensive) avenues," Irwin said. "Michael (Bradley) was eating Lodeiro up in the midfield."

The Reds were so dominant that it led Seattle bench boss Brian Schmetzer to say he "wished we'd played better."

"I read those comments," Irwin replied. "Don't think anyone would disagree. But it's not the most dominant team that wins everything.

"For a team like Seattle, they've been on the other side - a dominant team that hasn't won.

"Hopefully we can remain dominant, but at the same time win the Cup next year."

For a moment last week, it looked like Irwin might not get the opportunity after Atlanta United selected him fifth overall in the Expansion Draft.

"After the penalties, you don't know what to think or feel," Irwin explained. "It's over so quickly.

"You basically have a day and then I did my end-of-year meetings. Three days later, you aren't sure if you're going to be on that team anymore."

Irwin was in Sin City taking in the draft with fellow MLSers, including Dan Kennedy, Sam Cronin and Jeff Larentowicz.

Ten minutes after being selected by Atlanta, Irwin received a text from TFC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko telling him to "hold tight."

"I didn't know what would happen if a team selected me," Irwin admitted. "(Atlanta) held the cards.

"They could keep me or deal me to another team and I wouldn't end up back in Toronto. That's what I was concerned about."

A half-hour later, Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra phoned Irwin to confirm that a deal was in place to send him back to TFC.

Eventually, TFC fullback Mark Bloom was sent to Atlanta along with allocation cash.

"It went according to plan for Toronto, so I'm thankful for that," said Irwin, who had just recently purchased a home in Toronto's east end.

And now Irwin finds himself able to reflect back on the season with a clear mind following two weeks of MLS madness.

In a span of four days, Irwin lost the MLS Cup on penalties before being selected in a draft that culminated in his trade back to where he wants to be.

A place where there's quite a bit of unfinished business heading into 2017.

IT'S GOOD TO BE BACK

Upon hearing he had been traded from Atlanta United back to TFC in exchange for Mark Bloom, Clint Irwin eventually texted his long-time teammate to see how he was doing.

"It seems like he's excited to be back home and close to his family," Irwin said of Bloom, his teammate in 2012 with the Charlotte Eagles.

"As much as I was happy to go back to Toronto, sometimes there's a player going the other way. You're not really sure how they feel about things.

"I texted him to see where he was at. Sometimes players can be disappointed. He seemed to be excited.

"He didn't necessarily want to leave Toronto ... but I'm happy it has worked out for everyone involved."

Born in Marietta, Ga., Bloom now finds himself back in the Peach State after being loaned to TFC from the Atlanta Silverbacks in 2013.

20. Five Things You Should Know about the CONCACAF Gold Cup

U.S. Soccer - December 20, 2016

With the announcement of venues for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the U.S. Men's National Team began to learn its path towards claiming a sixth regional crown this summer.

But what is the Gold Cup? Why is it important?

Here are five things you should know about the tournament the U.S. MNT will be participating in this summer.

WHAT IS IT? The Gold Cup is the regional championship for national teams that make up the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). Though the Confederation held varying types of competitions to determine its champion, in 1991 CONCACAF introduced the Gold Cup, more closely aligning with other confederations' continental championships.

The tournament is held on a biennial basis in the United States, though Mexico and Canada have also hosted matches in conjunction with the USA in the past.

THE FORMAT Though the competition has also seen varying formats, the current tournament features 12 teams split into three groups of four with a round-robin schedule. At the conclusion of the Group Stage, the top two teams from each group as well as the top two third-place finishers advance to the Quarterfinals where the Knockout Round begins. From there, eight teams turn into four, and four turn into two before a champion is crowned.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE GOLD CUP MEAN? No matter what level, the opportunity to lift a trophy shouldn't be underrated and along with the hardware, the winning nation earns regional bragging rights.

However, the biggest prize is a potential berth to the FIFA Confederations Cup. Held in the nation that will host the World Cup, that tournament is contested by the champions of every region in the world, plus the host nation. Not only does it serve as a dry run, but the eight teams that qualify also gain a valuable advantage in experiencing the climate, travel and other aspects of playing a tournament in the country before potentially returning the following year.

Previously in CONCACAF, the team that won the Gold Cup that occurred in the year closest to the Confederations Cup would represent the region at the upcoming competition. During the last World Cup cycle, CONCACAF changed the way it decided its representative, instead pitting the winners of the two Gold Cups in advance of the Confederations Cup against each other in a one-game playoff called the CONCACAF Cup, with the victor taking the region's berth at the tournament.

U.S. MNT History in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Venues Should the same nation win both Gold Cups, they automatically qualify for the next FIFA Confederations Cup.

The USA has taken part in the different iterations of the Confederations Cup four different times. In 2009, the MNT earned its best finish at the tournament, defeating then No. 1-ranked Spain 2-0 in the Semifinal before falling 3-2 to Brazil in the championship match.

GOLD CUP HISTORY The United States has been crowned Gold Cup champion five times, first winning the inaugural 1991 competition before following up with titles in 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2013. Mexico's seven championships lead all nations, while Canada went on a Cinderella run to clinch the 2000 edition.

Returning MNT head coach Bruce Arena led the USA to Gold Cup titles in 2002 and 2005, making him one of two managers that have won the tournament twice (Bora Milutinovic led the U.S. in 1991 and Mexico in 1996). Arena is 14-1-4 all-time in Gold Cup matches, with his only outright defeat coming in the 2003 Semifinals, a 2-1 extra time loss to guests Brazil.

Overall, the USA is 51-8-8 all-time in 67 matches. The team holds a stellar 30-1-3 record in Gold Cup group matches.

WHERE TO SEE THE 2017 CONCACAF GOLD CUP Set to take place from July 7-26, a total of 14 venues in 13 different metropolitan areas across the United States will host the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The USA is set to play their group matches in Nashville, Tenn. (July 8), Tampa, Fla. (July 12) and Cleveland, Ohio (July 15), with opponents made known once qualifying for the tournament concludes early next year.

Be sure to support the U.S. MNT as it goes for its sixth regional title in 2017.

21. CONCACAF confirms 14 venues to host matches at the 2017 Gold Cup

By Jeff Carlisle ESPN FC - December 19, 2016

CONCACAF has selected 14 venues to host matches at the 2017 Gold Cup. The group stage dates, as well as the group assignments for Mexico and the United States -- the qualified seeded nations -- have also been finalized.

Complete groups and the full schedule, including selection of dates and assignment of matches for the knockout round and the awarding of the final, will be announced next year.

The 2017 Gold Cup will feature four first-time hosts: the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas; FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Returning in 2017 are 10 previous Gold Cup host venues: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; Sports Authority Field in Denver; Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas; University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; and Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

"We're excited to bring the Gold Cup to new markets across the country. These cities have all proved ready and eager to host our region's marquee international soccer championship, and welcome world class soccer next summer," said CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio.

"With matches also set for some of our more popular venues over the years, such as Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, next year's Gold Cup will highlight the top-tier sporting status of international soccer across the nation."

CONCACAF also announced that the U.S., which will be playing in the tournament under newly appointed manager Bruce Arena, has been placed in Group B. That means the U.S. will play its group stage games at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on July

Major League Soccer Stories from December 22, 2016

