News Release

Seattle Sounders FC, Will Bruin take big advantage into Leg 2 of the Western Conference Championship after a 2-0 win at BBVA Compass Stadium (NBC, Seattle, WA)

Houston Dynamo look to rebound in Leg 2 of the Western Conference Championship after a tough Leg 1 loss at home (NBC, Houston, TX)

Alex Bono, Toronto FC earn a tough draw at MAFRE stadium in Leg 1 of the Eastern Conference Championship (SportsCentre, TSN, Canada)

Columbus Crew SC look forward to Leg 2 of the Eastern Conference Championship after keeping a clean sheet at home (FOX, Columbus, OH)

MLS ARTICLES

Los Angeles Times

LAFC signing of Egyptian defender reunites Bob Bradley with an old friendLAFC, which will join Major League Soccer as an expansion club in March, confirmed Tuesday that it has signed Egyptian national team defender Omar Gaber after a months-long pursuit.

LA Daily News

LAFC reunites Egypt's Omar Gaber with coach Bob BradleyDefender, who played for Bradley on Egyptian national team from 2011-13, joins LAFC on loan from FC Basel of the Swiss Super League.

Philadelphia Inquirer

Union business chief Tim McDermott on the team's relationship with the Sons of Ben The supporters' club's tailgate area is likely to move next year, but the away fans section is likely to stay where it is.

Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota Scene: Arrival of steel columns, beams for Loons' stadium celebratedFifty tons of structural steel columns and beams arrived at the future home of Minnesota United. Allianz Field is set to open next spring.

St. Paul Pioneer Press

Minnesota United stadium construction back on track for Spring 2019 opening For those driving by on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minnesota United's Allianz Field has been a couple of tower cranes and little else since the start of construction this summer.

Marca.com

David Villa: I've known Isco since he was a child, he's world class and will improve Underneath the Big Apple is a big player, in many senses of the word. David Villa showed up for Valencia, Barcelona, Spain and many more time after...

