MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions: Week 6

April 11, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Orlando City SC midfielder MatÃas PÃ©rez GarcÃa for one game and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in the 42nd minute of Orlando's match against the New York Red Bulls on April 9 ( VIDEO). PÃ©rez GarcÃa will serve the suspension during Orlando's next match on Saturday, April 15 against the LA Galaxy
