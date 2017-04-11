MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions: Week 6

April 11, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

News Release

NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Orlando City SC midfielder MatÃ­as PÃ©rez GarcÃ­a for one game and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in the 42nd minute of Orlando's match against the New York Red Bulls on April 9 ( VIDEO). PÃ©rez GarcÃ­a will serve the suspension during Orlando's next match on Saturday, April 15 against the LA Galaxy

