MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions: Conference Semifinals Leg 1

October 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found both Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Seattle Sounders FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 83rd minute of the teams' match on October 29 (VIDEO ). As per policy, an undisclosed fine has been issued to Whitecaps FC, as well as to head coach Carl Robinson, for the club's second violation this season. Sounders FC has been issued a warning for the club's first violation this season.
In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Aly Ghazal in violation of League policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent (VIDEO). Ghazal has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in the 83rd minute of Vancouver's match against Seattle Sounders FC on October 29.
