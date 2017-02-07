MLS Commissioner Don Garber Visits Covenant House

MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in Vancouver on Monday and took time to make a special visit to 'Caps community partner Covenant House Vancouver.

On behalf of MLS and MLS Works, Commissioner Garber presented Covenant House Vancouver with a cheque for $10,000.

"The Whitecaps have been so engaged in the community," said Commissioner Garber. "For the league to have an opportunity to connect with Covenant House, that they have been so supportive of, and on behalf of MLS Works make a contribution, is really the best part of my day here today in Vancouver."

The $10,000 will fund one full year of programming for Covenant House Vancouver's recreational program that provides youth the opportunity to participate in various activities, including soccer with Vancouver Street Soccer League.

Covenant House executive director Krista Thompson accepted the cheque from Commissioner Garber, alongside Steve McMinn of Vancouver Street Soccer League.

Thompson emphasized what the donation for the recreational program from MLS and MLS Works means to the youth of Covenant House.

"The young people here often are from the outskirts of our society, so for them to be included in something like this with an organization like the Whitecaps and MLS makes them feel like they are part of something bigger and that they are not alone, and that is wonderful," said Thompson.

Thank you to MLS and MLS Works for making this generous donation to 'Caps community partner Covenant House Vancouver!

On February 16, Covenant House will host the Young Professionals Sleep Out. Six Vancouver Whitecaps FC staff will participate by sleeping outside for one night to raise funds and awareness for homeless youth. Fans can make a donation to the Whitecaps FC Sleep Out team HERE.

