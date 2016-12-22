MLS Announces Players Eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft

December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release





NEW YORK- Major League Soccer today announced the players eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft to be held today at 3 p.m. ET. MLS will release the results following the draft.

In Stage Two, clubs may select players that were unselected in Stage One and who may be under contract or not under contract at that time. If a player is not under contract and the club selects such player, the club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven (7) days (subject to League Office approval).

If a player is not selected in either Stage One or Stage Two of the Re-Entry Process, such player will be available on a first come first serve basis to all clubs.

The Re-Entry Draft Order is determined by the reverse order of the final standings in the MLS season, taking into account postseason performance.

Players eligible for selection in Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft (alphabetical by club):

2016 CLUB PLAYER 2017 STATUS

CHI Cocis, Razvan Option Decline

CHI Gehrig, Eric Option Decline

CHI Stephens, Michael Option Decline

CLB Clark, Steve Option Decline

CLB Barson, Chad Out of Contract

COL Doyle, Conor Option Decline

DC Korb, Christopher Out of Contract

DC Dykstra, Andrew Option Decline

DC Saborio, Alvaro Option Decline

FCD Paparatto, Norberto Option Decline

FCD Rosales, Mauro Option Decline

HOU Maidana, Cristian Option Decline

HOU Mansally, Abdoulie Out of Contract

LA Da Silva, Leonardo Option Decline

MTL Bekker, Kyle Out of Contract

NE Neumann, Steve Option Decline

NYCFC Taylor, Tony Option Decline

NYRB Ouimette, Karl Option Decline

ORL Ribeiro, Pedro Option Decline

PHI Fernandes, Leo Out of Contract

POR Klute, Chris Option Decline

POR Konopka, Chris Option Decline

POR Taylor, Jermaine Option Decline

RSL Garcia, Olmes Option Decline

RSL Stertzer, John Option Decline

RSL Sandoval, Devon Out of Contract

SEA Farfan, Michael Option Decline

SEA Lowe, Damion Option Decline

SEA Ockford, Jimmy Option Decline

SJ Sherrod, Mark Option Decline

SJ Nyassi, Sanna Out of Contract

SJ Stewart, Jordan Out of Contract

SKC Kempin, Jon Option Decline

TFC Williams, Josh Out of Contract

TFC Lovitz, Daniel Option Decline

VAN Morales, Pedro (DP) Option Decline

VAN Perez, Blas Out of Contract

2016 Re-Entry Draft Order

As of Dec. 22, 2016

1 Chicago Fire

2 Houston Dynamo

3 Columbus Crew SC

4 San Jose Earthquakes

5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

6 Orlando City SC

7 New England Revolution

8 Portland Timbers

9 Philadelphia Union

10 D.C. United

11 Real Salt Lake

12 Sporting Kansas City

13 LA Galaxy

14 New York City FC

15 New York Red Bulls

16 FC Dallas

17 Montreal Impact

18 Colorado Rapids

19 Toronto FC

20 Seattle Sounders FC

21 Atlanta United

22 Minnesota United FC

