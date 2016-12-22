MLS Announces Players Eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft
December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK- Major League Soccer today announced the players eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft to be held today at 3 p.m. ET. MLS will release the results following the draft.
In Stage Two, clubs may select players that were unselected in Stage One and who may be under contract or not under contract at that time. If a player is not under contract and the club selects such player, the club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven (7) days (subject to League Office approval).
If a player is not selected in either Stage One or Stage Two of the Re-Entry Process, such player will be available on a first come first serve basis to all clubs.
The Re-Entry Draft Order is determined by the reverse order of the final standings in the MLS season, taking into account postseason performance.
Players eligible for selection in Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft (alphabetical by club):
2016 CLUB PLAYER 2017 STATUS
CHI Cocis, Razvan Option Decline
CHI Gehrig, Eric Option Decline
CHI Stephens, Michael Option Decline
CLB Clark, Steve Option Decline
CLB Barson, Chad Out of Contract
COL Doyle, Conor Option Decline
DC Korb, Christopher Out of Contract
DC Dykstra, Andrew Option Decline
DC Saborio, Alvaro Option Decline
FCD Paparatto, Norberto Option Decline
FCD Rosales, Mauro Option Decline
HOU Maidana, Cristian Option Decline
HOU Mansally, Abdoulie Out of Contract
LA Da Silva, Leonardo Option Decline
MTL Bekker, Kyle Out of Contract
NE Neumann, Steve Option Decline
NYCFC Taylor, Tony Option Decline
NYRB Ouimette, Karl Option Decline
ORL Ribeiro, Pedro Option Decline
PHI Fernandes, Leo Out of Contract
POR Klute, Chris Option Decline
POR Konopka, Chris Option Decline
POR Taylor, Jermaine Option Decline
RSL Garcia, Olmes Option Decline
RSL Stertzer, John Option Decline
RSL Sandoval, Devon Out of Contract
SEA Farfan, Michael Option Decline
SEA Lowe, Damion Option Decline
SEA Ockford, Jimmy Option Decline
SJ Sherrod, Mark Option Decline
SJ Nyassi, Sanna Out of Contract
SJ Stewart, Jordan Out of Contract
SKC Kempin, Jon Option Decline
TFC Williams, Josh Out of Contract
TFC Lovitz, Daniel Option Decline
VAN Morales, Pedro (DP) Option Decline
VAN Perez, Blas Out of Contract
2016 Re-Entry Draft Order
As of Dec. 22, 2016
1 Chicago Fire
2 Houston Dynamo
3 Columbus Crew SC
4 San Jose Earthquakes
5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
6 Orlando City SC
7 New England Revolution
8 Portland Timbers
9 Philadelphia Union
10 D.C. United
11 Real Salt Lake
12 Sporting Kansas City
13 LA Galaxy
14 New York City FC
15 New York Red Bulls
16 FC Dallas
17 Montreal Impact
18 Colorado Rapids
19 Toronto FC
20 Seattle Sounders FC
21 Atlanta United
22 Minnesota United FC
