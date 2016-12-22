MLS Announces List of Players Eligible for Stage 2 Of Re-Entry Draft
December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire News Release
The next opportunity for player movement within MLS has arrived, with Stage 2 of the league's Re-Entry Draft set for 2 p.m. CT today (Thursday). Players who are out-of-contract or had their options declined and are at least 23 with a minimum of three years of MLS experience or are at least 25 with a minimum of four years of league experience are eligible for Re-Entry.
Stage 1 ended last week with three players being selected and immediately added to their new squad's roster. That included 2016 Chicago Fire goalkeeper Patrick McLain, who was taken in the Re-Entry Draft by Orlando City SC.
This time through the Re-Entry Draft, teams may select players with the intention of providing them a genuine contract within seven days. If no agreement is reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold that player's MLS rights.
Chicago holds the first pick in today's draft. Look for results announced in real time on the club's official Twitter account.
Stage 2 Re-Entry Draft eligible players
Player Previous Club
Razvan Cocis Chicago Fire
Eric Gehrig Chicago Fire
Michael Stephens Chicago Fire
Steve Clark Columbus Crew SC
Chad Barson Columbus Crew SC
Conor Doyle Colorado Rapids
Christopher Korb D.C. United
Andrew Dykstra D.C. United
Alvaro Saborio D.C. United
Norberto Paparatto FC Dallas
Mauro Rosales FC Dallas
Cristian Maidana Houston Dynamo
Abdoulie Mansally Houston Dynamo
Leonardo Da Silva LA Galaxy
Kyle Bekker Montreal Impact
Tony Taylor New York City FC
Karl Ouimette New York Red Bulls
Pedro Ribeiro Orlando City SC
Leo Fernandes Philadelphia
Chris Klute Portland Timbers
Chris Konopka Portland Timbers
Jermaine Taylor Portland Timbers
Olmes Garcia Real Salt Lake
John Stertzer Real Salt Lake
Devon Sandoval Real Salt Lake
Michael Farfan Seattle Sounders
Damion Lowe Seattle Sounders
Jimmy Ockford Seattle Sounders
Mark Sherrod San Jose Earthquakes
Sanna Nyassi San Jose Earthquakes
Jordan Stewart San Jose Earthquakes
Jon Kempin Sporting KC
Josh Williams Toronto FC
Daniel Lovitz Toronto FC
Pedro Morales Vancouver Whitecaps
Blas Perez Vancouver Whitecaps 2016 Re-Entry Draft Order
Chicago Fire Houston Dynamo Columbus Crew SC San Jose Earthquakes Vancouver Whitecaps FC Orlando City SC New England Revolution Portland Timbers Philadelphia Union D.C. United Real Salt Lake Sporting Kansas City LA Galaxy New York City FC New York Red Bulls FC Dallas Montreal Impact Colorado Rapids Toronto FC Seattle Sounders FC Atlanta United Minnesota United FC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from December 22, 2016
- Four Players Selected in Stage 2 of the 2016 MLS Re-Entry Draft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds GK Matt Van Oekel & MF Jose Hernandez to 2017 Roster - Real Salt Lake
- Earthquakes Select Forward Olmes Garcia in Stage Two Of MLS Re-Entry Draft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Impact Acquires General Allocation Money from Seattle - Montreal Impact
- Four Clubs Select Players in Stage Two of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft - MLS
- Columbus Crew SC Selects Defender Josh Williams in Stage Two Of MLS'S 2016 Re-Entry Draft - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Acquires Harry Shipp from Montreal Impact - Seattle Sounders FC
- MLS Newsstand - December 22, 2016 - MLS
- Houston Dynamo Select Brazilian D Leonardo in MLS Re-Entry Draft - Houston Dynamo
- MLS Announces List of Players Eligible for Stage 2 Of Re-Entry Draft - Chicago Fire
- Revolution Re-Sign Daigo Kobayashi - New England Revolution
- MLS Announces Players Eligible for Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft - MLS
- FC Dallas Signs 18th Homegrown Player Reggie Cannon - FC Dallas
- Timbers Acquire Costa Rican Midfielder David Guzman - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.