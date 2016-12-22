MLS Announces List of Players Eligible for Stage 2 Of Re-Entry Draft

The next opportunity for player movement within MLS has arrived, with Stage 2 of the league's Re-Entry Draft set for 2 p.m. CT today (Thursday). Players who are out-of-contract or had their options declined and are at least 23 with a minimum of three years of MLS experience or are at least 25 with a minimum of four years of league experience are eligible for Re-Entry.

Stage 1 ended last week with three players being selected and immediately added to their new squad's roster. That included 2016 Chicago Fire goalkeeper Patrick McLain, who was taken in the Re-Entry Draft by Orlando City SC.

This time through the Re-Entry Draft, teams may select players with the intention of providing them a genuine contract within seven days. If no agreement is reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold that player's MLS rights.

Chicago holds the first pick in today's draft. Look for results announced in real time on the club's official Twitter account.

Stage 2 Re-Entry Draft eligible players

Player Previous Club

Razvan Cocis Chicago Fire

Eric Gehrig Chicago Fire

Michael Stephens Chicago Fire

Steve Clark Columbus Crew SC

Chad Barson Columbus Crew SC

Conor Doyle Colorado Rapids

Christopher Korb D.C. United

Andrew Dykstra D.C. United

Alvaro Saborio D.C. United

Norberto Paparatto FC Dallas

Mauro Rosales FC Dallas

Cristian Maidana Houston Dynamo

Abdoulie Mansally Houston Dynamo

Leonardo Da Silva LA Galaxy

Kyle Bekker Montreal Impact

Tony Taylor New York City FC

Karl Ouimette New York Red Bulls

Pedro Ribeiro Orlando City SC

Leo Fernandes Philadelphia

Chris Klute Portland Timbers

Chris Konopka Portland Timbers

Jermaine Taylor Portland Timbers

Olmes Garcia Real Salt Lake

John Stertzer Real Salt Lake

Devon Sandoval Real Salt Lake

Michael Farfan Seattle Sounders

Damion Lowe Seattle Sounders

Jimmy Ockford Seattle Sounders

Mark Sherrod San Jose Earthquakes

Sanna Nyassi San Jose Earthquakes

Jordan Stewart San Jose Earthquakes

Jon Kempin Sporting KC

Josh Williams Toronto FC

Daniel Lovitz Toronto FC

Pedro Morales Vancouver Whitecaps

Blas Perez Vancouver Whitecaps 2016 Re-Entry Draft Order

Chicago Fire Houston Dynamo Columbus Crew SC San Jose Earthquakes Vancouver Whitecaps FC Orlando City SC New England Revolution Portland Timbers Philadelphia Union D.C. United Real Salt Lake Sporting Kansas City LA Galaxy New York City FC New York Red Bulls FC Dallas Montreal Impact Colorado Rapids Toronto FC Seattle Sounders FC Atlanta United Minnesota United FC

