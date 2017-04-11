MLS Announces Kickoff Time Change for Sounders FC\\"s Road Contest Against Chicago

April 11, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Seattle Sounders FC
News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC and Major League Soccer today announced a kickoff time change for Seattle's May 13 match against the Chicago Fire. The road fixture moves to 6:00 p.m. PT (previously scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT), with a national broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Prior to the change, the match was set for a local broadcast on Q13 FOX.
After starting the season with six points through five contests, including a current four-match unbeaten run, the Rave Green are amidst a three-game road swing. After drawing San Jose at Avaya Stadium last Saturday, Sounders FC heads to Vancouver for a Cascadia clash against Whitecaps FC on Friday, April 14 (7:00 p.m. PT / Q13 FOX, KIRO 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle continues Western Conference play at LA on April 23 before returning to CenturyLink Field. 2017 Season Ticket Memberships are still available by calling 877-MLS-GOAL or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com . Complete information on all Sounders FC ticket packages can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets .
