MLS Announces Kickoff Time Change for Sounders FC\\"s Road Contest Against Chicago

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC and Major League Soccer today announced a kickoff time change for Seattle's May 13 match against the Chicago Fire. The road fixture moves to 6:00 p.m. PT (previously scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT), with a national broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Prior to the change, the match was set for a local broadcast on Q13 FOX.

After starting the season with six points through five contests, including a current four-match unbeaten run, the Rave Green are amidst a three-game road swing. After drawing San Jose at Avaya Stadium last Saturday, Sounders FC heads to Vancouver for a Cascadia clash against Whitecaps FC on Friday, April 14 (7:00 p.m. PT / Q13 FOX, KIRO 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle continues Western Conference play at LA on April 23 before returning to CenturyLink Field.


