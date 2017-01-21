Mke Wave Triumphs over Defending Champions and Rival Baltimore Blast at Uw-Panther Arena.

January 21, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Milwaukee Wave News Release





By Meredith Lorraine Ketzler

Your Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave takes an exciting victory against the defending champions and rival Baltimore Blast Saturday night at UW-Panther Arena. Final score Milwaukee Wave 7, Baltimore Blast 2.

"I'm really proud of the effort the players gave on both sides of the ball and their defense was phenomenal." Said Head Coach Guiliano Oliviero. "Our offense really clicked tonight and we scored some fantastic goals."

Forward, number 7 Hans Denissen scored 2 goals along with forward, number 8 Robert Renaud and midfielder, number 26 Ian Bennett. Another player that scored was defender, number 16 Drew Ruggles.

With little time to celebrate, the Milwaukee Wave immediately hit the road to play against the St. Louis Ambush tomorrow at 3:05pm at Family Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

You can watch the game LIVE and for FREE via MASLtv on YouTube... click here.

"It's a quick turnaround for us tomorrow so we have to be ready pretty quickly." commented Oliviero. "Every game matters with this tough playoff race we're in. We can enjoy this win for a little bit but we're right on the bus and off to St. Louis with a big game at 3pm tomorrow."

GAME NOTES FOR SUNDAY, JANUARY 22nd.

Milwaukee Wave (8-5)

3rd / MASL Central Division.

St. Louis Ambush (1-12)

5th / MASL Central Division

MKE WAVE POINTS LEADERS:

1.) #26 Ian Bennett; 41 points. 34 goals, 7 assist.

2.) #24 Max Ferdinand; 34 points. 14 goals, 20 assists.

3.) #8 Robert Renaud; 18 points 10 goals, 8 assists.

PLAYER TO WATCH:

#24 Forward - Max Ferdinand.

Max was the "Man of the Match" last Saturday night in the Wave's big win against the rival Chicago Mustangs scoring 4 goals and adding an assist.

Max leads the league in assists with 19, is ranked 2nd on the team in points with 33 and also got an honorable mention in this week's Team of the Week honors.

#26 Midfielder - Ian Bennett.

Major Arena Soccer League 'Player of the Month' Ian Bennett was also key in last Saturday's win against Chicago adding one goal and 3 assists.

Bennett leads the team in points and goals with 39 and 32. He also leads the league in Power Play Goals with 13 and is ranked second in points.

MKE WAVE 2016-17 Roster & Pronunciation Guide

#2 - (F) Tenzin Rampa (Romp-ah) 5'6, 179 - Madison, Wisconsin

#3 - (D) Chad Vandegriffe (Van-da-griff) 6'1, 181 - St. Louis, Missouri

#4 - (D) Sean Totsch (Tote-ch) 6'1, 190 - Oswego, IL.

#6 - (D) Guilherme Veiga (Gey-air-may) (Vee-a-gah) 6'1, 198 - Brazil

#7 - (M) Hans Denissen (H-ah-nz) (Den-ah-sin) 5'10, 168 - Holland

#8 - (F) Robert Renaud (Ra-know) 5'8, 187 - Laval, Quebecc, Canada

#9 - (D) Daniel Chamale (Cha-ma'-lay) 5'11, 174 - Toronto, Canada

#10 - (M/F) Ricardino Sobreira (Re-Car-Dean-Yo) (So-Bree-Ah) 5'7, 126 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

#12 - (M) Stuart Grable (Gray-bull) 5'10, 163 - Neenah, Wisconsin

#14 - (M/F) Daniel Mattos (Mah-tos) 5'11, 175 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

#15 - (D) Edder Nelson (Ed-er) Costa Rica.

#16 - (D) Drew Ruggles (Rug-els) 6'0, 173 - Favetteville, North Carolina.

#18 - (F) Isaac Pereyra (Pa-ray-rah) Irapuato, Mexico

#22 - (D) Chris Kurth (Ker-th) Green Bay, Wisconsin

#23 - (M) Tony Patterson 5'9, 180 - - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

#24 - (M) Max Ferdinand - Reading, Pennsylvania

#25 - (M) Andrew Wiedabach (Wee-da-bock) 5'11, 168 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

#26 - (M) Ian Bennett - (E-uhn) (Ben-it) 5'7, 162 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

#30 - (GK) Josh Lemos (Lee-Mos) 6'0, 202 - Toronto, Canada.

#31 - (GK) Matt Eisold (Ice-old) 5'10, 168 - Burlington, WI

#77 - (M) Marcio Leite (Lay-tay) 5'11, 169 - Brazil

#82 - (GK) Rafael Dias (Dee-Ah-ss) 6'0, 221, Brazil

#99 - (F) Andre Hayne - 6'3, 209 - Vitoria, Brazil.

COACHING STAFF:

Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero (Gew-Lee-On-Oh) (Oh-Liv-EE-Air-Oh)

Assisted by Marcelo Fontana.

GK Coach, Nick Vorberg.

MKE Wave Scores / Results:

vs Baltimore 7 - 2 W Eastern / Central Sat. Jan 21 Final

at Chicago 10 - 8 W Central Sat. Jan 14 Final

vs St. Louis 5 - 3 W Central Sat. Jan 7 Final

vs Chicago 9 - 4 W Central Sat. Dec 31 Final

vs Syracuse 3 - 6 L Central / Eastern Sat Dec 17 Final

at Chicago 8 - 11 W Central Sat Dec 10 Final

vs St. Louis 14 - 6 W Central Sat Dec 3 Final

at Cedar Rapids 7 - 5 L Central Sat Nov 26 Final

vs Kansas City 6 - 5 W Central Sat Nov 19 Final

at Cedar Rapids 5 - 4 L Central Fri Nov 18 Final OT

at Harrisburg 6 - 5 L Eastern / Central Sat Nov 12 Final OT

at Baltimore 3 - 4 W Eastern / Central Fri Nov 11 Final

at Kansas City 11 - 4 L Central Fri Nov 4 Final

MKE Wave Remaining Schedule:

St. Louis vs Milwaukee Central Sun Jan 22 3:05PM CST Family Arena

Milwaukee vs C Rapids Central Sun Jan 29 2:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Syracuse vs Milwaukee Eastern / Central Fri Feb 3 7:30PM EST Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Baltimore vs Milwaukee Eastern / Central Sat Feb 4 7:05PM EST Royal Farms Arena

Milwaukee vs C. Rapids Central Sun Feb 12 2:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs KC Central Sat Feb 18 1:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs Chicago Central Sun Mar 5 2:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

