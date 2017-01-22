Mke Wave Take Down St. Louis Ambush for Third Time this Season

By Meredith Lorraine Ketzler

Your Six-Time champion Milwaukee Wave declare their third straight win against the St. Louis Ambush Sunday night at Family Arena. Final score Milwaukee Wave 5, St. Louis Ambush 3.

Midfielder, number 26 Ian Bennett scored two goals. Other players that scored include midfielder, number 24 Max Ferdinand, defender, number 15 Edder Nelson and defender, number 9 Daniel Chamale.

With the victory over the defending champions the Baltimore Blast last night, Saturday, Jan. 21st and tonight's win against the St. Louis Ambush, the Milwaukee Wave are now on a hot 5 game winning streak.

The Milwaukee Wave currently sit in third place in the Central Division of the Major Arena Soccer League.

Next Home Game THIS SUNDAY!

Buy your Wave game tickets now at Milwaukeewave.com or at the box office. MKE Wave is #1 in family fun entertainment!

