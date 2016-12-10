Mke Wave Ready to Take on Arch-Rival Chicago Mustangs New Year Eve at Uw-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Your Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave returns from holiday break to face the arch-rival Chicago Mustangs Saturday afternoon, 3:05pm kick off at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

"This âBorder Battle' has become something of a tradition for us on New Years Eve," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Last year, the Mustangs beat us in overtime. A few weeks ago we returned the favor and did something we have never done in the regular season; beat them in their home. Nothing has come easy to us this season and it's going to take a complete 60 minute effort from everyone to get this win."

The Chicago Mustangs sit in second place in the Major Arena Soccer League Central Division and are coming off a win against the Syracuse Silver Knights, a team that handed the Wave a loss at UW-Milwaukee Panther before the long holiday break.

"It's always difficult sitting on a loss for a long time," said Oliviero. "You want to be out there the next night after a tough loss but we've taken this winter break to clean up on restarts, free kicks and special teams. The guys as a whole have been doing a fantastic job working together and getting on the same page but we know Chicago will be looking for payback. We'll be ready!"

Tickets are available at the door or at MilwaukeeWave.com

GAME NOTES FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31ST.

Milwaukee Wave (4-5)

4th / MASL Central Division.

Syracuse Silver Knights (5-2)

2nd / MASL Central Division

MKE WAVE POINTS LEADERS:

1.) #26 Ian Bennett; 27 points. 23 goals, 4 assist.

2.) #24 Max Ferdinand; 23 points. 9 goals, 14 assists.

3.) #8 Robert Renaud; 11 points 6 goals, 5 assist.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#26 Midfielder - Ian Bennett.

The last time the Milwaukee took on Chicago, Bennett scored seven goals in the Wave's win over the Mustangs. His seven goals are the most scored in a game by one player so far this season and he leads the way in team points with 27.

#24 Forward - Max Ferdinand.

Ferdinand leads the Major Arena Soccer League in assists with 14 so far this season.

Max had three assists in the win vs the Chicago Mustangs a few weeks ago and overall has 23 points on the season.

MKE WAVE 2016-17 Roster & Pronunciation Guide

#2 - (F) Tenzin Rampa (Romp-ah) 5'6, 179 - Madison, Wisconsin

#3 - (D) Chad Vandegriffe (Van-da-griff) 6'1, 181 - St. Louis, Missouri

#4 - (D) Sean Totsch (Tote-ch) 6'1, 190 - Oswego, IL.

#6 - (D) Guilherme Veiga (Gey-air-may) (Vee-a-gah) 6'1, 198 - Brazil

#7 - (M) Hans Denissen (H-ah-nz) (Den-ah-sin) 5'10, 168 - Holland

#8 - (F) Robert Renaud (Ra-know) 5'8, 187 - Laval, Quebecc, Canada

#9 - (D) Daniel Chamale (Cha-ma'-lay) 5'11, 174 - Toronto, Canada

#10 - (M/F) Ricardino Sobreira (Re-Car-Dean-Yo) (So-Bree-Ah) 5'7, 126 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

#12 - (M) Stuart Grable (Gray-bull) 5'10, 163 - Neenah, Wisconsin

#14 - (M/F) Daniel Mattos (Mah-tos) 5'11, 175 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

#15 - (D) Edder Nelson (Ed-er) Costa Rica.

#16 - (D) Drew Ruggles (Rug-els) 6'0, 173 - Favetteville, North Carolina.

#18 - (F) Isaac Pereyra (Pa-ray-rah) Irapuato, Mexico

#22 - (D) Chris Kurth (Ker-th) Green Bay, Wisconsin

#23 - (M) Tony Patterson 5'9, 180 - - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

#24 - (M) Max Ferdinand - Reading, Pennsylvania

#25 - (M) Andrew Wiedabach (Wee-da-bock) 5'11, 168 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

#26 - (F) Ian Bennett - (E-uhn) (Ben-it) 5'7, 162 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

#30 - (GK) Josh Lemos (Lee-Mos) 6'0, 202 - Toronto, Canada.

#31 - (GK) Matt Eisold (Ice-old) 5'10, 168 - Burlington, WI

#77 - (M) Marcio Leite (Lay-tay) 5'11, 169 - Brazil

#82 - (GK) Rafael Dias (Dee-Ah-ss) 6'0, 221, Brazil

#99 - (F) Andre Hayne - 6'3, 209 - Vitoria, Brazil.

COACHING STAFF:

Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero (Gew-Lee-On-Oh) (Oh-Liv-EE-Air-Oh)

Assisted by Marcelo Fontana.

GK Coach, Nick Vorberg.

MKE Wave Scores / Results:

vs Syracuse 3 - 6 L Central / Eastern Sat Dec 17 Final

at Chicago 8 - 11 W Central Sat Dec 10 Final

vs St. Louis 14 - 6 W Central Sat Dec 3 Final

at Cedar Rapids 7 - 5 L Central Sat Nov 26 Final

vs Kansas City 6 - 5 W Central Sat Nov 19 Final

at Cedar Rapids 5 - 4 L Central Fri Nov 18 Final OT

at Harrisburg 6 - 5 L Eastern / Central Sat Nov 12 Final OT

at Baltimore 3 - 4 W Eastern / Central Fri Nov 11 Final

at Kansas City 11 - 4 L Central Fri Nov 4 Final

MKE Wave Remaining Schedule:

Milwaukee vs Chicago Central Sat Dec 31 3:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs St. Louis Central Sat Jan 7 1:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Chicago vs Milwaukee Central Sat Jan 14 7:05PM CST Sears Centre

Milwaukee vs Baltimore Central / Eastern Sat Jan 21 6:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

St. Louis vs Milwaukee Central Sun Jan 22 3:05PM CST Family Arena

Milwaukee vs Cedar Rapids Central Sun Jan 29 2:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Syracuse vs Milwaukee Eastern / Central Fri Feb 3 7:30PM EST Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Baltimore vs Milwaukee Eastern / Central Sat Feb 4 7:05PM EST Royal Farms Arena

Milwaukee vs Cedar Rapids Central Sun Feb 12 2:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs Kansas City Central Sat Feb 18 1:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs Chicago Central Sun Mar 5 2:05PM CST UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

MKE Wave vs St. Louis Ambush Highlights.

Saturday, December 10th, 2016

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 29, 2016

