Mke Wave Make It 7 in a Row in Syracuse; Take on Defending Champion Baltimore Saturday Night

Your Six-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave kicked off their east coast road trip Friday night with a win against the Syracuse Silver Knights, 8 - 6.

"It's really big win against a very good opponent," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We have a lot of respect for the entire Silver Knights organization and Tommy Tanner has done a great job putting that team together but we had a great first half and jumped out to a 4 - 0 lead. We never trailed and were able to adapt under pressure the rest of the game."

Milwaukee Wave midfielder, number 26, Ian Bennett and forward, number 8, Robert Renaud both had hat tricks on the night while midfielder, number 4, Sean Totsch added a pair of goals.

"Robert was fantastic tonight," said Oliviero. "In fact, his mom came in from Montreal to see him play. It was a very special moment for her to witness his hat trick. Honestly, he's been such a big addition to our team; his speed, his strength, his skill; he's kind of the total package and prefect for indoor soccer. He's adapted very well from futsal."

Up next, the defending Major Arena Soccer League champion Baltimore Blast! Saturday night, 6:05pm CT from Royal Farms Arena.

"It's a quick turn around with a 5 to 6 hour drive ahead of us now to Baltimore," added Oliviero. "We'll arrive very early in the morning, get some sleep and evaluate from there. We have a couple of different options on how we can approach this game but we won't make those decisions until tomorrow."

Saturday, February 4th - MKE Wave @ Baltimore Blast - 6:05pm CT.

