Mke Wave Home Opener Saturday

News Release

Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero and the Milwaukee Wave start up another season of fast-paced, indoor soccer action at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Saturday night at 6:05pm against a worthy rival in the Cedar Rapids Rampage.

"We lost our first two games to Cedar Rapids last season," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "They have a great team and a few former teammates that love coming to Milwaukee to play in front of our fans, friends and family."

The Milwaukee Wave are coming off an exciting overtime road win against the Tacoma Stars last Friday night, while the Cedar Rapids Rampage see their first action of the Major Arena Soccer League season with some familiar names like former Wave players Tony Walls, Pablo Da Silva and added late Thursday, defender Jonathan Greenfield.

"On top of the former Wave players, they've made some great additions like Taylor Bond who scored against us many times when he was with the Chicago Mustangs last season, obviously Gordy Gursen, a goal scorer in our league along with some other nice pieces to their team. It's definitely going to be a tough game but with our fans behind us and the excitement of a home opener, we'll be ready to go."

KEITH TOZER DEDICATION CEREMONY: (begins at 5:45pm)

Former Head Coach Keith Tozer, the winningest coach in Professional Indoor Soccer History, is being honored by having his name raised to the rafters of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in a very special dedication ceremony that you won't want to miss, with special guest Bob & Brian from 102.9 The Hog and some other surprise guests.

We'll honor his legacy on the field, in the locker room, as well as his continued passion for promoting the game of soccer to the youth community in Milwaukee.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:45pm.

MILWAUKEE WAVE INAUGURAL DANCE COMPETITION presented by ROOTS SALON.

Schools from across Southeastern Wisconsin will be competing on the Milwaukee Wave's Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital Field at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena beginning at 10am Saturday, November 4th, with the top teams performing before and during the game later that evening.

You must have a Saturday, November 4th, 2017 game ticket to watch the qualifying competition.

Tickets will be available at the Main Entrance of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for only $10 between 10am & 2:30pm.

FERDINAND, LEMOS AND RUGGLES NAMED TO MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK - WEEK ONE.

The Major Arena Soccer League 2017-2018 Opening Weekend was filled with great performances and with an exciting overtime win, three Milwaukee Wave players made Team of the Week, Week 1.

GOALKEEPER:

Josh Lemos - Lemos showed no signs of a sophomore slump as he came up big for the Wave in their opening day win against the Stars.

On making Team of the Week:

"It was a great team effort in Seattle. If anything it should be the other guys on the list, they score the goals. I think I could have stopped a few more and should kept the game closer but I'm happy for the guys. Too bad we all could make the list."

On the Alex Megson bicycle-kick:

"To be honest, it's the first time I've conceded one of those in my life. It's kind of a hard pill to swallow but in the end it happens and it's just another goal."

On his sophomore season:

"I'm more ready this season versus last season and better prepared, mentally and physically. The things that I learned from my teammate and coaches in my first season really helped me. Coming into this game Saturday, I'm more worried about taking it easy, playing the game, enjoying it and putting on a great show for our fans."

DEFENSE:

Drew Ruggles - Ruggles recorded an assist and several blocks as he helped fight off a ferocious attack from the rising Tacoma Stars.

On making Team of the Week:

"We worked really hard this preseason on being more tenacious on the defensive side this year," said Ruggles. "We have a lot of good players and it's a battle everyday but we have to keep each other on our toes. The standard in Milwaukee is high."

On Cedar Rapids:

"It's going to be a good contest especially with former teammates. They're a physical team that I'm sure still has a chip on their shoulder after getting the better of them last season."

FORWARD:

Max Ferdinand - Ferdinand was one of the more integral pieces of the Wave last year and has already set the bar high for this year. Max notched an assist early in the second half to Ian Bennett. Then, in overtime, Ferdinand collected the ball near midfield and drove through seemingly the entire Stars team on his way to the game-winning goal.

On making Team of the Week:

"It's a great honor. I'll take it but it's a team effort for sure."

On Cedar Rapids:

"There is a good team coming to our house on Saturday but I know we're ready to get the win. Especially with the best fans in the league, they always gives us that extra boost and I'm looking forward to it.

