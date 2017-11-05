News Release

After an exciting overtime win on the road last week in Tacoma, the Milwaukee Wave took that momentum into Saturday night's Home Opener at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and turned it into an 11 - 7 win over the rival Cedar Rapids Rampage.

"You know, we really wanted to put on a great show for our fans and set the tone in our division that we are going to hard to handle this season," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

Milwaukee Wave Forward #26 Ian Bennett stole the show with a total of 5 goals on the night and extended his scoring record to 36 consecutive regular season games.

"Ian is a great offensive player and we're really proud of the effort that he and the entire team brought to the table tonight," said Oliviero. "The guys try to get him the ball because good things happen when he touches it."

A late charge in the second half by the Cedar Rapids Rampage wasn't enough to hold the Milwaukee Wave down, though the team was concerned.

"We saw some opportunities to get into the attack and maybe we got a little selfish, said Oliviero. "And on the flipside maybe our defense got a little lazy in the fourth quarter. That's not how we wanted to finish up the game but it is what it is and we have to learn and grow from it."

The Milwaukee Wave travel to Missouri next week to face the St. Louis Ambush, Saturday, November 11th at 7:05pm and Sunday, November 12th at 3:05pm as they face the team that has knocked them out of the playoffs the past few seasons, the always tough Kansas City Comets. ###

