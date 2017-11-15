News Release

The Milwaukee Wave completed their first road trip of the season with a big win Sunday night against their biggest rival, the Kansas City Comets. Final score, Milwaukee Wave 7, Kansas City Comets 4.

"We are very pleased to come out of Missouri with two big divisional wins," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Playing back to back games is never easy in the Major Arena Soccer League but we picked up where we left of in St. Louis Saturday night and thought we had a great first half against The Comets Sunday but if we were better at finishing our chances maybe we could have put them away in the first half."

It was a back a fourth game from the start with Wave Midfielder #77 Marcio Leite starting the scoring at 2:09 in the first quarter, Kansas City answered back minutes later to tie it up. This was the trend until the second quarter when the Wave strung three back to back to back scores in the second quarter with goals from Wave Forward #99 Andre Hayne, Midfielder #26 Ian Bennett and Forward #9 Robert Renaud.

"The Comets are an excellent team and we have a lot of respect for them," said Oliviero. "We're happy where we are at and feel we have some room to grow as a team but to be 4 - 0 this early in the season is great. We feel really good about it."

