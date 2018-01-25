Mitchell Stephens Named 2018 AHL All-Star

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Mitchell Stephens has been added to the North Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, to be held Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 in Utica, N.Y.

Stephens, 20, has appeared in 42 games with the Crunch this season. He paces the team with 15 goals and is tied for sixth with 25 total points. The rookie center has scored in eight of his last 11 games, including a career-high four-game goal-scoring streak from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. The Peterborough, Ontario native has a team second-best three game-winning goals on the season. He is also tied for third among rookies with a plus-14 rating. The 6-foot, 195-pound forward is in his first year of his three-year entry-level contract. He was selected in the second round, 33rd overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Stephens is taking the place of Matthew Peca, who was recalled by the Lightning on Jan. 21.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 93 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Artem Anisimov, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Troy Brouwer, Ryan Callahan, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Chris Kunitz, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Bobby Ryan, Cory Schneider, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2016-17, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 16th year in a row.

