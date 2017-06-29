Mistakes Cost Giants in Loss

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - The Stockton Ports were held to just four hits, but took advantage of six walks from San Jose pitchers a costly Giants error to secure a 6-3 victory on Wednesday evening at Municipal Stadium. The loss snapped San Jose's (33-44 overall, 3-4 second half) three-game winning streak.

Aramis Garcia (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had two hits, including his team-leading 12th home run of the season in the defeat for the Giants. The home run was Garcia's fourth in three games during the current series.

Stockton jumped out early on Wednesday scoring twice in the top of the first against San Jose starter Matt Krook to take a 2-0 lead. A walk to Josh Vidales started the game before a one-out walk to Tyler Ramirez. A Sandber Pimentel groundout then advanced the runners to second and third before Skye Bolt stepped to the plate and lined a two-out, two-RBI single into left to put the Ports in front.

Oakland A's right-hander Chris Bassitt started on the mound for Stockton on a rehabilitation assignment and worked a perfect bottom of the first inning with a pair of strikeouts. Dalton Sawyer, the originally scheduled starter, then entered from the bullpen to begin the bottom of the second and began his outing with two scoreless frames. The Giants though would breakthrough in the bottom of the fourth. Ronnie Jebavy led off with a single before Bryan Reynolds struck out. Garcia was up next and he launched a pitch from Sawyer over the fence down the left field line for a home run. The two-run blast tied the game 2-2.

The score would then remain deadlocked until the sixth. Krook at one point retired 13 out of 14 Ports hitters from the first through the fifth innings before running into trouble in the top of the sixth. A leadoff bloop single to shallow right from Eli White was followed by a double to deep right center off the bat of Ramirez to put runners on second and third. Krook settled down to strikeout the next two hitters, Pimentel and Bolt, but Brett Siddall's grounder to the right side was mishandled by the second baseman Jalen Miller for an error. The miscue allowed both White and Ramirez to score for a 4-2 Stockton lead.

Sawyer then struck out the side in a perfect bottom of the sixth before pitching around a Garcia leadoff single in the seventh to maintain the two-run Ports lead. Stockton then took advantage of wildness from Giants reliever Caleb Simpson (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) to score twice in the top of the eighth. With one out, Eli White beat out a grounder to second for an infield single before Simpson issued back-to-back walks to Ramirez and Pimentel to load the bases. Bolt was up next and he was hit by a pitch to force home the first run of the inning before a bases loaded walk to Siddall brought home another run to make it 6-2.

Still trailing by four runs, San Jose would rally in the bottom of the ninth scoring once and putting the potential tying run on base before falling short. Reynolds led off the frame with a ringing double to deep right center before Garcia reached on a fielding error committed by Mikey White at third to put runners on the corners. Dobson followed with a sacrifice fly to deep right center plating Reynolds to bring the Giants to within 6-3. Stockton then summoned their closer Nolan Blackwood, but he promptly walked Ryan Howard to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Gio Brusa was up next, but he struck out swinging for the second out of the inning. Jonah Arenado then hit a pop up on the left side of the infield that was dropped by White for the second error of the inning. The misplay loaded the bases for San Jose and brought the winning run to the plate, however Blackwood struck out Miller to end the game.

Sawyer (1-1) earned the win after tossing six innings of long relief with two runs (both earned) and five hits allowed. Sawyer struck out 10 and walked none. Blackwood picked-up his ninth save of the season.

Krook (3-7) was saddled with the loss for the Giants. The left-hander was charged with four runs (two earned) in six innings of work. Krook allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out eight during his 93-pitch outing.

