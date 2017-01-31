Missouri's Verhaeghe Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Carter Verhaeghe of the Missouri Mavericks is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29.

Verhaeghe scored three goals, added five assists and was a +5 last week as Missouri swept a three-game series against Cincinnati.

The 21-year-old had four points (1g-3a) in a 5-4 win on Wednesday, tallied a pair of assists in a 4-2 victory on Friday and scored two goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

A native of Waterdown, Ontario, Verhaeghe has 24 points (9g-15a) in 12 games with the Mavericks this season and enters tonight's game against Quad City on an 11-game point streak. He has added eight points (4g-4a) in 19 games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League this season.

Under an NHL contract with the New York Islanders, Verhaeghe has tallied 49 points (17g-32a) in 32 career ECHL games with Missouri while posting 23 points (10g-13a) in 49 career games with Bridgeport.

Prior to turning pro, Verhaeghe recorded 224 points (83g-141a) in 262 career games with Niagara of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Carter Verhaeghe, a case of pucks will be donated to a Missouri youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Nolan Descoteaux, Alaska (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Matt Garbowsky, Colorado (3 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: Stepan Falkovsky (Adirondack), Mason Baptista (Fort Wayne), Alex Wideman (Indy), Chris Crane (Orlando), Chris Francis (Quad City), Steven Swavely (Reading), Tyson Spink (Toledo), Colin Martin (Utah) and Gage Quinney (Wheeling).

ECHL Stories from January 31, 2017

