Mississippi\\"s Dillan Fox Named Warrior Player of the Week

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Dillan Fox of the Mississippi RiverKings is the Warrior Player of the Week for November 27-December 3.

Fox scored four goals, including one game-winner, added an assist and was +5 in leading the RiverKings to a pair of road wins over Roanoke last weekend. The wins moved Mississippi back into first place in the SPHL-standings.

On Friday, the Hummelstown, PA-native scored two goals, one shorthanded, in leading the RiverKings to a 5-4 win over the Rail Yard Dawgs. On Saturday, Fox scored the tying goal midway through the third period before netting the game-win- ner 1:12 into overtime as Mississippi railied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Roanoke 4-3.

Now in his second full season with the RiverKings, Fox played his collegiate hockey at SUNY-Plattsburgh where he recorded 30 goals and 46 assists in 96 career games with the Cardinals.

Also Nominated: Nate Mitton, Birmingham (1 gp, 1g), Tomas Sholl, Evansville (1-1-0, 1.51 gaa, .939 save%, shutout), Peter Di Salvo, Fayetteville (0-2-0, 4.46 gaa, .875 save%), Shawn Bates, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, +3, 2 gwg), Zoltan Hetenyi, Knoxville (1-1-0, 1.01 gaa, .974 save%), Caleb Cameron, Macon (1 gp, 1g), Gordon Defiel, Pensacola (1-0-0, 1 ga, 20 saves), Connor Gorman, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, 1a) and Zach Tatrn, Roanoke (2 gp, 3a).

